Intra-Cellular's Caplyta Is Likely A Blockbuster For Bipolar Depression Barring Generic Entry

Stephen Ayers
Summary

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies develops small-molecule drugs targeting the central nervous system for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Caplyta is their lead drug, approved by the FDA for schizophrenia and bipolar depression.
  • Caplyta's exceptional tolerability sets it apart from other antipsychotics, with a low incidence of weight gain, metabolic abnormalities, and movement disorders like tardive dyskinesia, making it an appealing treatment option.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported net product sales of $87.4 million for Caplyta, representing a year-over-year increase of 243%.
  • Intra-Cellular expects Caplyta to generate $430-$455 million in revenue this year, driven by strong growth and demand. With a projected 30% growth, Caplyta is on track to become a blockbuster drug in the near future.
  • Intra-Cellular will face a significant challenge when Caplyta's NCE patent expires in December 2024, relying on Orange Book patents for exclusivity. With no significant value drivers beyond Caplyta for bipolar depression, Intra-Cellular is currently reasonably valued at $4 billion, making it a "Hold" recommendation until further developments arise.

Introduction

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs, particularly in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders, by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the

Pipeline

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Stephen Ayers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

