Conagra Brands: Improved Earnings Outlook, High Yield Make It Attractive

Mar. 06, 2023 1:48 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CPB, MKC, SJM
Acutel profile picture
Acutel
989 Followers

Summary

  • Conagra Brands has the highest dividend yield compared with its peer set and has grown its payout by 9.2% in the past 5 years.
  • CAG is also the cheapest in its peer set despite its improved earnings outlook, signaling possible upside.
  • Although margins have come under pressure in recent years due to inflation, they have improved in the most recent quarter and are near pre-covid levels.
  • CAG is steadily reducing its net leverage, which is good for the dividend going forward.
  • CAG stock is an attractive buy for investors looking to build a defensive portfolio to counter the effect of interest rates staying higher for longer amid stubborn inflation.

Frozen food department of grocery store.

Katrina Wittkamp

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is a Chicago based consumer packaged goods company that produces a wide range of branded and customized staple food products for sale primarily in the US. Its product portfolio spans categories such as frozen

CAG vs peers: dividends

Seeking Alpha

CAG's gross margins

CAG's gross margins (CAG earnings presentation)

CAG vs peers: valuation

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
989 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.