uschools/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) have performed poorly recently, having declined 38% over the past year. Like most office REITs, Highwoods shares have been hit by declining demand due to work from home, concerns over a potential recession/corporate downsizing, and the negative impact of higher interest rates which have led to a lack of price discovery for office real estate.

While the current environment is challenging, Highwoods should fare reasonably well over the long term given its high quality portfolio, favorable geographic mix (all sunbelt), and strong balance sheet. The company produced a record set of leasing results during 2022.

Despite the aforementioned positives, Highwoods shares are heavily discounted, trading at a 10% implied cap rate, $206 per square foot, and 7.5x FFO. Assuming a modest 7.5% cap rate (still conservative relative to history), I see 80% upside potential. Investors can collect a 7.3% dividend yield while waiting for upside to materialize.

Overview

Highwoods NOI by Market (Investor Presentation)

As shown above, 90% of Highwoods NOI comes from high growth, sunbelt markets. Over the past several years, Highwoods has pruned its portfolio by selling older properties in less attractive markets and reinvesting the proceeds (via acquisitions and development) into newer assets in faster growing markets like Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville and Dallas. As we sit today, the bulk of Highwoods assets are Class A (average age of 20 years) which are faring much better than commodity office space in the post-pandemic world (discussed in 'Current Results' section).

Looking longer term, Highwoods has a large land bank (shown below) in sunbelt markets experiencing strong population growth. While at the present time, it probably doesn't make sense to start many new development projects given high construction costs, high interest rates, and a poor economic outlook, looking 3-5 years, this could be a source of upside for Highwoods shareholders. Importantly, many of the future projects being contemplated have a mixed use (apartments) component.

Highwoods Land Bank (Investor Presentation)

In addition to having a high quality, well-located portfolio of assets, Highwoods has a very strong balance sheet with low leverage (5.9x Net Debt to EBITDA, and Loan-To-Value below 50%) with no upcoming maturities until 4Q25.

Highwoods Financial Position (Investor Presentation)

A strong balance sheet positions Highwoods to not only survive a difficult environment but also to take advantage of acquisition opportunities which may emerge. Rising interest rates are creating challenges for office landlords with high loan-to-value capital structures and relying on (increasingly expensive) floating rate debt. Similarly, speculative development projects which were not pre-leased could become attractive acquisition targets.

Current Results

Highwoods Leasing Results (Investor Presentation)

The 'death of the office' narrative is nowhere to be found looking at the company's recent results. In 2022 Highwoods achieved leasing figures at multi-year highs (both square footage & net effective rents) despite headwinds from work-from-home and looming macro worries.

While office has struggled since the onset of the pandemic, most of Highwood's portfolio consists of Class A office buildings which are newer and tend to feature attractive amenities including fitness centers, restaurants, and outdoor space. Class A office has fared much better than older, commoditized Class B/C office buildings which have struggled to attract tenants, particularly as employers look to give employees a reason to come back to work in the post-pandemic world. This has allowed Highwoods to continue to increase rents despite macro/work-from-home headwinds (discussed in the next section).

4Q22 Management commentary on Leasing (4Q22 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

Despite the aforementioned concerns about the broader office market, overall market rents continued to see growth in Highwoods key geographies like Raleigh and Nashville (which together represent 44% of Highwoods total NOI).

Market commentary (4Q22 Earnings transcript from Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Below I show my valuation for Highwoods.

Highwoods Implied Cap Rate & Price per Square Foot (Company Filings; Author Estimates)

Highwoods trades at an implied cap rate of 10% and $206 per square foot which is in-line with sunbelt focused peers like City Office (CIO) and Piedmont (PDM) which I have recently written about. While Highwoods trades at a similar implied cap rate to Piedmont and City Office, it trades at a higher multiple of FFO (7.3x versus 5x). The reason Highwoods trades at a higher multiple of FFO is because it has a greater share of development/land assets which will not contribute to FFO until 2025 and beyond (doesn't impact implied cap rate because I deduct the value of these assets from the 'Total Cap').

Over the past five years Highwoods has traded anywhere from a 6.2 to 10% implied cap rate. Using a 7.5% cap rate, I get to a $44 per share NAV, or 62% upside from the current price. As shown below, Management estimates Highwoods NAV to be closer to $50 per share (using a 7% cap rate). Importantly, neither management nor I give the company valuation credit for the its below market, fixed rate long-term debt which management estimates to be worth an additional $3.50 per share.

Highwoods NAV over Time (Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

With a Class A portfolio of sunbelt office assets and a strong balance sheet, I believe that Highwoods shares have been unfairly punished as investors have indiscriminately dumped shares of office REITs. Should investors more carefully assess Highwoods prospects, I see the potential for a significant re-rating of the shares and am content to collect a 7.3% dividend yield while I wait.