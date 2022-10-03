Annabelle Chih

Semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), has been called the world’s most important company, and a linchpin of the global economy. Its economics are exceptional, and its competitive advantages are formidable, and that recognition has driven an enormous growth in shareholder value. TSMC is not just a great company, it is also a great investment.

Semiconductors Have Outperformed the Market

In the last five years, TSMC’s share price has more than doubled, and the total shareholder returns (TSR) have grown nearly 138%. In that time, the S&P 500 has returned nearly 50%.

Source: Morningstar

The company’s stock price is part of a wider trend in which the semiconductor industry has outperformed global markets. In the last five years, the MSCI World Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Index has had net returns of 16.22% per year, compared to the MSCI World, which has returned 6.88% per year. Indeed, even over a 10-year, and 20-year period, the semiconductor industry has outperformed the broader market. In the post-Great Recession period, semiconductors have outperformed the general market in nine out of 14 years.

Source: MSCI World Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Index

World Class Financial Results

Net revenue has risen from NT$1,031.47 billion in 2018 to NT$2,263.89 billion in 2020, at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.03%. To get a sense of how good this is, we can consult Crédit Suisse’s “The Base Rate Book”, which shows us that just 6% of firms enjoyed a similar rate of growth over a 5-year period. TSMC is growing faster than 91.5% of firms. The mean 5-year revenue CAGR is 6.9%, and the media is 5.2%.

Source: Crédit Suisse

TSMC’s revenues are enormous, and dwarf those of its peers, Samsung, UMC (UMC), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) , SMIC, TowerJazz, PSMC, VIS, Hua Hong, and DB HiTek.

Source: CNBC

TSMC’s enormous revenue has earned it over half of total foundry revenues and allowed it to build a war chest to spend on widening its lead.

TrendForce March 2021

The biggest sources of revenue are the 5 nanometer (NM) chips, which, in the fourth quarter of 2022, were responsible for 32% of revenues, followed by 7nm chips, with 22% of revenue, 16nm at 12% of revenue, and 28nm at 11% of revenue. Over time, 5nm has become increasingly important, and will become the biggest source of revenue as its use becomes more widespread.

Source: 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference

In terms of platforms, HPC is the most important platform for TSMC’s chips, making up 42% of revenues, followed by Smartphones, with 38% of revenues.

Source: 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference

Gross profitability, which Robert Novy-Marx research suggests becomes attractive at 0.33 and higher, has risen from 0.23 in 2018 to 0.27, inching toward that threshold.

Operating profits have risen from NT$383.74 billion in 2018 to NT$1,121.27 billion in 2022, at a 5-year operating profit CAGR of 23.92%. Operating profit margins have risen from 37.2% in 2018 to 49.53% in 2022. Among industrial stocks, the mean operating profit margin was 8.1%, while the median operating margin was 8.5%. TSMC’s operating profit margins are in the top quintile of industrial stocks. In the first quarter of 2023, management expects operating profit margin to be between 41.5% and 43.5%.

Source: Crédit Suisse

Net income has risen from NT$363 million in 2018 to over NT$1 billion in 2022, at a 5-year earnings CAGR of 22.87%. Just 8.8% of firms have had a similar rate of earnings growth over a 5-year period. TSMC’s earnings growth is superior to all but 7.5% of firms. The mean 5-year earnings CAGR among firms is 7.3% and the median 5-year earnings CAGR is 5.9%.

Source: Crédit Suisse

Free cash flow (FCF) grew from NT$303.94 million in 2018 to NT$527.93 billion in 2022, at a 5-year FCF CAGR of 15.16%. Return on invested capital has risen from 32.9% in 2018 to 36.1% in 2022. Similarly, return on equity has risen from 22% in 2018 to 39.8% in 2022.

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Filings and Author Calculations

Barriers to Entry

While chips are fairly cheap to produce, with low marginal costs, building fabrication plants, or “fabs” is an extremely expensive undertaking, with massive fixed costs. So, manufacturers have an incentive to keep a fab going for as long as possible. The company’s Fab 2, which is its only 6-inch wafer facility, was brought online in 1990, and has been operated continuously since then. Of the company’s 26 fabs, there are seven that have been operating for 20 years or longer. These fabs have been entirely depreciated, resulting in rich profitability levels there.

While this is a strategy that seems replicable on paper, it is enabled by the fact that TSMC does not design its own chips. As founding chairman, Morris Chang explained, his thinking, when creating the business plan for TSMC, was as follows:

I paused to try to examine what we have got in Taiwan. And my conclusion was that [we had] very little. What strengths have we got? The conclusion was very little. We had no strength in research and development, or very little anyway. We had no strength in circuit design, IC product design. We had little strength in sales and marketing, and we had almost no strength in intellectual property. The only possible strength that Taiwan had, and even that was a potential one, not an obvious one, was semiconductor manufacturing, wafer manufacturing. And so what kind of company would you create to fit that strength and avoid all the other weaknesses? The answer was pure-play foundry. So maybe you could call it the least evil choice. The least evil because we've got no strength in all of these and I knew how difficult it was to compete even when you have strengths. It would be impossible to compete when you really had very little strength. But if we chose a pure-play foundry business model then we at least have the potential manufacturing strength that we can lean on. And we also manage to avoid the other weaknesses. We have no strength in design. We have a weakness in design. Well, we don't need design as a pure-play foundry. We've got no strength in sales and marketing. Well, sales and marketing for foundries is relatively simpler than sales and marketing for a conventional IDM company. At that time, the IDM model was the conventional model. In fact, it was the universal model. We got no strength in IP. Well, it turns out, at that time, that process was the part that was least vulnerable to IP attacks from other companies. Most of the IP disputes were about circuit designs.

