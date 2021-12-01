porcorex

If you're like most people, you're probably not a big fan of paying bills. But they are a necessary part of everyday life, and cell phone, utilities, internet/tv, are simply unavoidable, or what I would call your burn rate.

That's why I like having a steady stream of dividends to offset these monthly fixed charges, and I like the idea having services that I use, like Verizon (VZ), pay me back in the form of recurring cash flow from dividends.

This brings me to the energy giant, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), whose dividends may offset one's gas bill or other utilities. KMI currently trades below the midpoint of its 52-week and offers investors an over 6% yield. Let's explore what makes KMI a worthy dividend stock for income investors.

Why KMI?

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy midstream companies in North America, serving most major U.S. gas supply and demand regions. It operates 70K miles of natural gas pipelines, nearly 10K miles of oil and NGL pipelines, and has 700 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

To get a sense of KMI's essential nature to the economy, its daily gas transportation capacity is equivalent to 40% of average U.S. gas consumption, and it handles 50% of the LNG market. KMI also is a standard C-Corp, which may be suitable for investors who don't want to deal with schedule K-1s.

The current U.S. administration isn't favorable towards fossil fuel infrastructure, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for current owners of infrastructure, as less competition from new pipeline increases the value of existing assets.

Meanwhile, KMI is seeing respectable growth, with natural gas pipeline transport volume growing 4% YoY during the fourth quarter. It's also seeing strong LNG demand, as when adjusted for its Freeport outage, LNG volumes saw a 5% YoY increase.

This helped to offset a decline in refined products volumes and crude oil, which saw volume declines of 1% (slightly better than 2% decline in industry average) and 6%, respectively. Nonetheless, KMI's liquids storage was nearly fully utilized at 96%.

Importantly, KMI's distributable cash flow per share grew by 13% YoY to $0.54. This results in a 51% payout ratio after management raised the dividend by 3% to $0.2775 per share. Management also recently raised its share buyback authorization by $1 billion (from $2 billion to $3 billion) after having already completed nearly $1 billion worth of share buybacks under the current share repurchase program. This could have a meaningful benefit to bottom line results, as the $2 billion remaining authorization represents 5% of KMI's current equity market cap.

Moreover, KMI's 51% payout ratio leaves plenty of room to pursue accretive projects that value to the bottom line, including those in the low carbon and carbon capture space, details of which were highlighted by Morningstar in its recent analyst report:

With ample excess free cash flows, Kinder is pursuing more clean energy investments. It already considers about 70%-75% of its backlog to be low-carbon investments, and it has formed an energy transitions group to pursue investments in renewable natural gas, biofuels, and carbon capture projects. The Kinetrex deal added several renewable natural gas projects at a highly attractive multiple in 2021, and it built on this success with the Mas CanAm and North American Natural Resources and related companies deals in 2022. Given Kinder’s extensive experience with CO2 pipelines and processing facilities, we think it is better positioned than most U.S. peers to evaluate and invest in carbon capture and storage opportunities across its footprint, as well.

Notably, KMI is reasonably leveraged to support its BBB credit rating, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1x, sitting below management's 4.5x target level, which is also what ratings agencies generally consider to be safe for midstream companies.

Lastly, KMI remains in value territory with a price to cash flow of 8x, sitting towards the low end of its trading range over the past 12 months. While it's not screaming cheap, patient investors could see meaningful growth down the road as KMI invests in accretive projects that should contribute to the top and bottom line in the coming years. Analysts have an average price target of $20.16, which equates to a potential 21% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Kinder Morgan is an attractive dividend stock for long-term income investors. It's a leading player in the U.S. natural gas infrastructure space, and it benefits from strong demand for LNG services. It also has room to grow through prudent investments in low carbon and carbon capture projects, and its debt levels remain manageable for maintaining its BBB credit rating. With ample excess free cash flow, investors can look forward to continued dividend growth in the years ahead.