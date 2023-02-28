Croda International Plc (COIHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 4:51 AM ETCroda International Plc (COIHF), COIHY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

Croda International Plc (OTCPK:COIHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 3:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Foots - Group Chief Executive

Jez Maiden - Group Finance Director

David Bishop - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Gunther Zechman - Bernstein

Charlie Webb - Morgan Stanley

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg Bank

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Chetan Udeshi - J.P. Morgan

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas Exane

Sam Perry - Credit Suisse

Mubasher Chaudhry - Citi

Charles Eden - UBS

Martin Evans - HSBC

Steve Foots

Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to our full year results presentation.

Great to see lots of you in the room and many online as well, too. As usual, I'm here with Jez, our final appearance on the public stage together after an eight-year partnership. So, it's official now, Hugh Grant is retiring. His successor -- a lot of people think he looks like Hugh Grant. His successor, Louisa Burdett, is here -- could have called you something else there, Jez. But his successor, Louisa Burdett, is here today, and hope you get a chance to see -- say hello and see her afterwards as well. She's looking forward to introducing herself over the coming months and formally taken over in three weeks as well. And I'm very much looking forward to working with Louisa, and should be great for Croda.

Okay then, usual agenda then; this morning with some overview comments from me before Jez on the numbers and then back to me to get you excited about direction of travel for Croda in terms of our strategy. We'll then, of course, be very happy to take any of your questions.

Okay, then. So, on to the results then. It's been another milestone year for the group with a huge amount of progress

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.