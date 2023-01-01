stu99

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) has significant exposure to residential REITs and therefore may have a bumpy ride ahead as housing prices decline and mortgage rates take off. My medium-term view of the housing market is more bearish, leading me to give IYR a Hold rating.

IYR still has some propensity for growth and resilience, mainly because of its holdings in specialized REITs, which are generally less susceptible to economic downturns. The most resilient aspect of IYR’s composition is probably healthcare REITs, as the healthcare sector tends to have stable performance even during poor economic conditions.

Though specialized REITs held in IYR may be more robust to economic shocks, this ETF’s sizable allocations to residential REITs could counter this benefit almost perfectly. Residential REITs are very sensitive to market declines, which may deter investors that aren’t as confident in the housing market’s ability to come back in the medium term.

Strategy

IYR tracks the Dow Jones US Real Estate Capped TR USD Index and uses a representative sampling technique. IYR is composed of both value and growth stocks of varying market capitalization. IYR was launched by BlackRock Inc. and is currently managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors.

Holdings Analysis

IYR invests solely in companies in the real estate sector, primarily REITs. IYR holds only United States companies, meaning this ETF does not offer ample geographical diversification. Furthermore, investors should also recognize that changes in the United States economy and real estate market may directly and significantly impact this ETF’s returns.

The top 10 holdings comprise 45% of total holdings and the top 25 account for 71% in this ETF of 82 holdings, making it decently top-heavy. Given the high volatility of IYR and the sensitivity of the real estate market to economic fluctuations, investors may want to thoroughly assess their tolerance to concentration risk before considering this ETF.

Strengths

IYR provides quality exposure to specialized REITs, these REITs comprising over 38% of all REITs within this ETF. Specialized REITs tend to perform better during inflationary periods compared to their counterparts in residentials, retail, and industrials. Specialized REITs often have rent hiking clauses which can be beneficial to investors as they allow REITs to profit more consistently against any existing inflation. Therefore, investors could partially hedge against a grim medium-term forecast for the real estate market.

IYR Sectors (iShares)

IYR is also decently liquid. This ETF has an average daily share volume of over 5.5 million shares, which equates to almost $500mm.

Weaknesses

Despite its significant allocations toward specialized REITs that generally do better during economic downturn, IYR’s exposure to residential REITs could move the needle in an undesirable direction. United States home sales recently reported the 12th straight monthly drop following more mortgage rate hikes. This indicates a serious housing market plunge that could be here to stay. The National Home Price Index decreased 4.5% while the 20-City Home Price Index decreased 6% from June to December 2022, and both indices continue to decline.

Opportunities

Though the sensitivity of REITs to the economic downturn has seriously tainted their performance since the middle of 2022, real estate is also an industry that has historically outperformed the most during periods of economic recovery. I also investigated this in my article on iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

Data by YCharts

As seen above, when the economy was healthier prior to the onset of COVID-19, the REIT industry was outperforming.

For the same reasons, though many that invested in REITs are currently suffering, a highly-anticipated bull market could allow them to outperform. I discuss similar implications in my piece on Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Threats

Elevated interest rates may force REITs to cut their dividends in order to allocate more to expenses and stay afloat. Given that REITs are often characterized by their generous dividends, this could deteriorate the popularity of ETFs like IYR. If the housing market doesn’t rebound soon, those who own IYR could experience serious losses. Unfortunately, many forecasts for housing prices are rather grim.

The chart below is a home prices forecast from Morgan Stanley. Though the chart is from last year, the forecasts were primarily correct as the housing prices continue to struggle. Additionally, one can see that the price continues to decline from now until the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley housing price forecasts (2022) (Case-Shiller)

The supply of apartments in the United States is also forecasted to spike in the near future. A steep incline in supply during poor economic conditions may prompt oversupply, which could lead to negative equity for homeowners as well as investor losses.

Apartment supply forecast (RealPage)

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

IYR could be an effective way for investors to profit from real estate in the United States. IYR’s investments in specialized REITs are some of its more attractive attributes, for these REITs are more resilient to economic fluctuations. However, the housing market in the United States is currently enduring consistent declines amid high interest rates. Therefore, this ETF is resilient in some respects, but the current economy makes it a contemporarily risky and unattractive investment.

ETF Investment Opinion

IYR ETF is Hold when considering a 3-5 year time frame. I don’t believe one could profit significantly from buying it now, for I predict some harsher bearish periods are yet to come for the housing market. Alternatively, I don’t believe one should sell shares, as I still hold a bullish perspective on economic recovery in the long-term. Investors should be highly conscious of residential REITs’ sensitivity to market downturn and how it could affect IYR’s returns in the medium term.