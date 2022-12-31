Luis Alvarez

DNOW Is On A Slow Growth Path

You can read NOW Inc.'s (NYSE:DNOW) strategies in detail in my previous article. DNOW has changed its earlier stance, improved its product lines and locations, and focused on higher-margin manufacturers. On top of that, it shifted from an autonomous branch model to a regional supercenter setup to gain market share in a competitive market. In 2023, the midstream and mining sectors would raise demand for its products. In the long term, it will leverage technologies like AccessNOW and OptiWatch. At the same time, it provides air packages and flare retrofit products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the renewable energy front.

However, the EBITDA margin may remain unchanged in 2023, despite the marketing efforts as completion costs rise. In FY2022, DNOW was free cash flow negative. Because it has ample liquidity, the company faces no imminent financial risks. The management has initiated a stock repurchase, although at a lower-than-market rate. However, on a relative basis, the stock appears undervalued. Considering all the aspects, investors might want to "hold" it for future gains.

The End Market Analysis

FRED Economic Research

In the past year until January, the producer price index for iron and steel mills decreased by 29%, indicating a fall in input cost. Since September, it has fallen by 14%. Lower iron & steel prices can improve the margin. DNOW focuses on chosen product lines, locations, higher-margin manufacturers, and others to improve margins. The company emphasizes marketing efforts, including improved product availability and deploying ample inventory stocks, eventually leading to redesigning the PBF distribution model. It shifted from an autonomous branch model to a regional supercenter setup. Through these regional supercenters, it gained market share in Q4 as it lowered its operating costs by partnering with customized supply chain solutions.

Among the large orders that drove the company's Q4 sales was a $12 million order, which is unlikely to repeat in Q1 2023. The company's demand from the downstream sector may decline as many refining and chemical customers piled on an inventory of PBF and consumable deliveries in preparation for the expected recovery in late 2023. Similarly, demand for fabricated equipment packages will increase in 2023. In midstream, products are moving in tank battery construction, meter skids, launcher receivers, and water transfer units. In mining, it provides air compressor packages and vertical turbine pumps from mining operations.

Industry Outlook

Change in industry indicators

The energy indicators recovered noticeably over the past year, although they started to weaken since the close of 2022. Over the past year, the crude oil price increased by 39%, while the rig count registered a 52% growth. The US DUC wells have started to resist the fall lately, although it is still down by 8% in the past year. The volatility has adversely affected the company's US Drilling Services outlook.

What's The Forecast?

In FY2023, DNOW's revenues can increase by 10% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to FY2022. EBITDA margin can remain nearly unchanged at 8% during the year.

In Canada, production and growth can remain relatively unchanged in FY2023. In international markets, growth can pick up, gauged by the increase in sales inquiries from IOCs and NOCs worldwide. In the US, customer spending can increase year-over-year. However, the energy operators will continue to exercise discipline. Here, rig day rates continue to rise, but so will the completion expense, which can more than offset any positive effect on the operating margin. Overall, in Q1 2023, the company's revenues can increase in the "low to mid-single-digit" percentage points compared to Q4 2022.

Digitization And Clean Energy Projects

As DNOW integrates its systems and leverages digital technologies to streamline the process, its revenue from SAP implementation increased to 46% of its total revenue from digitization. These initiatives include punching out catalogs and purchasing orders digitally for faster processing. It also leverages AccessNOW technology for access and inventory control at a major refinery on the Gulf Coast. It has recently developed OptiWatch - a digital monitoring service for its Flex Flow business aimed at the horizontal pumping units at the saltwater disposal sites.

In the green energy initiatives, it is working with an energy operator in the Permian, providing air packages and flare retrofit products that reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Such PVF products are used in renewable diesel projects and oil refineries. In midstream, too, it supplies PVF pipelines for enhanced oil recovery. It assists in a carbon capture facility expansion project on the Gulf Coast. So, renewable energy projects strongly diversify DNOW's revenue stream and are expected to account for a larger share in the coming days.

Q4 Drivers And A Geographic Break-Up

Seeking Alpha

The company's US revenues decreased by 5% in Q4 2022 compared to Q3 due to the adverse effect of seasonality. In the steel line pipe products, the margin has continued to decline for the past couple of quarters, while the non-pipe products partially offset it.

Excluding Canada, its revenues from international markets increased (4% up) quarter-over-quarter in Q4. Revenues from Canada decreased the most (13% down sequentially). At the same time, volumes improved following the company's operations in the supercenter in North Dakota, which is strategically positioned at the Bakken Play. The facility optimized and consolidated several of its stand-alone businesses and improved margins.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

In FY2022, DNOW had zero cash flow from operations, although the company's revenues grew versus the previous year. In Q4, it invested in procuring support in its international segment. The fact that its sales grew in FY2022 without additional working capital speaks of the company's distribution model efficiency, which typically generates counter-cyclical cash flows. However, its free cash flow remained negative and deteriorated during this period.

DNOW's liquidity was $694 million as of December 31, 2022. Its zero-debt balance sheet is more robust than many peers (FAST, MSM, and MRC). Of its $80 million share repurchase program, it repurchased $7 million until December 31 at $10.82 per share, which is lower than its current stock price. It acquired two companies involved in the pump and engineered process equipment capabilities to improve shareholders' returns. The acquisitions also expanded its reach into the renewable natural gas market.

Analyst Rating And Relative Valuation

Seeking Alpha

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated DNOW a "buy" in the past 90 days (including "Strong Buy"), while one analyst rated it a "hold." None of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $15.3, suggesting a 176% upside at the current price.

Seeking Alpha

DNOW's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction is similar to its peers. This typically results in an at-par EV/EBITDA multiple. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple (7.6x) is significantly lower than its peers' (FAST, MSM, and MRC) average (13.1x). So, the stock appears to be relatively undervalued.

Why Do I Change My Call?

I continued to be bullish on DNOW in my last call based on higher demand for pipeline and water transfer in the US and the upbeat energy market in Europe, where EPC activity picked up. In Canada, various projects in oil sands, midstream valves, and an artificial lift were carrying the topline higher. I wrote:

it focuses on carbon capture projects in the US and the recent DigitalNOW initiatives. In international operations, new projects in Europe and the Middle East will help boost revenues in the medium to long term.

At the start of 2023, its position has softened. In the downstream sector, many refining and chemical customers piled on the inventory of PBF and consumable deliveries. In the steel line pipe products, the gross margin continues to decline. Although the year-over-year margin growth is robust, the sequential growth will likely stagnate. However, DNOW is likely to fare much better in international markets as increased sales inquiries from IOCs and NOCs worldwide signal. I think the stock is now apt for a "hold" and watch strategy.

What's The Take On DNOW?

Seeking Alpha

At the start of 2023, the falling input cost comes to DNOW's aid. The company is working on improving its product lines and locations in the current environment and focuses on higher-margin manufacturers. In 2023, demand will likely improve, products moving in tank battery construction, meter skids, launcher receivers and water transfer units in midstream, and air compressor packages and vertical turbine pumps in mining. So, the stock performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

In FY2022, DNOW had zero cash flow from operations and, therefore, was free cash flow negative. It has ample liquidity. However, demand from the downstream sector may decline because it has already built an inventory of PBF and consumable deliveries. The management's stock repurchases at a lower-than-market rate signal its lack of confidence in its current valuation. I think DNOW stock is apt for a "hold" at this price level.