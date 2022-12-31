courtneyk

Investment Thesis

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is a global business that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management in the markets of the United States, Latin America, Asia, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has recently agreed to acquire Raven Capital management which is a privately-owned alternative investment firm. I believe this acquisition can act as a primary catalyst by broadening its offerings and creating a strong presence among its competitors.

About MET

MET is a global financial services business offering insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management. A variety of investment assets, including public and private equities, fixed income, and real estate, are managed by the company's asset management business. Instead of by product type, MET's business segments are classified by geography. 50% of the company's consolidated sales are attributable to its U.S. division, while only 5% are attributable to its Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) region. Moreover, MetLife's Asia division is its most lucrative, with a margin of over 20%. The margin for its U.S. business is about 11%. The company is considered one of the major institutional investors and has a sizable asset management footprint in the United States with a general account portfolio consisting primarily of fixed-income securities (corporate, structured products, municipalities, government, and agency) and mortgage loans. It also includes other investments such as real estate, real estate joint ventures, limited partnerships, and equity shares.

Acquisition of Raven Capital Management

As asset management companies are facing intense competition in the market due to factors such as increased regulation and changing client needs, it has become crucial for the participants in the industry to compete and strengthen their positions in the market by means of expansion. By Identifying this need, MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, has recently announced the acquisition of Raven Capital Management, a privately-owned alternative investment company. Raven reported total assets under management worth $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022. It invests across the private credit spectrum, focusing on middle-market direct asset-based investments, including origination, underwriting, execution, and management. In my opinion, this acquisition can positively impact the company's ability to enhance its offerings as raven operates in higher-yielding private credit and its overall origination in asset classes. I believe this acquisition can act as a primary catalyst to boost the company's growth as it can broaden and diversify MET's product offerings and has the potential to attract a large customer base. The diversified product offerings can strengthen the company's asset management business in the USA. Raven's investments are mainly focused on non-sponsor-backed direct originations, differentiating it from most of the private debt market. I think this can significantly help the company capture additional market share and increase its profitability in the long run. In addition, it also manages a wide range of specialty assets, including music and media, which may help it attract a broader group of clients.

Dividend Yield

The company has sustained its dividend growth over the past few years, reflecting its good market positioning. In the previous year, it distributed a cash dividend of $1.98, representing an annual dividend yield of 2.87%. Recently it announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share in the first quarter of 2023. I believe the recent acquisition of Raven Capital Management can significantly help the company in sustaining this dividend growth. Considering the above factors, I estimate that the company can distribute a cash dividend of $2.05 per share in the current year, representing a dividend yield of 2.91%, making it an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse investors.

What is the Main Risk Faced by MET?

The company's portfolio consists of products and investments exposed to the risk of fluctuations in interest rates. If the interest rates increase rapidly, the investments in the company's general account would not be able to be replaced with higher-yielding investments to fund competitive crediting rates, which could result in decreased sales and lower spread, further contracting its profit margins. Policyholders may seek investments with higher perceived returns which can lead to policy loans, withdrawals, and surrenders. Consequently, cash outflows may require the sale of investments on less favorable terms, reducing net income and resulting in investment losses.

Valuation

MET has recently announced the acquisition of Raven Capital Management which I believe can boost the company's financial performance by diversifying its offering and pushing the stock upwards. According to seeking alpha, the EPS estimate for FY2023 might be $8.31. After considering the acquisition of Raven Capital Management, I think seeking alpha's estimate is accurate, which gives the forward P/E ratio of 8.46x. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 8.46x with the sector median of 13.30x, I think the company is undervalued. I believe the company might gain significant momentum from the recent acquisition of Raven Capital Management and help it to trade above its sector median. After considering all these factors, I estimate the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 14.95x, giving the target price of $124.23, which is a 76.64% upside compared to the current share price of $70.33. A rise in interest rates can affect the company's financial performance as it can contract profit margins and EPS.

Scenario EPS Estimates P/E Ratio Estimates Target Price Best case $8.31 14.95x $124.23 Bear case $6.80 12.5x $85.00 Click to enlarge

I believe in the bear case scenario of increased interest rates, the EPS of FY2023 might be $6.80 and trade below the sector median. That's why I estimate that the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 12.5x, which gives a target price of $85, representing an upside of 20.9%.

Conclusion

MetLife Inc mainly provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management, covering the major markets of the United States, Latin America, Asia, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is exposed to the risk of fluctuations in interest rates which can negatively affect its sales and profitability levels. It has recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Raven Capital Management which I believe can significantly boost its growth by widening its asset management product offerings and strengthening the USA segment. This acquisition can also help the company expand its profit margins in the USA segment by expanding the total addressable market. It has had sustainable dividend growth over the years, which makes it an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse investors. After considering all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to MET.