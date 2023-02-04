RIG is a defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 79 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments. The goal is to maintain 50% of the income from defensive sectors/ stocks and to keep a minimum dividend income yield of 4% or more, currently 4.6%, while holding 14.8% cash. Both of those are up a bit from January with rising dividends and a rather steady state portfolio value.
Dividend payments came from 19 out of 79 companies = 24% of the total with 3 of those being monthly payers. The 5 raises were appreciated and the 1 cut was not surprising, just annoying; those are listed in bold print. The amounts and further information are noted in the comment section. The list is done in order of payment received date/ Date Rec’d.
The following are the other abbreviations used:
$Div /share = US $ Dividend paid in February
$Yearly Dividend = US $ yearly forward dividend estimate
Div % Yield = Estimated dividend yield using current listed price and dividend
Curr $Price = US $Price at the close of the market Friday, March 3, 2023.
(BMY)
|
Bristol Myers
|
1
|
0.57
|
2.28
|
3.29%
|
Raise from 54c
|
69.3
|
(CVS)
|
CVS Health
|
1
|
0.605
|
2.42
|
2.96%
|
Raise from 55c
|
81.81
|
(T)
|
AT&T
|
1
|
0.2775
|
1.11
|
5.90%
|
18.81
|
(VZ)
|
Verizon
|
1
|
0.6525
|
2.61
|
6.82%
|Raise from 64c
|
38.26
|
(SLRC)
|
SLR Investment Corp.
|
2
|
0.1367
|
1.64
|
10.50%
|
Monthly Pay
|
15.62
|
(VOD)
|
Vodafone Group
|
3
|
0.4658
|
0.93
|
7.69%
|
CUT from .514
|
12.1
|
(BTI)
|
British American Tobacco
|
6
|
0.6692
|
2.7
|
7.10%
|
Vary w Exch Rate
|
38.04
|
(MA)
|
Mastercard
|
9
|
0.57
|
2.28
|
0.63%
|
Raise from 49c
|
361.5
|
(GD)
|
General Dynamics
|
10
|
1.26
|
5.04
|
2.18%
|
Raise Due Next
|
231.04
|
(DNP)
|
DNP Select Income
|
10
|
0.065
|
0.78
|
6.79%
|
Monthly Pay
|
11.48
|
(DLNG-A)
|
Dynagas Lng Prf A
|
13
|
0.5625
|
2.25
|
9.33%
|
Fixed Preferred
|
24.11
|
(CEQP-)
|
CEQP Prf
|
14
|
0.2111
|
0.8444
|
9.28%
|
Fixed Preferred
|
9.1
|
(OHI)
|
Omega Healthcare
|
15
|
0.67
|
2.68
|
9.90%
|
raise not expected
|
27.06
|
(ABBV)
|
AbbVie
|
15
|
1.48
|
5.64
|
3.61%
|
Raise from $1.41
|
156.06
|
(NNN)
|
National Retail Properties
|
15
|
0.55
|
2.2
|
4.79%
|
45.9
|
(RITM.PD)
|
Rithm Prf D
|
15
|
0.4375
|
1.75
|
8.17%
|
Fixed Preferred
|
21.41
|
(NYCB)
|
NY Com Banc
|
16
|
0.17
|
0.68
|
7.88%
|
raise not expected
|
8.63
|
(SBRA)
|
Sabra Health Care
|
28
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
9.98%
|
raise not expected
|
12.02
|
(ARDC)
|
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
|
28
|
0.1075
|
1.29
|
10.24%
|
Monthly Pay
|
12.6
Not unexpectedly dividends were down, but unhappily by ~9.6% from February 2022.
Reasons I see were:
-Portfolio management to reduce position size along with trimming for overvaluation for ABBV, BMY, GD and T.
-2 companies that contributed last year were sold:
- OTRKP, a preferred that suspended its dividend after Feb 2022
- PFLT, a monthly payer, sold for over valuation.
-Danaos (DAC) moved its payment from Febr. to March.
