Erik Khalitov

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is one of the largest media companies, although you wouldn't glean that from the company's valuation of just under $40 billion. As we'll see throughout this article, despite the company's recent recovery, we expect it to be able to generate substantial long-term shareholder returns.

Warner Bros. Discovery 2022 Results

Warner Bros. Discovery had strong 2022 results as the company focused on its recovery throughout the year.

Warner Bros. Discovery 2022 Results - Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company had tough financials in 2022 versus the prior year. Revenue was just over $43 billion and EBITDA was at $9.2 billion. FCF was $3.3 billion. All of this was in-line or above the company's guidance, highlighting the company's financial strength. Still it's worth noting that was reduced guidance after a tough start to the year and the company needs to recover.

Warner Bros. Discovery DTC

Among the most important of the company's segments are its work on the direct-to-consumer segment.

Warner Bros. Direct to Consumer - Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's DTC segment is one of its newest segment and growth has slowed down (6% YoY revenue growth). However, the business is still earning $10 billion in annualized revenue and its adjusted EBITDA losses from the business have decreased substantially. The company managed to add 1.1 million subscribers QoQ.

We expect the company will cross the 100 million threshold next year as it moves towards its $1 billion profitability target. It'll finish next year in the green. In our view, HBO Max is the second strongest DTC offering behind Netflix and we expect that strength to reflect in the business' continued success.

Warner Bros. Discovery Debt

Warner Bros. Discovery has roughly $45 billion in net debt, more than its market capitalization.

Warner Bros. Discovery Debt - Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's debt is 91% fixed interest rate and 9% variable interest rate, with a low average cost of debt of 4.3%. Any debt refinancing will likely push up the company's interest rates, but with an average maturity >14 years and 24% of debt having a <3 year maturity we expect the company will not have substantial interest rate increase.

The company expects $11 billion in 2023 EBITDA and expects full-year net leverage to be comfortably below 4x (which implies <$44 billion in net debt). The company expects to hit long-term gross leverage targets of 2.75x by YE 2024 and expects to hit investment grade leverage targets by mid-2024 for the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery Guidance

The company's guidance is promising and highlights the company's potential for shareholder returns.

Warner Bros. Discovery Guidance - Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

The company expects EBITDA to grow to $11 billion in 2023 with roughly $4.5 billion in FCF at the midpoint of its conversion rate. Long-term the company expects that to be 60%, supported by reduced interest payments as it pays down debt. Assuming EBITDA for the company can hit $12-13 billion that implies $7.5 billion as long-term FCF for the company.

That doesn't count the benefits if the company pays down debt even further past its 2.5-3.0x gross leverage target by YE 2024. The company expects $2+ billion in incremental synergies in 2023. That guidance shows the company's financial potential.

Our View

The company has a $38 billion market capitalization and a total enterprise value of roughly $80 billion.

The company expects to reduce its debt and we'd like to see it reduce its debt further towards $20 billion. That will enable the company's growth in FCF along with enabling the company to hit a target of 60% FCF conversion. Based on the company's 2023 guidance alone it should have a 15% FCF yield and we expect it to increase from there.

Regardless of how the company spends its cash we expect double-digit returns. Additionally, we see the company as a potential acquisition target given its strong content based assets as companies like Amazon and Apple increasingly get into streaming.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Warner Bros. is continuing to operate through a transition, one that we don't expect most companies to survive. There's enormous streaming company competition and Warner Bros. Discovery is in a tough battle. The company has strong FCF targets, but if it fails to hit its targets, we expect it'll struggle to generate shareholder returns that justify its valuation.

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery has an incredibly strong portfolio of media assets. The company has the strongest media assets behind Disney and one of the big-three streaming services in line with both Disney and Netflix. Despite this, partially as a result of the company's $45 billion in net debt, the company trades at a lower valuation.

However, we see the light at the end of the runway, as the company's financials continue to improve to generate substantial shareholder returns. The company's 2023 guidance implies a 15% FCF yield and we expect it to grow from there. We think the company can substantially pay down its debt and then shift to strong overall shareholder rewards.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.