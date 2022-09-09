Spectrum's Rolvedon: An Undifferentiated, Small Player In A Vast Market

Summary

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes cancer therapies, including Rolvedon (formerly eflapegrastim), a long-acting G-CSF for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). The FDA's approval on September 9, 2022.
  • Rolvedon aimed to use a lower G-CSF dose than Neulasta to decrease adverse events but ultimately didn't succeed. Subsequently, it lacks differentiation.
  • CIN market has many biosimilars, dominated by few big players. For example, Coherus released Udenyca in 2019, but demand decreased significantly, leading to inventory write-down in Q3 2022.
  • Spectrum's preliminary Q4 2022 sales figures for Rolvedon totaled $10 million, causing a stock surge from $80 million to $200 million in a month. However, investors should not view this information alone but consider expenses as well.
  • Spectrum's Rolvedon is unlikely to generate enough revenue for profitability, with no other prospects in the pipeline, raising questions about the company's viability. Selling Spectrum shares before official Q4 2022 earnings in mid-March is advisable.

Introduction

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for cancer patients. One of its key products is Rolvedon, formerly known as eflapegrastim, a long-acting