-Vodafone cut 9.4%.
New payers included 3 companies which did help offset some of the missing revenue being: DLNG-A, RITM-D and SLRC, a new monthly payer.
ABBV- AbbVie = 5% raise
The raise of 7c from $1.41 to $1.48 was welcome from this big defensive pharma healthcare company.
It has a 3year DGR of 9.6%, and a yield of 3.6%.
BMY - Bristol Myers Squibb = 5.5% raise
The raise of 3c from 54c to 57c came from this big pharma company in the defensive healthcare sector.
It has a 3 year DGR of 9.6% and a current yield ~3.3%.
CVS- CVS Health Company = 10% raise
The raise of 5.5c from $55c to 60.5c was extremely appreciated from this drugstore chain healthcare service provider.
It has a 2year DGR of 10%; making up for 4 previous years of 0%. The dividend yield is now 3%.
MA - Mastercard = 16.3%
The raise was 8c from 49c to 57c from this financial tech credit card growth stock.
It has a 3year DGR of 14.2%, which is needed to go with its low 0.6% yield.
VZ- Verizon = 1.95%
The raise was 1.25c from 64c to 65.25c from this telecommunication streaming communication sector company.
It has a 2.1% 5 year DGR and a yield now of 6.8%.
The CUT
VOD- Vodafone Group
This UK headquartered company pays 2x each year in varying amounts which also are impacted by currency exchange rates and has a small ADR fee.
Last February payment was $0.514 so the cut down to .4658 of 4.8c = 9.3%; Oh My.
The cut takes the total yearly amount down to ~93c for 2023 and a 7.7% yield.
1 sale and 1 buy
Sold WBD- Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery is headquartered in New York, NY. It was a spin off from AT&T last April 11th and has only continued to perform poorly. The recent earnings report was poor which leads me to believe that the earnings will not be what was suggested back when it split from T. It has no earnings and no dividend and has only been a drag on the portfolio for some time. My patience has been exhausted along with watching it. The cash is welcome and will be used for a good value company paying a dividend.
Buy- PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was sold in January for overvaluation. It is a monthly payer and no February payment was received. Strangely, in less than a month, the price dropped and it also announced a dividend raise; so it was repurchased at that nicer lower value. The real surprise was the raise which starts next month, as it had not done so since 2016. The 0.5c is welcome and takes it from 9.5 to 10c. It goes Ex-date on the 15th of March. $1.20/ year and a price of $11 = 10.9% yield.
Income is the primary focus goal of RIG, but retaining value is very important. It does so with having quality low debt/high credit rated companies all the while maintaining and growing safe income.
The Rose portfolio/ RIG continues to outperform SPY by double digits from its Nov 2021 inception being up 21.20%. However, 2023 has been more of a struggle YTD for value up 0.84%, but green is great! The dividend income yield is 4.6% with nice cash on hand of 14.8%. The search continues for more dividend growers with a "WTB" /want to buy list of Non-RIG stocks available for subscribers to follow. Buy under prices and a deep value buy price is provided for those and all 79 current RIG stocks. March has already seen 1 new stock added to RIG making 80.
Happy Investing to All!
I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller. The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat. All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article. Smaller buys or changes to an existing position will get an alert only.
Goals:
- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.
- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.
- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success!
Update: Feb 4, 2023.
How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.
Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg. Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 79.
Consumer Staples (11 stocks): PM
Healthcare (9) : MRK
Communications- tele (5): BCE - Canada
Utility (8): DUK
Consumer Discretionary (2): HD
Energy (6): ENB
Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO
Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT
Industrial (7): SBLK
Material (3) : LYB
Financial: (13): (9) BDCs/ ARCC, (1) bank, (1) ETF Fund , (1) BDC preferred and (1) mREIT
-Fixed Bond (1): STWD
REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI
REAL ESTATE Misc (5): SPG
Cash is ~15.6%
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: RIG = Rose's Income Garden had 79 stocks in it to end February with 1 added just this week to give it 80.
