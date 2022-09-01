jetcityimage

Investment Summary

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a major healthcare company that had a good 2022 with both top and bottom-line growth, despite a lessened demand for Covid-19-related revenues. The acquisition of Signify Health should be a good addition and help further increase the revenues for the company. But the growth is not necessarily there to justify a significantly higher valuation than the current p/e of 10. But with low risk facing and investment, I would hold on to shares and collect the very nice 2.73% dividend yield the company offers.

Company Overview

CVS Health is a healthcare company based in the US that's been around since the '60s. They're all about helping people get on the path to better health through their range of healthcare services and products. It's cool that they have different segments, like Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other, which means they can cater to various clients. I like that they're focused on innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery, and they want to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. With their strong brand and diverse offerings, CVS Health is set up to keep growing in the healthcare industry, which is pretty impressive.

Revenue Breakdown

In the last earnings report the growth could be seen across all segments for CVS. In total the top line saw a 10.4% increase YoY coming in at $322 billion. During 2022 CVS also managed to generate $16.2 billion in free cash flow yielding them a cash flow margin of 3.74%, above the sector average of -2.35%.

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

CVS Health Corporation experienced significant revenue growth in 2022, with its Pharmacy Services segment generating the highest revenue of $169 billion. However, despite its impressive revenue, this segment remained the least profitable one in the company. On the other hand, the Health Care Benefits segment proved to be the most profitable, with a 6.54% operating margin and a 10.9% YoY growth rate. Although this segment encountered some headwinds in Q3 when a significant customer and associated memberships were lost, gains in Medicare and Commercial memberships mitigated this loss.

As the COVID-19 pandemic affected various business operations, I was interested in how the pandemic might have impacted CVS Health's earnings. While the company was able to generate significant revenue from COVID-19 vaccinations, they also observed an increase in coughs and flus compared to the previous year. It is noteworthy that the company was still able to generate revenue despite the decrease in vaccine-related revenue. This indicates that CVS Health is not entirely reliant on COVID-related revenue streams.

Market Tailwinds

Looking ahead there are tailwinds to be seen for the company. The announced acquisition of Signify Health will be a great addition and help generate greater revenues. The management seems to be sharing this optimism as the CEO Karen S. Lynch said in the earnings report,

Last year was defined by outperformance across our foundational businesses, robust cash flow from operations and meaningful progress against our value-based care delivery strategy. 2022 was a year of progress, and we continue to build on that momentum with bold moves that will improve the healthcare experience.

The company operates in different industries, is a provider of healthcare services, and healthcare benefits, and also in retail. The primary market is healthcare services. Until the year 2027, this industry is estimated to experience a steady CAGR of 5.4%. The track record of CVS has been great so far and they have managed to grow faster than the overall industry average. This gives me great hope that they might be able to continue keeping up the momentum with acquisitions such as Signify Health.

The Company's Profitability

CVS is a large healthcare company and it seems their profitability is in line with the overall sectors too. In the last 12 months, the company achieved a net margin of 1.29%, above the sector average of -5.61%. Given that they are in the retail space, this industry tends to have lower margins. Instead, I think investors will be looking at the Health Care Benefits segment, seeing as this is the most profitable and one that could experience good growth too.

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

YoY CVS has been increasing the total inventory they have, going from $17.7 billion in 2021 to $19 billion in 2022, whilst also increasing the cash position by 37.5% YoY. During the last 12 months, CVS had a ROTA of 1.82%. Moving forward I will be looking at the way the management can utilize the assets they hold and what the margins might be on them. If there are headwinds such as a decrease in members from losing customers (I find this quite unlikely), then the accounts receivables will take a dip and the valuation might seem quite rich. Right now the forward price/book is 1.5. This a seemingly fair valuation right now given the sheer size and market that CVS operates in. But as I mentioned, a decrease in memberships and therefore a loss in the most profitable segment could be detrimental to the share price.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, there are some risks associated with investing in CVS. One notable setback occurred in the third quarter of 2022 when the company lost a major customer, resulting in a decrease in total memberships. This is a common risk for companies that offer Health Care Benefits programs. However, CVS was able to offset this loss to some extent by increasing its Medicare and Commercial memberships.

Another risk that investors should be aware of is the potential loss of Covid-19-related revenues. Despite this risk, the company's earnings report indicates that excluding Covid-19-related revenues from the Pharmacy Services Segment, revenues still increased by 5.1% YoY. In a worst-case scenario, this segment may remain stagnant in terms of revenue growth if all Covid-19-related revenues are lost as the virus becomes less of an issue.

Valuation And Conclusion

In the current market environment, it is important in my opinion to not get stuck with too risky of an investment. There are still plenty of uncertainties about how the rate increases will play out and which companies will lose the most. I think that CVS stock trades at a very low valuation right now compared to the rest of the sector, but looking at the estimated growth it seems a little fairer. The adjusted EPS is projected to only increase by 1.2% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Paying just over 10x the net income seems quite fair to me right now, as the company also offers a 2.73% dividend right now. In a market with uncertainty, holding companies with a good track record and a stable balance sheet is not wrong.

Besides the p/e being low, the price/cash flow is at just over 7 right now, indicating you aren't paying a massive premium for the company. What might have me a little worried is the shares outstanding not decreasing that fast YoY. Moving forward I would want a larger focus on this and in turn make investors more incentivized to start a position. Given everything we have gone over, I will rate the company a hold right now. I don’t see the growth needed to rate it a buy, but with a good dividend and a steadily growing top line, I would hold on to shares in the company.