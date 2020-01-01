Dragon Claws

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: NYSEARCA:WEBS) tracks the opposite performance of a portfolio of the major tech holdings of the index provided by the S&P Dow Jones Indices. Major tech is defined as companies that generate at least 50% of their annual sales from the internet. There are also trading history and market capitalization requirements that would allow you to qualify for the index. In total, there are about 40 stocks from two major themes, internet commerce, and internet services. Most inverse leveraged ETFs work in a similar way and in our analysis, we will try to understand why this should be avoided in most situations except for some special circumstances where exposure to this ETF would help.

WEBS Breakdown

As we saw earlier, WEBS ETF is based on the Dow Jones Internet Composite Total Return Index (DJINETT) provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The top ten components make up around 50% of the holdings. Overall weightage is distributed across ten different sectors.

An important thing to remember is that WEBS tracks the leveraged inverse performance of the index. The fund achieves inverse performance through the use of the following instruments:

Swap agreements

Futures contracts

Short positions or other instruments that provide opposite exposure to the index

Derivatives as a substitute for holding direct shorts

Who is this not for?

While leveraged inverse ETFs provide investors with amplified returns that are inversely correlated to the performance of an underlying asset or index, the returns are not straightforward. Even when the index has been down a certain percentage for the year, a long-term holder of the ETF can still lose money.

Leverage Risk

Leveraged ETFs have a daily "reset" feature, where their stated goals are intended to be accomplished on a daily basis. However, due to the impact of compounding, their results can vary significantly from the performance (or the opposite of the performance) of their underlying index or benchmark over extended periods.

Suppose you have one share worth $100 of a 3x inverse ETF linked to an index with a value of 100 as of the Monday market close. If the index increases by 10% to 110 at the end of trading on Tuesday, the inverse leveraged ETF will incur a 30% loss, reducing its value to $70. Conversely, on the following day, if the index falls by 10% and closes at 99, the linked ETF will see a gain of 30%. However, this amounts to only $21 based on the new value of $70, so the ETF's value will be $91.

During both days, the ETF fulfilled its intended objective by generating daily returns that were three times the daily index returns. Nonetheless, over this period, the index decreased by only 1%, whereas the 3x leveraged ETF decreased by 9%. Consequently, within a few days, the ETF lost over three times the index. The ETF accomplished its daily objective, and therefore cannot be considered as a "tracking error."

Note that in all these calculations we never included the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses which would further reduce its value.

Not for long-term investors

This ETF aims to optimize daily investment outcomes, making them suitable mainly for short-term trades and therefore unsuitable for the buy-and-hold investor. Sometimes the trend of the underlying benchmark index and the investor's risk appetite may lend itself to holding this ETF for more than a day but this does not align with the fund's investment goal. In such situations, continuous monitoring and adjustment may be required to achieve the desired outcome. SEC even has additional warnings that an investor has to consider when going for these ETFs.

Not for investors with low-risk tolerance

As this is an inverse fund leveraged three times the index, any movement in the index is proportionally exaggerated in this ETF. The fund even warns that in a worst-case situation where the underlying index moves more than 30% on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s value would go to zero (The chances of this happening are close to 0 and the fund's investment adviser will actively manage to ensure that the fund does not gain or lose more than 90% of its NAV on a given trading day)

The above example is just a demonstration of how volatile this ETF can get. 2020 was the worst year for the fund where it lost almost 90% of its value.

Who is this for?

Co-incidentally while 2020 was the worst year for the fund, there were periods where the ETF holder would have been richly rewarded. The same applies to 2022. Any corrections in the market get magnified so on a day-to-day basis, this fund is ideal for investors who are trying to hedge their portfolios. Trend followers also can benefit from this ETF where a sustained downtrend can amplify your returns in a short period of time

Additionally, an investor can take advantage of this ETF if their short-term outlook of the market is pessimistic. Some of the names it holds have really high valuation ratios.

Ticker Forward PE AMZN 70.6 CRM 71.8 NFLX 31.6 SNOW - WDAY - Click to enlarge

While investing in growth stocks was the mantra of the last decade, the decade ahead might look a lot different especially if high-interest rates are here to stay. Increased focus on profitability and value may reflect in these names more which would result in positively affecting our ETF. Also, while these companies looked invulnerable in their growth in the last decade, we are already seeing signs of their growth petering out. When reality does not meet expectations, we may see increased instances of corrections in these stocks. The market moves in herds and as such, around earnings time this ETF may see a benefit from a big move down of these stocks.

Bottom line, there are advantages to holding WEBS ETF but there is a level of sophistication required to manage this holding. But for most investors, the disadvantages would outweigh the benefits.