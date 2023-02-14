Workhorse: Has Positive Delivery, Positive Outlook, And Attractive Multiples

Mar. 06, 2023 2:37 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Workhorse is starting to gain momentum on its top-line growth again.
  • It is set for long-term growth thanks to its new key operational focus and growing manufacturing capacity.
  • Positive catalysts in both its EV truck and drone businesses support its growing top line forecast.
  • Workhorse trades at a logical support zone and is trading at attractive multiples, making this stock a good speculative buy.

Drone no copyright fly in the wheat crop

evandrorigon/E+ via Getty Images

After all the drama and doubt surrounding the company and failing to secure a multibillion-dollar contract, Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) surprised investors with a strong 2023 outlook. The management remains confident that they are liquid

WKHS: Weekly Chart

WKHS: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

WKHS: Positive Insider Activity

WKHS: Positive Insider Activity (Source: Finviz)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.2K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WKHS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.