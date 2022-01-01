Visa: No Signs Of Recession

Mar. 05, 2023 11:41 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA1 Comment
Joseph Kowaleski profile picture
Joseph Kowaleski
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • Visa has a clear picture of consumer spending, and they see no signs of recession.
  • Visa benefits from a perpetual tailwind of payments growth, a continuation of the cash-to-cashless transition, and an incredible margin structure.
  • At 24x TTM FCF, Visa is presenting a strong investment opportunity as long as consumer spending holds up.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Visa (NYSE:V) processed a staggering $11.7T of credit and debit volume over calendar 2022. As such, Visa is a great barometer of the overall economy. Despite the recession commentary over the past several quarters, Visa’s results are yet to show signs

Visa payments volume chart

Visa Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Joseph Kowaleski profile picture
Joseph Kowaleski
1.45K Followers
My investment strategy is growth centric, buying businesses that have a strong ability to generate cash, trade at a great price, have significant competitive advantages, and fundamental utility to customers. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.