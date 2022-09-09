ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for cancer patients. One of its key products is Rolvedon, formerly known as eflapegrastim, a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. On September 9, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted marketing approval for Rolvedon, marking a significant milestone for Spectrum.

Recent events: In November, Spectrum received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its drug poziotinib, which was intended to treat previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA stated that the drug cannot be approved in its present form, and additional data, including a randomized controlled study, would be required prior to approval. The company has decided to de-prioritize poziotinib and focus on the commercialization of Rolvedon instead.

Financials

Let's first review Spectrum's latest financial report. Spectrum's research and development expenses for the quarter were $13.3 million, down from $20.9 million in the same period last year due to completed program spend associated with Rolvedon and a decrease in personnel-related expenses from strategic restructuring. Selling, General and Administrative expenses were $8.3 million, down from $12.2 million in the same period last year due to lower employee compensation and benefits and reductions in workforce. The company's net loss for the quarter was $21.9 million, down from $33.1 million in the same period last year. The company had a total cash balance of $100.3 million at the end of September 2022.

On January 31, Spectrum revealed unaudited Q4 2022 financial results. Spectrum expects preliminary net sales of around $10 million for the quarter ending on December 31, 2022. The company launched Rolvedon in the U.S. on October 18, 2022, and "70 targeted accounts purchased the drug during the launch quarter, including the top three community oncology networks, which represent about 22% of the total clinic market." Spectrum had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $75 million as of December 31, 2022.

Treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia and Pathophysiology

Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia [CIN] is a common side effect of cytotoxic chemotherapy, characterized by a decrease in the number of white blood cells (neutrophils) in the body. This can lead to an increased risk of infections, hospitalization, and death. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs), such as Rolvedon, stimulate the production of neutrophils and can help reduce the incidence and severity of CIN.

The appropriate dose of G-CSF in the treatment of CIN is a topic of ongoing debate. Higher doses of G-CSF are associated with a higher incidence of adverse events, such as bone pain, while lower doses may not be as effective. Therefore, finding the optimal dose that balances efficacy and safety is important in the treatment of CIN.

Comparison of Rolvedon and Neulasta in Breast Cancer Patients: A Phase III Randomized Trial

To assess the safety and effectiveness of Rolvedon versus Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a standard G-CSF therapy, two separate randomized phase III trials were conducted (NCT02953340 & NCT02643420). Patients with early-stage breast cancer undergoing treatment with four cycles of standard dose docetaxel plus cyclophosphamide were randomly assigned to receive either fixed-dose eflapegrastim (13.2 mg containing 3.6 mg G-CSF) or pegfilgrastim (containing 6 mg G-CSF) on day 2, 24 hours after the end of chemotherapy.

The findings from the trials indicated that Rolvedon was as effective and safe as Neulasta. However, despite the lower G-CSF dose, Rolvedon did not have a lower incidence of adverse events, including musculoskeletal pain and injection site reactions, in either trial. A preliminary report from a pooled analysis of both studies showed that Rolvedon significantly decreased the mean duration of severe neutropenia, defined as ANC <500/microL (0.24 versus 0.36 days, p = 0.029), and the overall risk of severe neutropenia during cycle 1 (17.5 versus 24 percent, relative risk reduction 27 percent, p = 0.043) compared to pegfilgrastim.

Rolvedon's Failure to Differentiate from Neulasta in Clinical Trials - Market Implications

Initially, Rolvedon was anticipated to distinguish itself from Neulasta by employing a lower G-CSF dose, which could reduce the incidence of adverse events while still maintaining efficacy. However, the available evidence indicates that these two drugs are clinically comparable when used as supportive care for patients receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide. Therefore, the choice between them will depend largely on patient preference, availability, and relative acquisition costs, noting that there are numerous affordable biosimilars of Neulasta on the US and EU markets.

Moreover, Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta on-body injector, Onpro, is engineered to administer the Neulasta dosage automatically over a 45-minute period, around 27 hours following application. As a result, patients do not need to visit their doctor the day after chemotherapy. This approach is well-regarded by clinicians due to enhanced adherence and optimal timing of the dosage, while patients appreciate its convenience. Spectrum is exploring a more convenient approach with Rolvedon, which is being evaluated for administration on the same day as chemotherapy.

