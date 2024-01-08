hxdbzxy

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a global REIT that specializes in owning acute care hospitals and a small number of other types of healthcare facilities. The company's stock outperformed the S&P 500 and the MSCI REIT Index from 2018 through 2021 before crashing in 2022. Since January 1st, the stock is down another 9% and the dividend yield has climbed to 11%. While investors are eyeing Medical Properties Trust as a strong income stock with value, the company's debt is quietly approaching 10% yield to maturity and represents a safer and strong return alternative to share price volatility. I previously covered MPW in November 2022.

Medical Properties Trust saw its revenue finish flat in 2022 compared to the year prior, which was a departure to the growth story leading up to 2022. Expenses ticked up approximately 3% led by the higher SG&A expenses. The company ended the year with a higher new income due to a net $260 million gain from the sale of assets. The company's statement of net income is rather stable for a company whose debt is trading at 10% yields.

The company's balance sheet consists of mostly real estate assets and debt against those assets. In 2022, Medical Properties Trust sold some of its real estate assets outright and spun some of their assets off into joint ventures and unconsolidated operating entities. Between the proceeds of the asset transactions and cutting its cash balance in half (by ~$230 million), the company paid off $1 billion of debt. Shareholder equity increased by $150 million to almost $8.6 billion.

Despite shareholder equity, it's important to note that almost all of the company's land and buildings are levered against. Future borrowings would need to be collateralized against intangible leases, joint equity ventures, and unconsolidated operating entities, which may be harder to borrow against.

The statement of cash flows for Medical Properties Trust highlights benefits to investing in the company's debt versus equity. The company's operating cash flow declined to $739 million for 2022. After stripping out capital expenditures of $207 million, the company generated $530 million of free cash flow in 2022. Unfortunately, Medical Properties Trust's dividend obligation is $170 million higher than free cash flow at $700 million. The company covered its dividend in 2022 by selling or spinning off its real estate.

I'm further concerned about the forward projection of capital expenditures. In the notes of the 10-K, the company disclosed $524 million in development, capital additions, and projects. It's hard to reconcile this number with the cash flow statement, but ongoing capital expenditures for a company with $10 billion in building assets should be no lower than $200 million meaning Medical Properties Trust will need to raise additional capital to support its dividend.

Medical Properties Trust is also going to need to fund nearly $500 million of debt coming due in 2023. Fortunately, the company has $1.2 billion in liquidity comprised of cash and $900 million in capacity from its revolving credit facility. But, in its liquidity disclosure, the company notes that it may need to raise additional capital in 2024 by a combination of selling real estate, issuing equity, or entering into new loan agreements among other things.

If Medical Properties Trust were to sell equity, this would clearly dilute existing shareholders and be done at an 11% cost of capital (current dividend yield), making the existing dividend more unsustainable. Asset sales may help, but it's important to note that the proceeds will need to reduce debt by at least the net value of the properties sold, otherwise the company's leverage ratios will rise making it harder for the company to engage in future borrowing. Reducing the company's dividend obligation to below free cash flow levels would reduce its need for outside capital and allow the company to focus on funding upcoming debt maturities.

One other challenge that has been discussed heavily is the exposure to Steward Health Care, the company's largest tenant. Steward has experienced financial hardships of late and is in danger of restructuring. Steward's financial risk to Medical Properties does not lie in the landlord/tenant relationship, as Dane Bowler aptly states here. The risk lies in the nearly $500 million Medical Properties Trust has invested in both debt and equity towards Steward. Those investments would be greatly, if not totally impaired should the company restructure.

One major benefit to Medical Properties Trust lies in the structure of its leases. Less than 6% of the company's rental income has leases expiring over the next eight years. The long-term nature of Medical Properties Trust leases makes their income reliable and predictable.

While the challenges are great, many of them can be corrected if the company changes its cash flow structure to not rely on outside capital to fund dividends. From that point, free cash flow can be coupled with liquidity to reduce debt and increase credit ratings. An investment in Medical Properties bonds can shelter the investor from the dilutive actions that are likely coming and earn 10% to maturity.

CUSIP: 55342UAJ3

Price: $75.12

Coupon: 4.625%

Yield to Maturity: 9.974%

Maturity Date: 8/1/2029

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Ba1/BBB-

This bond is callable on 8/1/2024 at a price of $102.31.