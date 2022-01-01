CHUNYIP WONG

In the December quarter, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) covered its $0.48 per share quarterly dividend with distributable profits.

Even though the dividend coverage of the commercial real estate investment trust improved in the second half of last year, I am not a buyer because I believe the company's dividend coverage is too weak and inconsistent.

Furthermore, Apollo Commercial is less diversified than other commercial real estate companies, making its pay-out metrics vulnerable to deterioration if the commercial real estate market experiences a recession in 2023.

I believe investors should avoid Apollo Commercial's 12.3% dividend yield in favor of more diversified, higher quality options with longer, consistent track records. Read our previous coverage on Apollo Commercial here.

Apollo Commercial's 4Q-22 Originations

Originations for Apollo Commercial have slowed in 2022, reflecting a broader industry trend as interest rates rise.

Higher interest rates dampen demand for new real estate investments and mortgages because floating rate loans, which are the industry standard, become much more expensive, as seen in Apollo Commercial's 4Q-22 portfolio activity.

Apollo Commercial completed only $230 million in new fundings in the fourth quarter, down from $384 million in 3Q-22. All new mortgage loan commitments in 4Q-22 and 2022 were floating rate.

Apollo Commercial completed $3,028 million in new investment fundings, mostly commercial real estate loans, in 2022, representing 9% YoY growth.

New Fundings (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

The trust's portfolio grew to $8,682 million at the end of December, with commercial mortgage loans accounting for 93% of the total and subordinate investments accounting for 7%.

Apollo Commercial had 61 loans in its portfolio, with the majority of them concentrated in the hotel and office markets in the United States.

Loan Portfolio Overview (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

Dividend Coverage Has Improved In The Second Half Of 2022, But Remains Inconsistent

In the same quarter, Apollo Commercial earned $0.48 per share in distributable earnings and paid a $0.35 dividend per share.

In 4Q-22, the implied dividend pay-out ratio was 73%, compared to a higher 90% pay-out ratio in the previous twelve months. The dividend pay-out ratio improved in the second half of 2022 as a result of Apollo Commercial's investment portfolio's floating rate positioning, which resulted in higher distributable profits.

The commercial real estate investment trust is seeing favorable portfolio income tailwinds as interest rates rise in the market and 98% of its loans are floating rate.

Dividend (Author Creation Using Company Supplements)

My concern with Apollo Commercial is that the trust's dividend coverage has not been as consistent as that of other commercial real estate companies such as Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) or Starwood Property Trust (STWD), both of which I recommend to passive income investors for a variety of reasons, including dividend and pay-out consistency.

Ladder Capital provided passive income investors with a 75% pay-out ratio over a twelve-month period, while Starwood Property reported a 96% pay-out over the same period.

Having said that, Starwood Property has a longer dividend track record than ARI, having paid a $0.48 per share per quarter dividend for ten years in a row.

In addition, Starwood Property has a diverse portfolio that includes investments in Medical Office Buildings, an infrastructure lending segment, and a Mortgage Servicing business.

As a result, Starwood Property is my top pick for passive income investors.

Deep Discount To Book Value Signals Lack Of Market Confidence In Apollo Commercial's Performance In A Recession

Apollo Commercial's stock is currently trading at a 32% discount to book value, whereas its commercial real estate peers Ladder Capital and Starwood Property are trading at much lower discounts to book value.

Apollo Commercial's less diversified business model and reliance on the performance of its commercial mortgage loan portfolio account for the discount. The significant discount reflects the market's belief that, due to a lack of alternative revenue streams, Apollo Commercial will be hit harder by a recession than its more diverse peers.

Data by YCharts

Apollo Commercial May See An Even Lower BV Multiple

The next market downturn will be difficult for commercial real estate trusts, especially Apollo Commercial, which has an inconsistent pay-out metric. A drop in mortgage originations could be a drag on the trust's distributable earnings growth and dividend coverage. A less hawkish central bank interest rate policy could also be a drag on Apollo Commercial's portfolio income growth.

My Conclusion

Despite the fact that Apollo Commercial's dividend coverage has improved in the last two quarters, I believe the trust's dividend remains vulnerable in the event of an economic downturn or a drop in interest rates.

While the valuation reflects a discount to book value, the discount is most likely due to Apollo Commercial's higher investment risk as a result of its inadequate diversification.

I simply feel safer with Starwood Property's decade-long dividend pay-out history and more diverse real estate portfolio.

The 12.3% yield on Apollo Commercial may be appealing to some passive income investors, but I believe the reward does not outweigh the risk.