Today, I want to have a look at Verizon (NYSE:VZ). The company has been somewhat of a slow performer for a while but has become quite popular amongst income oriented investors for its relatively high and reliable dividend.
Since the beginning of 2022, the stock price has declined by 35%, bringing the dividend yield to 6.8% - amongst the highest in the SP&P 500 and almost an all-time high yield for the company. Because it's never a good idea to buy a stock for the dividend alone, I want to present my analysis of the company to give you an idea what to expect from the stock going forward and suggest one alternative.
The company announced their results back in January and in short they weren't too exciting. First let's get some of the basics out of the way. Despite a 2% growth in operating revenues, earning per share (EPS) for the full year dropped by 5% YoY to $5.06. The drop was caused by a disproportionally large increase in cost of wireless equipment (inflation driven) as well as an increase in SG&A expense. Adjusted EPS performance was even worse with a 5.8% YoY drop to $5.18 per share. CAPEX increased by $3 Billion leading to a 27% YoY decline in free cash flow.
Those are pretty mediocre results, but what really upset the market was the guidance, in particular:
All traditional telecommunications companies have high levels of debt, Verizon is no exception with a massive $150 Billion in BBB+ rated debt. This is nothing new for the company but given the high interest rate environment it certainly presents some risk. The unsecured debt/adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.7x at the end of 2022, basically flat from the year before. The chart below show that compared to AT&T as well as some established European telco companies, Verizon's debt level is on the lower end of the spectrum. I will discuss why comparing Verizon to its European peers makes sense in the valuation section below.
In 2022 the company's net interest expense rose by 3.7% YoY to $3.6 Billion. The weighted average interest rate on their whole debt stood at 3.7% (compared to 3.6% in 2021). As the company has about $10 Billion of debt maturing this year, which it will have to refinance, I expect interest expense to increase by about $150 Million which would put the overall average interest rate at 3.8% - basically in line with 10-year treasury yields. Obviously with such high debt load, the longer interest rates stay high, the more pressure the company will come under.
With low growth and a slowly shrinking market share, Verizon is obviously not the right play for growth oriented investors. But with a very high dividend yield of 6.8%, if bought at the right price, it might be a good play for income-oriented investors.
The company has a long history of paying dividends. They have increased their dividend for 18 consecutive years. Going forwards I don't expect further increases any time soon given difficult macro environment, high cost of debt and the fact that the yield is already very high, but I consider the dividend as relatively well covered. Even with earnings forecasted to drop in 2023 to $4.55 on the low end of guidance, the dividend of $2.61 represents 57% of earnings (and these are likely going to be through earnings). Forward looking free cash flow coverage will likely improve from 77% in 2022 to 73% in 2023.
To sum-up I don't see any major red flags regarding the dividend and expect the company to continue to pay its $2.61 dividend going forward, rewarding investors with a juicy 6.8% yield.
Verizon is currently trading at a forward PE of just 8x. This is about 50% below its historical average (going back to 2016) of 12x. If we were to look at a longer period, the average would be higher, but I want to be conservative so I will stick to a relatively recent period between 2016-2022.
Compared to peers I think it's helpful to look at their direct competition in the US (AT&T) as well some well established less known telecommunication providers in Europe. The reason this comparison is helpful is that all of the European companies mentioned below have very low growth prospects going forward, high levels of debt (we've seen that Verizon is on the lower end of indebtedness) and high dividend yields making them very comparable to Verizon.
VZ is trading slightly above AT&T but notably also below the average multiple of its European peers of about 11x (even though the European peers have higher levels of debt and are expected to grow just as slowly). This tells me that even if we assume no growth going forward Verizon is undervalued at the current price and has some upside.
I want to remain conservative and frankly don't see the stock returning to 12x earnings any time soon. With what we've seen so far, I think a 10x multiple is quite achievable when things normalize and interest rates stabilize. Assuming flat EPS at the 2023 level of $4.70 this gives a conservative PT of $47 per share (24% upside from today).
So with that said, what can we reasonably expect from VZ going forward?
My total return then comes from the dividend yield, EPS growth, and multiple expansion as the valuation normalizes over time. I always target a total return in excess of market returns (>8%) to generate alpha.
What things do I look for when selecting individual stocks to buy?
We've seen that compared to peers Verizon trades at a P/E discount, has one of the lowest levels of debt and a solid dividend that's reasonably covered going forward. Management has made it clear in their presentation that we shouldn't expect much growth from this company, but given the high dividend yield and a solid discount, it's still reasonable to assume a double-digit annual return from today's levels.
Because the company is likely going to continue to lose market share in the long-run (as they fail to attract the younger demographic) this may not be the best investment for growth oriented investors. However, for income oriented investors, this is still a solid company with one of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 and a solid buy with potential (conservative) upside. For those reasons I rate Verizon as a "Buy" here at $38 per share with a PT of $47 per share.
Personally I prefer investing in the infrastructure that enables telco companies to provide their services - the cell towers. By investing in the companies (REITs) that own these assets you are getting exposure to the growing data-usage trend while not relying on a single heavily-indebted telco company. I encourage you check out my article on two major cell tower landlords to get my take on the industry.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
