100pk

Introduction

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is a well-known company for delivering packaging to customers and businesses worldwide.

The stock is owned mostly by institutional investors (61%), but also by public investors (39%). UPS's return is similar to that of the S&P500 but has slightly higher stock price volatility. Aside from the fact that UPS faces several challenges in 2023, its earnings estimates after 2023 are strong and the stock's valuation appears favorable. UPS pays a large and growing dividend and is also buying back shares to further increase the dividend. UPS is buyable for the long term.





UPS Faces Multiple Challenges

UPS recently announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The company had a challenging quarter with volatile demand, ongoing COVID lockdowns in China, a looming worker strike in the United States and a bomb cyclone in North America. Despite these challenges, the company performed strongly with diluted non-GAAP EPS that was 0.8% higher than the previous quarter. Revenue was down 2.7% from the same period last year and non-GAAP operating margin was down 10 basis points. Average daily volume in the United States fell 3.8% from the same period last year, with half of the decline coming from UPS' largest customer. B2B fell 5.2% for the quarter, reflecting declines in retail and industrial volumes, and B2C was down 3%. International daily volume fell even more sharply by 12.9% due to ongoing COVID lockdowns in China and volatile demand. These sound like huge blows, but the company still performed strongly with quarterly earnings per share nearly equal to last year. UPS has a strong ability to deploy its capital efficiently.

UPS has big ambitions, as they expect the Digital Access Program (DAP) to grow to $3 billion in 2023 from $2.3 billion in 2022. Another success to share is the launch of Deal Manager in 2022, which will digitize dynamic pricing for SMB customers; UPS can close deals faster and with quick insight into its revenue streams. SMBs make up 28% of total U.S. volumes in 2022, up 1.2% from 2021. UPS aims to become the largest healthcare logistics provider in the world and expects its healthcare portfolio to grow to more than $10 billion in 2023 (up from $9.2 billion in 2022).

The outlook for 2023 looks good despite the uncertain macro environment. Revenue is expected to fall low-single digit and adjusted operating margin is expected to decline from 14.2% to a margin between 12.8% and 13.6%. However, UPS is expected to return $8.4 billion to shareholders, while the company is expected to generate about $8 billion in free cash flow.

UPS' 2023 full-year outlook (UPS' 4Q22 investor presentation)

A Stock For Income Investors And Growth Investors

UPS is welcomed by both income and growth investors. UPS pays a generous dividend and also repurchases shares. Share repurchases are a tax-efficient way to increase dividends per share and earnings per share, and it is also a strong catalyst for the stock price as outstanding shares are reduced while demand increases.

The dividend is currently $6.08 and represents a dividend yield of 3.5%, and the dividend has increased 10% annually for the past 10 years.

Dividend growth history (Seeking Alpha UPS ticker page)

Cash flow statements show that dividend payments have increased over the past 4 years. UPS also buys back shares. However, their buyback yield is not significantly high. Its shareholder return is lower than it generated in net income so it is sustainable for the long term; it was 72% in 2022. This allows UPS to reduce its debt and increase its cash balance. UPS' debt is easily manageable because its net-debt is only $11.7 billion compared with 2022 FCF of $9.3 billion.

UPS will repurchase up to $3 billion of shares in 2023 and distribute $5.4 billion in dividends. At a market capitalization of $159 billion, this amounts to a buyback yield of 1.9%, and could push the share price to higher levels.

UPS' cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculation)

UPS Is Favorably Valued

Looking at the stock's valuation, we see that its PE ratio of 14.1 is currently lower than the 3-year median PE ratio of 22.7. This indicates an undervaluation of the stock based on its historical numbers, but also in general. The earnings yield is the inverse of the PE ratio, which is currently 7.1%. Compared to the forward interest rate of 5.5%, we see that UPS is also favorably valued compared to a risk-free rate.





Looking ahead, analysts expect non-GAAP earnings per share to decline 10.9% in fiscal 2023 but are expected to rise by high single digits thereafter. The projected PE ratio for 2025 is 13.6.

In comparison with another major player in the logistics sector, FedEx (FDX), we see that earnings per share for 2023 are expected to decline even more sharply (34% decline), but to grow by high double digits thereafter. The FedEx PE ratio for 2025 is only 10.6, indicating a strong undervaluation. However, one still has to look at FedEx's risks, net-debt ratios and growth prospects. From what we can conclude, UPS is favorably valued based on its historical numbers and based on the overall market.

UPS and FedEx' earnings outlook (Seeking Alpha and author's own visualization)

Conclusion

UPS delivered a solid quarter and full year, but faces multiple challenges, including rising interest rates, high inflation, multiple recessionary forecasts, a difficult geopolitical environment and continued COVID restrictions in China. For 2023, UPS expects a small decline in earnings and free cash flow but increases its dividend payout and share repurchase authorization. The dividend has increased 10% annually for the past 10 years and the forward dividend yield is 3.5%. The large share repurchase program currently has a buyback yield of 1.9% and will increase the dividend and earnings per share ahead. The share buyback could also push the share price to higher levels. Looking at the stock's valuation, we see that UPS is currently undervalued based on its historical figures, but also compared to the general market. Competitor FedEx shows us more earnings volatility and a lower stock valuation for the foreseeable future. Potential investors should still consider FedEx's risks, its shareholder return program, net-debt ratios and growth prospects. UPS sees temporary headwinds in 2023, but from then on the company is expected to continue to grow. UPS is shareholder-friendly, its growth prospects are solid, and its stock valuation looks favorable, so UPS stock is worth buying.