So in choosing the pure-play foundry mode, I managed to exploit, perhaps, the only strength that Taiwan had, and managed to avoid a lot of the other weaknesses. Now, however, there was one problem with the pure-play foundry model and it was a fatal problem, it could be a fatal problem which was, "Where's the market?"

What Chang meant by this is that TSMC exploited its ability to build fabs and allow chip companies to develop as a result of their manufacturing capacity. Building fabs is an expensive business, and before TSMC, the perception, as Chang later explained, was that chip designers needed to have their own manufacturing capacity, and this made it hard for chip makers to raise capital, given how capital intensive the business is. As a pure-play foundry whose business was not to compete with chip designers but to make the chips they designed, they made it easier for chip makers to raise capital and build businesses with very attractive rates of return. As a pure-play foundry, TSMC created its own market. There would be no NVIDIA (NVDA) without TSMC, QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) profitability improved when they spun-off their fab business and focused on designing chips, and Apple (AAPL) have been able to make chips without ever having to build fabs. In so doing, TSMC has become the go-to chip manufacturer, dominating the production of advanced chips.

Source: Financial Times

So valuable is what TSMC offers, that chip designers are happy to pay for their orders in advance, which helps to solve the forecasting problem that manufacturers often have. TSMC is obviously not perfect, but the business model gives it enormous security, and wonderful forecasting ability.

Semiconductors used to have a history as being a highly cyclical business. Over time, it is better for an investor to be invested in a business that can dedicate less and less capital expenditure into the business. This seems counterintuitive, but there is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns. This is particularly true in industrial firms, where there is a large lag time between the decision to build new production facilities, and the time it takes to bring that facility online. The longer the lag, the more likely it is that that firm will either invest too much, which occurs during a boom, or invest too little, which occurs during a bust.

TSMC’s business model, then, allows us to attribute a lot more rationality in its decisions to increase capital expenditure as a share of total assets, because we can attribute some contracts, or some knowledge of what their customers want and are willing to pay for. Under normal conditions, seeing the kind of capex/assets graph that is below would be worrying, because of fears that TSMC would have drastically overestimated future demand.

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Filings and Author Calculations

Rather than worry, TSMC’s spending serves to widen its lead. Perhaps the best example of this is when the world’s best known chip maker, Intel (INTC), outsourced the manufacture of some of its chips to TSMC.

Demand for Trailing-Edge Chips Remains Strong

Often, analysts have a tendency of writing off old technologies too quickly, forgetting that the path to a new technology can be long, and that, in the interval, old technologies can still earn revenues, and find new applications.

With widespread adoption of microprocessors, demand for trailing edge chips has grown. In terms of chips, most devices are not made up purely of leading-edge chips, rather, a large proportion of those chips are trailing-edge chips. If you look at the chip shortage in autos, for example, that is largely a shortage of trailing-edge chips. So, whereas analysts and newspapers spend a lot of time on innovation and leading-edge chips (7nm, 5nm, etc.), there is a less appreciated underinvestment in an area in which TSMC has completely depreciated its existing fabs.

Most manufacturers of trailing-edge chips, on 90nm process and above, are located in China. These are commodity-like chips, with very thin margins, that simply do not justify large outplays of capital, because under the current economics, building new fabs for them would be a loss-making exercise. That is why the new fabs being built by TSMC, Intel and Samsung, are being built to make leading-edge chips. GlobalFoundries is the only U.S. chipmaker that competes with Chinese makers for the manufacture of trailing-edge chips. China has built its growing market share in semis by focusing on trailing-edge chips.

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association

TSMC’s legacy fabs have become even more important for the United States and its allies, as tensions with China have grown. Trailing-edge chips underpin the global economy. Leading-edge chips may be the future, but it’s a long way to the future, and in the present, trailing-edge chips still matter, and those seven legacy fabs are even more vital.

The China Threat

Perhaps the single biggest threat to TSMC’s widening lead comes, not from any of its peers, but from China. Again it is important to underscore the importance of trailing-edge chips. China’s rise is fast and largely unchecked, given the massive cost of building fabs that would remove reliance on Chinese trailing-edge semiconductors.

Taiwan presents an attractive target for China for two reasons: invading Taiwan would give China access to the leading-edge chip manufacturing capacity it desperately needs, and, it would remove an important rival in the manufacture of trailing edge chips.

Although there has been a lot of noise about China invading Taiwan, there are, as yet, no reasons to believe that invasion is imminent. Although analysts have warned that an invasion would be very costly and likely fail, that has never stopped an aggressor. Like investors, invading generals often overestimate their path to glory. What is more meaningful is that the facts on the ground do not suggest any plans for an invasion, and that if China were invading, these facts, such as purchases of, and manufacture of vast stocks of munitions, would be as clear as day. Large armies no longer have the element of surprise.

Valuation

TSMC has a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.77, compared to the MSCI World Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Index, which has a P/E multiple of 24.39. In addition, the S&P 500 has a P/E multiple of 21.63. Furthermore, TSMC has an FCF yield of 4.31%, compared to an FCF yield of 1.8% for the 2000 largest companies in the United States, as calculated by New Constructs. This suggests that the firm is attractively valued in terms of its peers and the wider market, and that its FCF are trading at attractive levels.

Conclusion

Over the decades, TSMC has become the most important company in the world. The business’s barriers to entry are enormous and its lead on its competitors is widening. As the demand for both leading and trailing-edge chips rises, TSMC’s position will only grow stronger. The company’s biggest threat comes, not directly from its peers, but from China, and in the form of an invasion that is still a long way off. TSMC’s economics and relative valuation are attractive, and the company belongs in an investor’s portfolio. It is a rare example of a great company that is also a great investment.