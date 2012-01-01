Week In Review: Abbisko Out-Licenses Rights To Precision NSCLC Medicine For $188 Million

Summary

  • Shanghai Abbisko Therapeutics out-licensed Greater China rights to a pre-clinical EGFR-TKI candidate for NSCLC to Shanghai Allist Pharma in a $188 million agreement.
  • Shenzhen’s Chipscreen Bio acquired greater China rights to a bispecific immunotherapy from Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma, a subsidiary of Biocytogen, in a $72 million agreement.
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences reported its anti-PCSK9 mAb met the primary Phase III endpoints in two trials that enrolled patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed hyperlipidemia.

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Abbisko Therapeutics (HK: 02256) out-licensed Greater China rights to a pre-clinical EGFR-TKI candidate for NSCLC to Shanghai Allist Pharma (SHA: 688578) in a $188 million agreement. ABK3376 is a third-gen EGFR targeting drug designed to inhibit L858R activating mutation or exon 19

