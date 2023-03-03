Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) will deliver its FQ4'23 and FY23 earnings release on March 7.

CRWD bottomed out in early January and has recovered more than 35% through last week.

As such, we believe market operators likely expect the best-of-breed endpoint detection and response or EDR leader to report a robust earnings report, despite its high-growth valuation.

Despite its recent recovery, CRWD is still nearly 55% below its November highs. Moreover, its expensive valuation could find more obstacles toward a further upward re-rating if the Fed turns even more hawkish.

However, CrowdStrike investors should continue to keep their faith in its market leadership.

Gartner released its Magic Quadrant for endpoint protection platforms or EPP recently. CrowdStrike snagged the "Leader" title again and is rated with a notable mention of its "completeness of vision."

Microsoft (MSFT) is close, also rated as a Leader in Gartner's report, as the SaaS leader continues to dominate the cybersecurity space.

Despite that, analysts were concerned that the competition in CrowdStrike's segment could be heating up, worsened by the drag in enterprise spending.

As such, CrowdStrike and its peers will not be immune to a more pronounced macroeconomic downturn, which could compress its valuation further, given its steep premium.

Management appears unfazed, as IDC saw CrowdStrike "had the largest increase in endpoint revenue and market share." Hence, it implies that companies continue to trust CrowdStrike as their endpoint security partner, as "the modern endpoint is considered the epicenter of enterprise risk."

Despite that, some investors could be concerned whether CrowdStrike's competitors with Secure Access Service Edge or SASE capability could prove a more significant threat. Why?

With worse macro headwinds expected in the near term, companies will likely look to optimize their spending further. Hence, bundling various security solutions could help companies cut costs further in a unified SASE framework.

KuppingerCole (a security analytics firm) highlighted that customers are looking to "reduce the number of software agents deployed and complexity of enterprise IT security and asset management."

Notably, KuppingerCole stressed that "customers expect better endpoint security" integration in their security architecture. But, despite that, it also noted:

Many lack full endpoint security and endpoint management built in. While there are a few exceptions, there are still no single-package SASE suites that offer all the necessary functions. - SDxCentral

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Cisco (CSCO) were highlighted as "innovation leaders" in the report. Notwithstanding, they scored well below CrowdStrike in Gartner's assessment for their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Hence, we believe it's clear why it's no mean feat to replicate CrowdStrike's success in the EDR space, as it has also expanded its offerings and modules to gain more share.

With that in mind, we believe CrowdStrike remains in pole position in the EDR leadership category, as adversaries are increasingly focused on" cloud exploitation, and using more malware-free attacks."

CrowdStrike covered in an early February article how it uses artificial intelligence or AI to thwart "hands-on-keyboard adversary activity" or malware-free attacks.

Such attacks are highly dangerous as they can "evade traditional security solutions and is more difficult to detect." However, CrowdStrike demonstrated how it uses AI to automate threat detection and prevention, as it achieved "100% automated prevention across all steps of the evaluation" in a recent assessment.

Hence, we believe investors know that CrowdStrike's market-leading solutions could provide it with a highly defensible competitive moat. While the company is not immune to an overall enterprise spending slowdown, long-term investors have likely added to its January lows.

With that in mind, CRWD last traded at an NTM EBITDA of 52.2x. Relative to MSFT's 17.7x, the premium is well-demonstrated.

However, CrowdStrike is expected to continue gaining operating leverage significantly through FY26, leading to an FY26 EBITDA of 20x.

Sure, we think CRWD's valuation has likely priced in the need for the company to execute well over the next few years. Moreover, coupled with its recent recovery, a pullback looks possible, and investors looking for a better reward/risk profile can consider holding back.

We think CRWD looks well-balanced at its current valuation. Typically, we will ascribe a Hold rating, as we usually incorporate a reasonable margin of safety. However, CrowdStrike's market leadership has been demonstrated, as we discussed earlier, and it's free cash flow profitable.

Hence, we believe a Buy rating is still reasonable at the current levels and encourage investors to add exposure over time if they are concerned about an imminent pullback.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).