The Market for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment

The market for treating CIN is largely controlled by granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs), such as Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Granix (filgrastim), and their biosimilars. These drugs stimulate the production of white blood cells, specifically neutrophils. Neulasta, which is given once per chemotherapy cycle, is the market leader among long-acting G-CSFs. These drugs have demonstrated their effectiveness in decreasing the occurrence and duration of neutropenia, leading to a lowered risk of infection.

The table presented below only provides a limited sample of the market.

Drug Information Year approved/marketed Cost per unit Neulasta Onpro Neulasta on-body injector 2015 $7,701.59 Neulasta 6 mg/0.6 mL solution in a single-dose prefilled syringe for manual use only 2002 $7,701.59 Rolvedon 13.2 mg administered subcutaneously once per chemotherapy cycle 2022 $5,400.00 Fulphila Neulasta biosimilar (VTRS) 2018 $5,010.00 Stimufend Neulasta biosimilar (Fresenius Kabi) 2022 $5,010.00 Udenyca Neulasta biosimilar (CHRS) 2018 $5,010.00 Ziextenzo Neulasta biosimilar (NVS) 2019 $4,710.64 Nyvepria Neulasta biosimilar (PFE) 2020 $4,710.00 Fylnetra Neulasta biosimilar (Amneal Pharmaceuticals) 2022 $3,000.00 Neupogen Leukocyte growth factor 1991 $377.80 or $376.00 Leukine Bone marrow stimulant 1991 $370.15 Granix Leukocyte growth factor 2012 $299.84 or $299.91 Click to enlarge

The Complex Market for CIN Treatment: Coherus' Udenyca Biosimilar Illustrates Intense Competition

The market for CIN (chemotherapy-induced neutropenia) treatment is complex due to the presence of several biosimilars. Although the market size is significant, it is largely controlled by a few powerful players. Coherus (CHRS) serves as an illustration of the intense competition within the market, having released their biosimilar, Udenyca, in January 2019. Despite initial success, Coherus experienced a decline in demand for Udenyca resulting in the need to write down its inventory in the third quarter of 2022. This write-down highlights that the Udenyca inventory was not being sold as expected, leading to a decrease in its value.

Net revenues, primarily from sales of UDENYCA, were $45.4 million and $82.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $165.7 million and $253.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Coherus

Conclusion

After Spectrum announced unaudited preliminary sales figures for Q4 2022 of Rolvedon, which amounted to $10 million, the company's stock surged from $80 million to $200 million within a month, reflecting investor enthusiasm. Spectrum also announced last month that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had issued a permanent J-code. This code permits more consistent reimbursement and may have played a role in generating enthusiasm. However, investors should exercise caution and not view preliminary sales figures in isolation from expenses. To illustrate, if a friend disclosed that they earned $200,000 in the last quarter from a phone app they developed a few months ago, you may be impressed. But, what if they also revealed that they spent $300,000 on advertising and operational costs? Would this information alter your perception?

Spectrum's product, Rolvedon, is priced higher than Coherus' similar product, Udenyca. Coherus had a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion during their initial launch, which allowed them to effectively compete. However, Coherus is now struggling, and Udenyca revenue is expected to become insignificant soon. Coherus is banking on its own on-body injector to rival Amgen's, in hopes of reviving Udenyca. Spectrum, on the other hand, has limited resources with only approximately $75 million in cash and equivalents and a market capitalization of $200 million. Moreover, the current market is more complex and competitive than it was when Coherus launched its drug years ago. Looking ahead, while Spectrum's research and development expenses may decrease due to the failure of poziotinib, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses remain uncertain.

It would be prudent for Spectrum to capitalize on investor enthusiasm and raise additional funds before the official earnings report later this month. However, looking towards the future, it is unlikely that Spectrum will generate enough revenue from Rolvedon to make a profit, and with no other prospects in the pipeline, the company's viability as a going concern may be in question. Therefore, it is advisable to sell Spectrum shares in anticipation of Q4 2022 earnings in mid-March.