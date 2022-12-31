Rost-9D

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is an American steel alloy manufacturer. The company has four facilities in the Northeast.

USAP participates in a very cyclical industry and is not a low-cost producer. For most of the cycle, USAP is operationally unprofitable, reaching at some points negative gross margins.

Today, the company is growing revenues, but I believe it is part of another business cycle and that a valuation should incorporate cycle averages rather than recent earnings figures alone.

But even if current profitability was considered a basis, and the company's margins were increased, the current market cap implies 88% revenue growth in the future.

For these reasons, I believe USAP is not an opportunity.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from USAP's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Steel alloys: USAP manufactures steel alloys, mostly stainless steel (75%). The company sells uniform pieces (ingots, rods, bars) to steel service centers that then sell them to final users.

The steel business has many undesirable characteristics. It requires enormous amounts of fixed capital investment, pushing competitors to price wars to increase volumes. It is politically sensitive, which leads to subsidies to ex-US competitors and barriers to exit. Except for specific products, and certainly, not in the case of USAP, steel is a commodity that trades on price alone. Finally, steel demand is very cyclical, but the structure required to manufacture it (or its alloys in the case of USAP) cannot be scaled to fit these demand cycles.

Not the low-cost producer: Some companies can profit in commoditized and generally undesirable markets like steel by being the low-cost producer. These companies have an input (raw materials, labor), process, or another advantage that allows them to remain profitable for most of the cycle.

Unfortunately, USAP seems to be a high-cost producer. This could be very well explained by the fact that the company is located in the U.S. North East, where salaries are high compared to other regions. Also, the company's SG&A expenses have been very fixed compared to the company's declining revenues.

Data by YCharts

This has made USAP operate under the water except for the most prominent portions of the cycle. So low is USAP's cost advantage that the company sold at negative gross margins during the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

What is worse, from the chart below, the company's gross margins are decreasing for the same revenue volume. While the company generated a gross margin of almost 16% with $200 million in revenues in 2014/5, it only generated 7% in 2021/22.

Data by YCharts

Procyclical capital allocation: Another way a company in a cyclical industry can profit is to invest countercyclically. That is, accumulate cash during the upper portion of the cycle to deploy it in the lower portion, either acquiring competitors in trouble or deploying assets that will make it gain market share in the next upward leg.

Unfortunately, the chart below shows that USAP's investments have been pro-cyclical. The first chart is revenue, and the second one is cash from investing, where a negative number (lower in the chart) implies more investing. Ideally, we would want both charts to move parallel (higher revenues coupled with lower investment, meaning a value closer to zero). The chart shows the opposite. The company invested more when prices and demand were high, and less when prices and demand were low.

Data by YCharts

Not benefiting from the trade war: While some traditionally unprofitable industries benefited from the trade war between the U.S. and China, it has not been the case with stainless steel. That can be seen at the level of revenues for USAP (most steel tariffs were implemented in 2018) but also at the aggregate U.S. level.

According to the department of commerce (page 4), the U.S. imports stainless steel mostly from Taiwan, Italy, India, Japan, and Mexico. China is not in the top five exporters to the U.S. in any category of steel products. Similar conclusions can be drawn from the latest report of the U.S. Census Bureau (page 8).

Significant debt is reaching a limit: As of 4Q22, USAP sustained $100 million in debts on its revolving credit facility. The facility's latest amendment, from October 2022, authorizes a maximum of $105 million to be drawn, plus a $15 million term loan. The facility pays a 1-month SOFR plus a 2.5% margin (considering that more than 66% of the facility has been drawn). This implies $7 million in interest expenses at current rates of 4.5%.

Further, the company has been building working capital in line with revenue growth, but it has been unable to finance it out of its operating cash flows. The chart below shows CFO before changes in working capital (if the company invests in WC, meaning negative cash flow, that is added back to CFO, and vice versa). The chart shows that in the past few quarters, USAP has only been able to self-finance between $0.5 and $2 million quarterly in working capital.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Valuation

In terms of quality, USAP does not deserve a premium. It operates in a very cyclical industry, and its management has not shown the ability to either lower costs or invest counter-cyclically.

Further, the company has significant debt, increasing during the upper portion of its industry's cycle, which makes it risky. In previous downward portions of the cycle, the company was very unprofitable. This also adds to risks.

Currently, USAP is not generating net income, so obtaining a multiple on earnings is impossible. USAP is not even generating operating income, so even that value is unavailable.

But we can take two approaches to value the company. Both yield that the company's stock is not undervalued.

Historical averages: The first possibility, and the correct one from a conservative perspective, is to value the company based on an average of its profitability across the business cycle. The chart below shows that, with a current market cap of $85 million, USAP trades at a 60x multiple to average cycle net income and a 20x multiple to average operating income. Both multiples are very high for a company of USAP's characteristics.

Data by YCharts

Implied growth under optimistic conditions: A much less conservative method of valuing the stock is to assume optimistic conditions ahead and derive what current market prices are asking in terms of growth. I assume that SG&A is kept fixed at $20 million yearly, that the company takes no further debt, and that it can reach a gross margin of 10%, which was only reached for a few quarters in previous cycle peaks.

Trading at a market cap of $85 million, the investor should require at least $8.5 million in net income. This translates to approximately $10.6 million in pre-tax income, which added to $7 million in interest expenses and $20 million in SG&A expenses, implying gross profits of $38 million.

Divided by a gross margin of 10%, $38 million in gross profits become $380 million. This implies 88% revenue growth from current revenue levels for FY22. Again, we assume fixed SG&A, no more debt, and higher gross margins. These are all strong and optimistic assumptions.

Even if gross margins were increased to 15%, something almost unprecedented for the company, it would still need to grow revenues to $255 million to reach $8.5 million in net income. The company only reached that level of revenue twice in its history, during short-lived cycle peaks.

Conclusions

I think USAP is very overvalued, independent of the methodology used to approach its valuation.

Multiples of average income (net or operating) are high. These multiples are unjustified for a company that has shown a declining trend in profitability across cycles and has not shown desirable qualitative characteristics, like good capital allocation or a competitive advantage.

An optimistic, growth-oriented valuation requires the company to grow revenues by 88% (to a level not achieved even during peaks of previous cycles) to justify its market cap.

For these reasons, I prefer to avoid USAP stock at current prices. I do not recommend shorting the stock though, simply to avoid purchasing it.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.