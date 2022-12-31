RiverNorthPhotography

Over the last six months I have been very picky with new investments, and I have had a hard time pulling the trigger on anything outside of the energy. It doesn’t mean I’m selling everything else, but I still think some of the best risk/reward propositions available to public market investors exist in pockets of the energy sector. A stock that I own that I want to buy more shares of is T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW). 2022 was a terrible operating environment for asset managers, but I think long term investors might want to keep T. Rowe Price on their watchlist if shares dip below $100. Read my previous coverage on T. Rowe Price here.

Investment Thesis

T. Rowe Price’s business is always going to follow market cycles, but they maintain a rock-solid balance sheet and had solid margins despite the tough operating environment. AUM took a big hit in 2022, but the valuation at 14.6x earnings is attractive for this high-quality business. They hiked the dividend again and investors can now collect a 4.3% yield. The company (and its funds) have earned their reputation over the years, and I think investors looking for dividend growth should keep the stock on their watchlist. I’m hoping for a dip below $100 to add shares, which I think would provide a margin of safety and a yield near 5%.

Some Notes On The 10-K

Investors familiar with T. Rowe Price will appreciate the company’s cash rich and debt free balance sheet. I will go into a couple other things that stood out to me on the 10-K, but with the current economic turmoil, I won’t lose any sleep at night owning T. Rowe Price due to the $1.8B in cash and zero debt. Sure, markets and the operating environment might not be ideal, but I don’t see the same balance sheet risk with T. Rowe Price that could manifest with other financials. There are a couple things that stood out from the 10-K aside from the financials, but the obvious is the decline in AUM. Despite a decline in revenues due to the decline in AUM, the company had net margins well over 20% in 2022, which shows that they can continue to be profitable even in a rough operating environment.

Assets under management decreased $413.1 billion from the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by market depreciation and losses, including distributions not reinvested, of $351.4 billion and net cash outflows of $61.7 billion. - 10-K (sec.gov)

One of the reasons I think T. Rowe Price will be able to survive weak markets is their outperformance of various market benchmarks. I don’t put too much stock in one year performance, but the three-, five-, and ten-year performance statistics of T. Rowe Price’s mutual funds and ETFs are impressive.

As of December 31, 2022, 72 of 125 (57.6%) of our rated U.S. mutual funds (across primary share classes) received an overall rating of 4 or 5 stars. By comparison, 32.5% of Morningstar's fund population is given a rate of 4 or 5 stars(6). In addition, 65.9%(6) of AUM in our rated U.S. mutual funds (across primary share classes) ended 2022 with an overall rating of 4 or 5 stars. - 10-K (sec.gov)

While I’m not an ETF or mutual fund investor outside of special situations, I think that T. Rowe Price’s long and proven track record in the industry will allow them to keep their piece of what has proven to be a lucrative market for the company. Shares have come off significantly since the start of 2022, and I’m not adding shares yet, but I think T. Rowe Price is an attractive option for long-term dividend growth investors.

Valuation

T. Rowe Price currently trades at 14.6x earnings, which is well below the average multiple of 19.6x. It’s hard to guess what earnings will look like moving forward, but strong markets will be a tailwind, while another year like 2022 could mean we are in for a weak 2023. I wouldn’t count on multiple expansion, but if markets turn it around over the next couple years, EPS projections could prove conservative.

Price/Earnings (fastgraphs.com)

You could argue that the company is worth more than 15x due to the high margins, debt free balance sheet, and other favorable characteristics. The company will always be cyclical with broader markets but buying T. Rowe Price in rough markets in the past has been lucrative for long term investors. Like I said in my last article, I’m looking for a selloff to add to my position. A dip below $100 would give investors a rare opportunity to buy shares with a yield near 5% (not including the irregular special dividends).

A Small Dividend Hike & Buybacks

T. Rowe Price is a Dividend Aristocrat, and they recently announced another dividend hike, extending their streak to 37 years. The hike was smaller than recent years, which isn’t much of a surprise given how markets performed in 2022, but I was expecting a larger hike to be honest. It was a two-penny increase (1.7%) from $1.20 to $1.22, which puts the yield at 4.3%. I don’t think they are in any danger of cutting or stopping their annual hikes, but dividend growth could be slower than usual if markets remain weak.

They have also been busy buying back stock in 2022. They bought back 5.7M shares in the first nine months of 2022, but buybacks actually slowed down in Q4. This was a bit surprising to me due to the cheaper price of shares. They repurchased 1.06M shares at an average price just under $107 for Q4, which leaves 8.8M shares on the current authorization. I think the buybacks continue, and hindsight is 20/20, but I would rather see management getting more aggressive with buybacks as price goes down instead of less.

Conclusion

T. Rowe Price is a company that every dividend growth investor should keep an eye on in 2023. AUM declined significantly in 2022, but I think that their ETFs and funds have earned a reputation over years that should allow them to weather weaker markets. Margins remained solid, and the cash rich balance sheet gives T. Rowe Price the sleep well at night quality that other financials might not have. The valuation is attractive at 14.6x earnings, but I’m trying to be patient to see if shares dip below $100 before adding shares. This would put the yield near 5%, which I think would limit the potential downside for investors willing to hold for years. The 4.3% dividend was increased again this year, but it was a small hike compared to prior years. Throw in a decent buyback program and I think investors with a long-term time horizon might want to add T. Rowe Price to their watchlist, if not their portfolio.