Thoughts Post Tesla 2023 Investor Day

Mar. 06, 2023 5:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla Master Plan 3: accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy via a vertically integrated company producing vehicles, batteries, and Solar Panels.
  • Tesla's vision of driving "improved affordability" and "unprecedented scale" reinforced its priority in cutting price while building better products.
  • Tesla might be able to hold profitability intact despite price cut.

facade of Tesla electric car retail store

Tesla Investor Day 2023

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On Mar. 1st 2023 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) featured one of major EV events of the year - Tesla Investor Day 2023.The company's leadership team did a

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla

Observer

Observer

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

EVinChina.com

EVinChina.com

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
2.16K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.