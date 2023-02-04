Andrii Yalanskyi

Rose's Income Garden "RIG"

RIG is a defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 79 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments. The goal is to maintain 50% of the income from defensive sectors/ stocks and to keep a minimum dividend income yield of 4% or more, currently 4.6%, while holding 14.8% cash. Both of those are up a bit from January with rising dividends and a rather steady state portfolio value.

February RIG Dividend Income

Dividend payments came from 19 out of 79 companies = 24% of the total with 3 of those being monthly payers. The 5 raises were appreciated and the 1 cut was not surprising, just annoying; those are listed in bold print. The amounts and further information are noted in the comment section. The list is done in order of payment received date/ Date Rec’d.

The following are the other abbreviations used:

$Div /share = US $ Dividend paid in February $Yearly Dividend = US $ yearly forward dividend estimate Div % Yield = Estimated dividend yield using current listed price and dividend Curr $Price = US $Price at the close of the market Friday, March 3, 2023.



Stock Company Date Div / $ Yearly Div % Other Dividend Curr Ticker Name Rec'd share Dividend Yield Comments $Price (BMY) Bristol Myers 1 0.57 2.28 3.29% Raise from 54c 69.3 (CVS) CVS Health 1 0.605 2.42 2.96% Raise from 55c 81.81 (T) AT&T 1 0.2775 1.11 5.90% 18.81 (VZ) Verizon 1 0.6525 2.61 6.82% Raise from 64c 38.26 (SLRC) SLR Investment Corp. 2 0.1367 1.64 10.50% Monthly Pay 15.62 (VOD) Vodafone Group 3 0.4658 0.93 7.69% CUT from .514 12.1 (BTI) British American Tobacco 6 0.6692 2.7 7.10% Vary w Exch Rate 38.04 (MA) Mastercard 9 0.57 2.28 0.63% Raise from 49c 361.5 (GD) General Dynamics 10 1.26 5.04 2.18% Raise Due Next 231.04 (DNP) DNP Select Income 10 0.065 0.78 6.79% Monthly Pay 11.48 (DLNG-A) Dynagas Lng Prf A 13 0.5625 2.25 9.33% Fixed Preferred 24.11 (CEQP-) CEQP Prf 14 0.2111 0.8444 9.28% Fixed Preferred 9.1 (OHI) Omega Healthcare 15 0.67 2.68 9.90% raise not expected 27.06 (ABBV) AbbVie 15 1.48 5.64 3.61% Raise from $1.41 156.06 (NNN) National Retail Properties 15 0.55 2.2 4.79% 45.9 (RITM.PD) Rithm Prf D 15 0.4375 1.75 8.17% Fixed Preferred 21.41 (NYCB) NY Com Banc 16 0.17 0.68 7.88% raise not expected 8.63 (SBRA) Sabra Health Care 28 0.3 1.2 9.98% raise not expected 12.02 (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund 28 0.1075 1.29 10.24% Monthly Pay 12.6 Click to enlarge

Not unexpectedly dividends were down, but unhappily by ~9.6% from February 2022.

Reasons I see were:

-Portfolio management to reduce position size along with trimming for overvaluation for ABBV, BMY, GD and T.

-2 companies that contributed last year were sold:

- OTRKP, a preferred that suspended its dividend after Feb 2022

- PFLT, a monthly payer, sold for over valuation.

-Danaos (DAC) moved its payment from Febr. to March.

-Vodafone cut 9.4%.

New payers included 3 companies which did help offset some of the missing revenue being: DLNG-A, RITM-D and SLRC, a new monthly payer.

Raises-5

ABBV- AbbVie = 5% raise

The raise of 7c from $1.41 to $1.48 was welcome from this big defensive pharma healthcare company.

It has a 3year DGR of 9.6%, and a yield of 3.6%.

BMY - Bristol Myers Squibb = 5.5% raise

The raise of 3c from 54c to 57c came from this big pharma company in the defensive healthcare sector.

It has a 3 year DGR of 9.6% and a current yield ~3.3%.

CVS- CVS Health Company = 10% raise

The raise of 5.5c from $55c to 60.5c was extremely appreciated from this drugstore chain healthcare service provider.

It has a 2year DGR of 10%; making up for 4 previous years of 0%. The dividend yield is now 3%.

MA - Mastercard = 16.3%

The raise was 8c from 49c to 57c from this financial tech credit card growth stock.

It has a 3year DGR of 14.2%, which is needed to go with its low 0.6% yield.

VZ- Verizon = 1.95%

The raise was 1.25c from 64c to 65.25c from this telecommunication streaming communication sector company.

It has a 2.1% 5 year DGR and a yield now of 6.8%.

The CUT

VOD- Vodafone Group

This UK headquartered company pays 2x each year in varying amounts which also are impacted by currency exchange rates and has a small ADR fee.

Last February payment was $0.514 so the cut down to .4658 of 4.8c = 9.3%; Oh My.

The cut takes the total yearly amount down to ~93c for 2023 and a 7.7% yield.

February Transactions -2

1 sale and 1 buy

Sold WBD- Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is headquartered in New York, NY. It was a spin off from AT&T last April 11th and has only continued to perform poorly. The recent earnings report was poor which leads me to believe that the earnings will not be what was suggested back when it split from T. It has no earnings and no dividend and has only been a drag on the portfolio for some time. My patience has been exhausted along with watching it. The cash is welcome and will be used for a good value company paying a dividend.

Buy- PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was sold in January for overvaluation. It is a monthly payer and no February payment was received. Strangely, in less than a month, the price dropped and it also announced a dividend raise; so it was repurchased at that nicer lower value. The real surprise was the raise which starts next month, as it had not done so since 2016. The 0.5c is welcome and takes it from 9.5 to 10c. It goes Ex-date on the 15th of March. $1.20/ year and a price of $11 = 10.9% yield.

Summary and Conclusion

Income is the primary focus goal of RIG, but retaining value is very important. It does so with having quality low debt/high credit rated companies all the while maintaining and growing safe income.

The Rose portfolio/ RIG continues to outperform SPY by double digits from its Nov 2021 inception being up 21.20%. However, 2023 has been more of a struggle YTD for value up 0.84%, but green is great! The dividend income yield is 4.6% with nice cash on hand of 14.8%. The search continues for more dividend growers with a "WTB" /want to buy list of Non-RIG stocks available for subscribers to follow. Buy under prices and a deep value buy price is provided for those and all 79 current RIG stocks. March has already seen 1 new stock added to RIG making 80.

Happy Investing to All!