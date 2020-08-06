Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Back on August 6, 2020, with the Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) share price at $119.07, I published an article, "Guidewire Software: 'Leaky Equity Bucket', Time To Abandon Ship."

One year later, on Aug. 17, 2021, with the share price down to $110.01, I decided to take another look, and published article, "Guidewire Software: No Fix To The 'Leaky Equity Bucket'".

Around eight months on, and with the share price down by a further $17.28 to $92.73 at close on Apr. 13, 2022, I published article, " Guidewire Software: No Safety Net For This Stock", with a Strong Sell rating. My conclusions at the time were:

Based on analysts' estimates of future earnings, the stock remains very much overpriced at present, despite the significant falls in the share price. Earnings have been materially overstated over the last 3.25 years due to excluding the cost of share issues to staff. These are not one-off costs - they're a continuing expense. I can only assume analysts' non-GAAP EPS estimates similarly exclude these very real costs, thus the forward EPS estimates are likely significantly overstated and the P/E ratios, as high as they already are, are significantly understated. I remain sufficiently bearish on this company to believe it could be attractive to those interested in shorting. Notwithstanding those negative comments, with the large amounts of capital raised over the last 3.25 years, the company has no net debt and is sound from a liquidity aspect. The company may continue to record GAAP losses, but by in effect issuing shares to raise capital to compensate staff, the liquidity position will likely remain sound. That's not a good basis for investment in the shares of a company that pays no dividend and requires ongoing share issues to survive and maintain liquidity.

Updated Investment Thesis

Eleven months on from my previous article, with a Strong Sell rating, the Guidewire Software share price is down by a further $19.55 to $73.18 at close on Mar. 3, 2023. Despite the fall in share price, I maintain a Strong Sell rating on Guidewire Software for reasons outlined below.

The latest financial information for Guidewire can be found in the first quarter results for quarter ended October 31, 2022. Revenue growth per the report looks encouraging:

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $195.3 million, an increase of 18% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Subscription and support revenue was $99.1 million, an increase of 25%; services revenue was $55.3 million, an increase of 18%; and license revenue was $41.0 million, a decrease of 2%.

An improvement in non-GAAP net loss was also reported, with non-GAAP net loss of $(9.9) million for Q1-2023 versus $(18.1) million non-GAAP net loss for Q1-2022. The non-GAAP outlook provided by the company with the Q1-2023 results indicates expected FY 2023 non-GAAP net loss in a range of $(18) to $(28) million, which compares to a $(42.5) million non-GAAP net loss for FY 2022. These reductions in actual and anticipated non-GAAP losses might be encouraging, but they are still losses. And these non-GAAP losses exclude the very real cost of employee stock compensation, so there is even further to go to reach real profitability. In an endeavor to see what it might take for Guidewire to reach profitability I looked back to the last time the company reported an annual profit in FY 2019.

Table 1

What I see from Table 1 above, is a business undergoing adverse structural change. Total revenue is growing, but the revenue mix is changing. From 2019 to 2022 total revenue grew 12.9% - that is a modest 4.1% average yearly revenue growth rate. But the high margin (close to 100%) License revenue has declined by (19.2)%, resulting in gross profit decline of (10.9)% despite the 12.9% increase in total revenue. At the same time operating expenses have grown by 40.1% between 2019 and 2022. This is somewhat in line with the 38.8% growth in non-license revenue, so these expenses are likely to continue to grow in line with growth in non-license revenues. There does not appear to be any clear path to profits from the starting point at end of FY 2022 of a $180,000 loss. The high margin license revenues continued to decline in Q1-2023 and the remainder of the business, while growing revenue, is not profitable after taking into account growing operating expenses. While the company provides an outlook for FY 2023 non-GAAP result in the range of $(18) million to $(28) million loss, those projections do not include the very real cost of employee stock-based compensation. I am not making any judgment on whether employees might be overly generously compensated by means of stock-based compensation, just that this is a real cost that is inappropriately excluded in arriving at non-GAAP earnings. And it is a real cost that ends up being a cash cost, and that cash cost affects operating cash flows. To better explain I include Tables 2.1 and 2.2 below.

Table 2.1

Table 2.1 shows, over the last 3.25 years Guidewire Software net cash has decreased by $507 million, from $817 million at end of FY 2019, to $309 million at end of October 2022. Out of this $507 million cash, $118 million was used to increase net assets used in operations and the balance $389 million to fund losses/reductions in shareholders' equity. The $389 million reduction in shareholders' equity is analysed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period August 1, 2019, to October 31, 2022:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $94 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $1.13.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $437 million of items regarded by the company management as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Guidewire Software. These adjustments increase reported EPS over the 3.25-year period by $5.24 per share. The impact is to convert GAAP losses of $343 million to the above non-GAAP net income of $94 million by excluding $437 million of expenses from headline profits. Most of the amount excluded relates to stock compensation expense, which is discussed in more detail further below.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments with respect to buildings, plants, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in pension funds - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Guidewire Software, these items were $44 million negative and decreased EPS by $(0.53) over the 3.25-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $399 million ($4.78 EPS effect) over the 3.25-year period. The value of these shares at date of issue is estimated at $451 million. However, a likely better measure of the economic effect of these shares is the cost of share repurchases. To offset the dilutionary effect of these awards, the company has repurchased close to the number of shares issued to staff at a cost of $400 million. That is a very real cash cost, that does not benefit shareholders as number of outstanding shares has barely changed over the period.

This understatement of stock compensation is not a matter unique to Guidewire Software. But the situation with Guidewire Software is further aggravated by the total cost of stock compensation being excluded from reported non-GAAP results. The true economic cost is estimated at $400 million, which, if taken account of, would convert the $94 million non-GAAP net income to a net loss of $306 million over the 3.25-year period.

The net reduction of $389 million to shareholders' equity, per Table 2.1 above, is comprised mostly of this reduction of $400million due to repurchasing shares to offset issues to staff.

Summary And Conclusions

Based on analysts' estimates of future earnings, the stock appears very much overpriced at present. SA Premium analysts' consensus EPS estimate for FY 2024 is $0.18, which reflects a forward P/E ratio of 405.88 at current share price of $73.18. But that estimate will most likely be on a non-GAAP basis excluding employee stock-based compensation. Another concern is the company's cash has reduced by $507 million over the last 3.25 years and a continuation at that rate will see the company's remaining net cash position of $309 million fairly quickly change to a net debt position. There is little the company can do about this, with a changing revenue mix progressively adversely impacting margins. A cessation of share repurchases while still issuing shares to staff, will inevitably result in dilution of EPS. I can see no justification for the current share price level and accordingly continue to rate Guidewire Software stock a Strong Sell. Q2-2023 earnings are due for release post market on Monday Mar. 6, so watch for continued decline in License revenue.