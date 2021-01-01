Colin Temple/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is growing thanks to a rapidly expanding business, successful and innovative initiatives and partnerships with large IT companies. Additionally, the company benefits from a robust economic moat, which is anticipated to maintain revenue stability in the foreseeable future. Our DCF model suggest that the current stock price does not fully capture the company's growth potential.

Several factors are anticipated to contribute to the continued growth of the networking equipment industry in the upcoming years. A key growth driver is the surging demand for high-speed internet connectivity, propelled by the widespread use of mobile devices, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things or IOT. As a result, the need for networking equipment and infrastructure has grown to accommodate the rising traffic and data volumes. Moreover, the deployment of 5G networks and the increasing acceptance of edge computing are expected to stimulate demand for networking equipment that can provide the higher speeds and low latency necessary for these applications. Furthermore, the industry is poised for additional growth due to the implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. These advancements necessitate the use of rapid and low-delay networks to enable the delivery of real-time data and analytics.

The industry is expected to experience rapid double-digit growth, as per analysts, due to the aforementioned trends. According to a research published in research and markets the industry will witness significant growth until 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 17.77%. The research firm states that the main growth driver is the emergence of OTN, which is also known as "digital wrapper technology" or "optical channel wrapper technology". The product offers various advantages such as cost reduction in transportation, improved flexibility and convenience, enhanced robustness, and determinism. These advantages are propelling the market for OTN and its potential is expected to expand in the years to come.

Global Optical Transport Network Market (researchandmarkets)

Ciena Corporation has emerged as a successful manufacturer of OTN products. Their OTN technology is designed to cater to the specific requirements of telecommunications providers by providing maximum flexibility and scalability. This enables telecom providers to create and maintain high-speed, high-capacity networks that are capable of meeting the ever-increasing demand for data. Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform stands out as a major accomplishment in the field of OTN technology. This system is characterized by its high-capacity and multi-service capabilities, offering flexible and scalable OTN networking features. The platform has garnered widespread adoption among telecommunications providers worldwide, making it a remarkable achievement for Ciena in the realm of OTN technology.

Ciena produces top-notch products, which is why major IT giants are willing to partner with them and utilize their products. In February 2021, Ciena and Microsoft declared a collaboration project with the goal of improving the efficiency and scalability of cloud-based networks. The partnership involves combining Ciena's Adaptive IP solution with Microsoft's Azure Virtual WAN and ExpressRoute technologies, creating a more secure and robust cloud networking environment for enterprise customers. To streamline network management and improve network performance, Ciena's software-defined networking (SDN) technology will be integrated with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure. This integration is intended to provide greater visibility and control over network performance. Both companies will jointly market the combined solution to customers, as the partnership involves collaborative go-to-market activities. This collaboration is evidence of a shared goal of improving cloud networking capabilities and delivering a more seamless and scalable cloud experience for enterprise users. The collaboration ultimately reflects Ciena's dedication to being innovative and remaining ahead in the networking industry, which is constantly evolving.

Economic moat

Ciena provides high level of product differentiation, due to its emphasis on innovation and research and development. The company places a significant portion of its revenue into R&D, which has led to the development of advanced technology and products that offer superior performance, scalability, and flexibility when compared to its competitors. For example Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform provides advanced OTN networking capabilities that are characterized by high scalability and flexibility. Its advanced features have made it a popular choice among telecommunications providers globally, enabling them to establish and maintain high-speed, high-capacity networks that can cater to the growing demand for data.

Another great moat which the firm possesses is its strong client base which comprises top-tier telecommunications service providers, cable operators, governments, and enterprises. The company's products and services play a crucial role in the operations of its clients, making it difficult for them to shift to rival firms. As a result, Ciena has established robust customer relationships. Some of Ciena's top customers include AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA), Sprint, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), Telefonica (TEF), and CenturyLink.

Ciena's business enjoys a significant competitive advantage due to the high switching costs associated with its products. Its offerings are crucial to the operations of its customers, including telecommunications service providers and cable operators, who rely on Ciena's networking equipment for efficient and effective transmission of large amounts of data. Switching to a competitor of Ciena can be difficult and expensive due to the cost and effort required to replace its equipment. This challenge makes it challenging for customers to consider other providers. Moreover, Ciena's products are highly customized and integrated into the networks of its clients, resulting in additional costs that must be considered when considering switching to another provider.

Risks

Competitive challenges confront Ciena in the networking equipment market due to the presence of numerous established players and new entrants striving to gain market share. The company's limited market share of around 5% puts it at a disadvantage in competing against bigger players such as Cisco and Huawei, which possess greater resources for investment in research, development, and marketing.

The advent of novel technologies poses a significant challenge to Ciena's conventional networking equipment solutions. Cloud computing's expansion could potentially decrease the demand for networking equipment installed on-site, while the adoption of SDN and NFV could reduce the requirement for exclusive hardware. Furthermore, fresh participants in the industry, such as cloud providers and software firms, could potentially jeopardize the existence of conventional networking equipment providers like Ciena. To counter these challenges, Ciena must persist in investing in new solutions that harness these technologies and stay abreast of evolving market trends and client requirements.

Valuation

To calculate the intrinsic value of the stock, we have adopted an income approach. To estimate revenues, we have used the historic revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate or CAGR in 2023 and interpolated it to reach an industry growth rate estimate of 17.8% in 2027 (according to research from ResearchandMarkets).

CIEN peers (Author (seekingalpha.com))

For EBIT, depreciation, and Capex margins, we have taken historic averages and interpolated them to obtain the peers' average margins.

CENI DCF (Author)

For WACC calculation, we have used the average of 24- and 60-month betas. For the risk-free rate, we used a rate of 4%, and for the equity risk premium, we used a rate of 5.9%. As a result, we obtained a WACC of 9.4%

CENI WACC (Author)

So our model yields intrinsic value of $56, which is 14% higher than the current stock price.

CENI DCF (Author)

Meanwhile, we have also conducted relative valuation analysis to see how the stock is valued compared to its main competitors. Our valuation analysis indicates that the stock is trading at high multiples compared to its peers. The peers' median multiples yield a stock value of $39, which is 20% lower than the current price.

CENI Relative valuation (Author (seekingalpha))

Conclusion

Despite the fact that our two valuation approaches yield different results, we are more inclined to rely on the income approach, which considers future cash flows and doesn't reflect competitors' depressed stock prices. That is why we believe that the stock is undervalued and assign a Buy rating with an expected price of $56 stock value.