Polestar: Impressive FY 2023 Guidance

Mar. 06, 2023 3:08 AM ETPolestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.81K Followers

Summary

  • Polestar reported Q4'22 results last week.
  • The electric vehicle company could achieve profitability within 2 years.
  • Polestar’s FY 2023 delivery guidance is truly impressive.

Average Price Of Electric Vehicles Rises, As Supply Costs Continue To Increase

Justin Sullivan

Electric vehicle start-up Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) reported earnings for FY 2022 and the company reported an impressive 84% year over year increase in revenues. Additionally, Polestar submitted a very strong production forecast for FY 2023. With production targets in the EV

Source: Polestar

Source: Polestar

Source: Polestar

Source: Polestar

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.81K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSNY, FSR, LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.