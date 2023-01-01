bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend growth investing typically focuses on investing in stocks that have a strong history of paying dividends and consistently increasing the dividend payments over time.

It's not difficult to find lists of companies that have a track record of dividend growth. However, past dividend growth isn't indicative of future performance as companies like Intel (INTC) and AT&T (T) have proven dividend growth isn't guaranteed.

That's why I believe it's important to always be on the lookout for companies on the brink of an extended run at being a prolific dividend grower.

Untied Rentals (NYSE:URI) appears to poised to be one of the next great dividend growth companies after management announced a $1.48 quarterly dividend in January.

Given the share price of nearly $480 the dividend yield isn't overly impressive, but with dividend growth, I'm more concerned with the ability to grow the amount over time - with the upside of capital appreciation.

United Rentals Q4 Earnings Press Release

The company reported earnings back in January and the financials support a company poised to grow its dividend over time. Quarterly EPS was $9.15 on revenue growth of over 18% in the quarter. For the full-year you're looking at over $29 in earnings per share, which far exceeds the $5.92 in dividends planned over the next 12 months.

Guidance for the 2023 calendar year came in over the consensus estimates of $13.56B in revenue when the company guided for $13.7B - $14.2B in revenue growth, or roughly 20% growth Y/Y.

Looking out a bit further, United Rentals has more than enough projected EPS to cover consistent dividend increases going forward.

Seeking Alpha

The Risks

The rising interest rate environment does impact United Rentals as the company has little cash - just $106M at years end. This requires the company to rely on debt (along with cash flow from operations) to acquire more equipment and help fund the numerous acquisitions the company has completed over the years.

Luckily, the return on rental equipment is extraordinarily high with gross margins topping 40% in the most recent quarter. While the cost of capital might continue to edge higher, and stay higher for longer - United Rental's model generates high enough returns that it shouldn't have a huge impact on earnings.

United Rentals Q4 Press Release

Longer term risks are a deeper slowdown in the economy causing a dramatic reduction in infrastructure spending and investment. From the direct government spending side, this seems plausible given the massive overspending. However, what seems to counteract direct government spending are tax incentives provided to industries Washington tries to encourage to invest.

Other risks include the fact you aren't getting the stock at a historical discount to where it's traded in the past. TTM Price/Sales of nearly 3x is close to a 5 year high, as is Price/Cash Flow. Looking forward on the earnings front, the company's 11.7x forward P/E isn't historically "cheap" - but it is trading at a near 50% discount to the overall market.

The Opportunity

Infrastructure bills are passing with bi-partisan support in Washington. This paves the way for a long pipeline of projects that have received funding and should spur equipment rental for many years to come.

The United States also seems to have a bi-partisan attitude of re-shoring manufacturing with several large semiconductor fabs in the works, tax incentives tied to electric vehicles made in America, among other projects. Additionally the shift to clean(er) energy typically requires large equipment rental.

The prospects for United Rentals seem bright given the company has only captured a fraction of the overall market opportunity globally for rental equipment.

United Rentals Q4 Slide Deck

Over the past decade, United Rentals has delivered double digit CAGR's for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.

United Rentals Q4 Slide Deck

The company has simply continued to deliver strong results over the past decade, and unlike certain segments of the stock market that can be disrupted by technological advancements like artificial intelligences or new technology - tool rental seems durable like drinking Coca-Cola (KO) or wearing NIKE (NKE).

Conclusions

United Rentals is projected to have $40+ in EPS for the next 4 years, which represents just single digit growth (at best) after 2023. With a dividend payout of just $5.92 at the current date, United Rentals could fairly easily grow the payout consistently over the next few years. Further upside is achieved as United Rentals continues to roll up competition to capture a larger segment of the market, therefore protecting the healthy margins it operates with. Additionally, the long pipeline of infrastructure projects already approved and further on-shoring of United States manufacturing should feed United Rentals steady business for the foreseeable future.