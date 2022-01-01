J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The recent acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation will boost First Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FBNC) top line in 2023. Additionally, organic loan growth will lift revenues. On the other hand, one-time merger-related expenses and the dilution effect of the GrandSouth acquisition will drag the earnings per share. Overall, I’m expecting First Bancorp to report earnings of $4.23 per share in 2023, up 3% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on First Bancorp.

Organic Growth to Augment Acquired Loan Growth

The biggest catalyst for net interest income growth this year is the acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation which was completed in January 2023. According to details given in the latest investor presentation, the acquisition added $1.0 billion in loans, which translates to a growth of 15%.

Apart from acquired growth, the outlook for organic loan growth is also bright. First Bancorp operates in North and South Carolinas and focuses on real estate loans (mostly commercial real estate, but also residential and construction). Therefore, the economic activity index is an important indicator of present credit demand. As shown below, both states currently have better economic activity than the national average.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

On the other hand, the high interest-rate environment will curtail credit demand, especially for residential mortgages. Unlike businesses, consumers cannot pass on the cost of borrowing to anyone, therefore the residential mortgage segment is most vulnerable to interest rate hikes. Residential mortgages made up a sizable 18% of total loans at the end of December 2022.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 21% in 2023. Further, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 4,228 4,432 4,679 6,003 6,574 7,984 Growth of Net Loans 5.2% 4.8% 5.6% 28.3% 9.5% 21.4% Other Earning Assets 1,014 1,076 1,943 3,557 3,027 3,560 Deposits 4,659 4,931 6,274 9,125 9,228 10,823 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 407 301 62 67 288 338 Common equity 764 852 893 1,231 1,032 1,348 Book Value Per Share ($) 25.7 28.7 30.8 41.0 28.9 32.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 17.1 20.2 22.0 28.3 18.4 23.5 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Acquisition to be the Chief Margin Driver

The acquisition will have a positive effect on the margin as GrandSouth Bancorporation had a better margin than First Bancorp. As mentioned in the M&A presentation, GrandSouth had a margin of 4.42% in the first quarter of 2022, while First Bancorp had a margin of only 3.18%.

Apart from the acquisition, there is little hope for the margin despite the ongoing up-rate cycle. This is because First Bancorp’s balance sheet positioning is fairly neutral. The loan and deposit re-pricing move in tandem so that the net interest income is barely sensitive to interest rate changes. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could decrease the net interest income by just 1.0% over twelve months.

2022 10-K Filing

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to jump by 10 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 and then remain somewhat stable for the remainder of the year.

Expecting Earnings to Increase Slightly

The recent acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation will be the chief earnings catalyst this year as it will boost both the loan balances and the net interest margin. However, the acquisition will also have some negative effects on the bottom line this year. Firstly, the acquisition will lead to one-time merger-related expenses. Moreover, the acquisition will have a dilution effect on the earnings per share. According to my calculations, First Bancorp issued around six million shares to GrandSouth Bancorporation’s shareholders as compensation for the transaction.

Overall, I’m expecting First Bancorp to report earnings of $4.23 per share for 2023, up 3% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 207 216 218 246 325 405 Provision for loan losses (4) 2 35 15 12 18 Non-interest income 59 60 81 74 68 70 Non-interest expense 156 157 161 185 195 238 Net income - Common Sh. 89 92 81 96 147 175 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.01 3.10 2.81 3.19 4.12 4.23 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to fruition. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.

Current Market Price is Close to the Year-End Target Price

First Bancorp has been increasing its dividend every year since 2018. Given the earnings outlook, I’m expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.24 per share in the first quarter of 2023. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 23% for 2023, which is close to the five-year average of 20%. Based on my dividend estimate, First Bancorp is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.3%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First Bancorp. FBNC stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.69 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 20.2 22.0 28.3 18.4 Average Market Price ($) 36.8 26.7 42.6 40.6 Historical P/TB 1.82x 1.21x 1.51x 2.21x 1.69x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $23.5 gives a target price of $39.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 4.7% downside from the March 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.49x 1.59x 1.69x 1.79x 1.89x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 23.5 23.5 23.5 23.5 23.5 Target Price ($) 35.0 37.3 39.6 42.0 44.3 Market Price ($) 41.6 41.6 41.6 41.6 41.6 Upside/(Downside) (16.0)% (10.3)% (4.7)% 1.0% 6.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 3.10 2.81 3.19 4.12 Average Market Price ($) 36.8 26.7 42.6 40.6 Historical P/E 11.9x 9.5x 13.4x 9.9x 11.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.23 gives a target price of $47.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 13.6% upside from the March 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.2x 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x EPS 2023 ($) 4.23 4.23 4.23 4.23 4.23 Target Price ($) 38.8 43.0 47.2 51.5 55.7 Market Price ($) 41.6 41.6 41.6 41.6 41.6 Upside/(Downside) (6.8)% 3.4% 13.6% 23.7% 33.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $43.4, which implies a 4.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 6.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on First Bancorp. I would consider investing in the stock if its price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.