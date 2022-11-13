Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, I pivoted from being a bull on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) shares to being a bear. At the time I stated:

Back in November when the stock was in the doldrums, I went long Palantir Technologies and projected strong returns for shareholders moving forward, even using a digitized rocket image for the article and labeling it a "Strong Buy." Since then, the bullishness has been rewarded, with the stock generating 42% total returns, beating the S&P 500 (SPY) by nearly 5 to 1 over that span. However, the Q4 results and FY2023 guidance have completely changed my investment thesis.

Given the dramatically reduced growth outlook for PLTR due to weak international commercial business momentum and uncertainty around the U.S. Government business' growth, I had begun to question just how large PLTR's total addressable market truly is. As a result, its stock's lofty valuation - especially in the wake of the stock price surge post Q4 results - seemed a bit rich to me, prompting me to close out my long position and turn from a Bull to a Bear.

Since that bear call was made, PLTR stock has plunged by nearly 14% while the S&P 500 has only declined by 1.67% over that span:

With PLTR announcing job cuts in the past week, our bear thesis - that growth was set to decelerate meaningfully and expose the valuation as being bloated - is being confirmed. In light of this development as well as the meaningful pullback in the stock price, we are going to take a fresh look at the stock and re-evaluate our Sell rating.

What The Job Cuts Reveal About PLTR

As recently as late last year there were articles being published that highlighted the break-neck speed of the company's growth. For example, an August 2022 Bloomberg article titled Thiel’s Palantir Boosts Hiring While Others Are Cutting Jobs raved about how headcount was poised to jump by 25% by the end of the year, scooping up the excess talent that other tech giants were shedding.

Even PLTR CEO Alex Karp got into this messaging last year, stating at Davos last year that other companies' loss was their gain as they now had less competition for the industry's leading talent. Last year, PLTR displayed vigorous hiring activity, as evidenced from LinkedIn data, with a particular emphasis on Business Development and Sales departments. Additionally, there was sustained double-digit growth in engineering hiring. At the time (June 2022), this was the PLTR-specific job data available on LinkedIn:

Function Current % 6m 1y Engineering 37% +3% +11% Business Development 21% +14% +35% Information Technology 5% +11% +15% Operations 5% +17% +33% Sales 4% +34% +121% Human Resources 4% +17% +40% Program & Project Management 5% +14% +31% Legal 3% +33% +37% Arts and Design 2% +30% +65% Entrepreneurship 2% +2% +10% Administrative 2% +17% +39% Click to enlarge

During the months of April and May, PLTR increased its employee count by approximately 100 employees each month, which is a noteworthy addition considering their total employee count is around 3,350. As of June 2022, PLTR had more than 500 job vacancies, with a substantial growth in job openings for sales and business development positions. This indicated that PLTR was not only prioritizing investment in research and development and building new products at an accelerated pace, but was also heavily focused on rapidly expanding the business by investing in its sales team. This was a positive sign for revenue growth in the upcoming quarters.

This background makes the recent news that PLTR is suddenly pivoting from aggressive hiring to cutting headcount quite startling. Furthermore, it makes it clear that the company is no longer a rapidly growing business and is instead focusing more on profitability. As the company stated in its announcement:

We believe our company is at an inflection point and to continue to evolve, we are making the tough choice of reducing teams in several areas. While less than 2% of our workforce is impacted by these changes, these are incredibly painful decisions but the right ones for the company’s future.

The use of the term inflection point in this statement is telling and jives quite well with our takeaway from its Q4 earnings release and guidance. Management's admission that the international commercial business is unlikely to live up to previous expectations on the earnings call is likely a big reason behind the pivot on headcount:

roughly 61% of our business comes from the U.S. I think there's a lot of positive indicators that, that will continue to grow...The weakness in our business is just non-U.S. commercial that grew around 12% last year. I think outside the U.S., they're a lot less friendly to new innovations...So the over-under is, the 61% of our business that is strong is growing and will be a larger part of our business. A threshold has been crossed, and this is the start of our next chapter. We expect to generate a profit for the current fiscal year, our first profitable year in the history of our company.

Investor Takeaway

Our previous conclusion that PLTR's growth was decelerating meaningfully and that it was effectively waiving the white flag on much of its international commercial ambitions was confirmed by PLTR's announcement of reaching an "inflection point" in their business that is leading them to pivot from rapidly growing their headcount to shrinking it. Instead of chasing heady growth numbers, PLTR is now much more keenly focused on maximizing profitability while still growing in the ponds in which it has established considerable momentum.

As a result, we are reaffirming our $8 fair value estimate and - as a result of the sharp pullback in the share price since establishing our Sell call - are upgrading the stock rating from a Sell to a Hold. If it dips into the low $6s again, we will be interested in buying back in. Until then, we remain on the sidelines.