Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is a white-label cloud and enriched messaging provider.

The company has generated enormous business losses, incapable of competing with more established cloud providers. In 2018, the company had to restate its financial statements and later settled with the SEC on accusations of not accounting for revenue properly.

Today, the company is breaking even operationally, but its markets are still threatened by consolidation. SNCR is sagged with debt and preferred equity, making payment to common shareholders much more difficult.

In my opinion, SNCR is an easy pass.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from SNCR's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Cloud for telecommunication carriers: SNCR offers white-label cloud infrastructure. This means a brand can then be attached to those services for a company to offer its clients its branded cloud.

The company does not disclose its revenues by vertical, but I speculate that telecommunication carriers generate a significant portion of its business. The reason is that SNCR does not offer regular cloud service to corporate clients, but rather a branded one. In this way, a company can offer its clients a cloud storage option. Almost the only line of business that offers this kind of service (apart from the regular cloud providers) are telecom carriers.

The company also participates in rich communication services (SMS with images or links embedded). This segment is smaller and decaying. Up to FY22, the company also participated in network management solutions (mostly for telecom carriers too) but this segment was sold.

Competing with their clients: SNCR does not directly compete with much larger cloud services like Amazon or Azure. The reason is that these offer cloud infrastructure, while SNCR offers the service of presenting that infrastructure with a particular corporate label. In fact, SNCR purchases cloud services from the big cloud suppliers.

So, the main competitors of SNCR are its clients if they decide to develop their personal cloud solutions. This risk is higher the bigger the client is because the cost of developing a branded cloud service can be diluted across a wider customer base.

Consistently losing revenues: Since restating its financial statements in 2018, after finding that revenue had been incorrectly recognized in previous periods, the company's revenues have almost halved. The company's business in FY18 was also white-label cloud, so the company is losing clients in this segment.

Data by YCharts

Operating profits are recovering: On the other hand, the different management teams that took over the company (SNCR has had three different CEOs since 2017) have implemented cost control measures that have reduced the company's massive operating losses. According to the company's investor presentation, the main cost improvements have come from using third-party data centers instead of managing their infrastructure. The company is now barely profitable at the operating level.

Data by YCharts

Shareholders were diluted: To improve the company's financial condition, SNCR more than doubled its share count in 2021. The proceeds from this share issuance were used to retire preferred shares (more on the valuation section). In my opinion, the decision was correct because preferred shares yield 14%, so retiring them generates significant savings.

Data by YCharts

Compensation is high: The company shareholders have suffered heavy losses in the past few years, with the company's share price collapsing.

However, according to the company's latest proxy statement, the company's managerial team received $13 million in compensation in FY21, and the company's board received $2 million in compensation. Considering the company's performance, I believe this compensation level is too high.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Positive EPS to common is far away: The problem is that operating profits do not flow to common stockholders. SNCR has to pay its debt holders and preferred equity holders first.

The company currently sustains $120 million in senior notes paying 8.4% and maturing in 2026. These add $10 million in interest expense charges yearly. After paying debt holders, the company has to pay its preferred shareholders. The company's current $68 million in preferred shares yield 14%, in cash or in kind. This adds another $9.5 million, which compounds in case the company decides to pay in kind (issuing more preferred shares).

Data by YCharts

This implies that to generate breakeven net income for common shareholders, the company should increase its operating profits to at least $20 million from the $5 million generated in the 9M22 period. If the shareholders are to be compensated $8 million in net income, assuming federal income taxes of 21%, the operating income figure climbs to $30 million.

It is difficult to predict the company's operating margin in the future, given that it is only recently returning to profitability. However, just for the sake of argument, we can assume a 10% operating margin. To generate $30 million in operating profits, SNCR should generate $300 million in revenues or grow approximately 20%. Again, this scenario assumes that the operating margin more than quadruples from current levels.

The company's market is still bad: The historical trend of carriers deciding to consolidate the services offered by SNCR is still there. Further, because carriers can replicate the service, there is a ceiling to how much SNCR can charge for them. An example of this trend continuing is the announcement from Verizon that it would maintain SNCR's services but would move the hosting of the personal cloud to its infrastructure.

Conclusion

SNCR shareholders have been forced to bear significant losses due to past management strategies. The company is doing better today, but it is only marginally profitable and sagged with debt and preferred shares.

To generate sufficient income for common shareholders to justify its current market cap, SNCR should substantially increase revenues and operating margins. This is difficult, given that SNCR operates in an undesirable industry in terms of competitive characteristics (bad for margins) and has shown a decreasing revenue trend.

For those reasons, I believe SNCR is an easy pass. I would change my mind if the company improved its margins sustainably and broke the declining revenue trend. Further, I would also like the company to improve its capital structure, for example, by replacing expensive preferred shares with cheaper debt.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.