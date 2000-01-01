RZV Vs. AVUV: No Consistent Winner In The Small-Cap Value Space

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF invests based on the S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Value Index.
  • The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF provides investors with an actively managed SCV ETF, versus RZV and other index-based choices.
  • Both ETFs are reviewed and than compared. While AVUV has recorded the best return since starting in 2019, neither ETF has had back-to-back best results.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Small-Cap US stocks is where I am overweight compared to their weight in the overall US stock market. I even hold two funds that invest even smaller: micro-cap stocks!

Large vs Small stocks

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Growth vs Value stocks

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

spglobal.com

spglobal.com Index Factsheet

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

PortfolioVisualizer.com

SmallCap 600 Value ETF

seekingalpha.com AVUV scorecard

RZV ticker

seekingalpha.com RZV DVDs

RZV ETF

seekingalpha.com RZV scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

americancentury.com

americancentury.com AVUV

avantisinvestors

avantisinvestors.com AVUV sectors

AVANTIS U.S. SMALL CAP VALUE ETF

avantisinvestors.com; compiled by Author

AVUV ticker

seekingalpha.com AVUV DVDs

AVUV ETF

seekingalpha.com AVUV scorecard

ETF research center

ETFRC.com

ETFRC.com

ETFRC.com

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

RZV Vs. AVUV

PortfolioVisualizer.com

VBR ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.13K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XSVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.