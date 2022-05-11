Synchronoss Technologies: Far From Returning Adequate Profits To Common Shareholders

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
638 Followers

Summary

  • Synchronoss Technologies is a provider of branded cloud storage services. The company mostly serves telecommunication carriers. SNCR's business is competitive and decaying.
  • SNCR stock collapsed after it had to restate its financial statements in 2018, during a managerial scandal, because the SEC considered revenues had been overstated.
  • Today, the company is in operational breakeven but still carries a heavy debt and preferred share burden. Most importantly, the business is still decaying in terms of revenues.
  • SNCR should increase margins and revenues substantially in order to provide an adequate return to common shareholders. This seems difficult given its competitive environment.
  • In my opinion, SNCR is an easy pass at these prices.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is a white-label cloud and enriched messaging provider.

The company has generated enormous business losses, incapable of competing with more established cloud providers. In 2018, the company had to restate its financial statements and later settled with the SEC

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
638 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.