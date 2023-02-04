Rose's Income Garden February Review: Green Dividends And Value

Mar. 06, 2023 5:52 AM ET1 Comment
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Marketplace

Summary

  • RIG Value is mostly even; down 0.22% to end February but up 0.84% YTD to end the week.
  • Dividend yield is 4.6%, 14.8% cash and some companies still not reporting future payments.
  • February had 19 payments, 5 raises and a cut which are all shown by current price, date received, yearly dividend and yield along with comments.
  • Transactions were 1 sale and 1 repurchase keeping RIG at 79 stocks to end the month.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Macro Trading Factory get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Green arrow up over wooden houses. Increasing cost of housing concept. High demand for real estate. Growth of mortgage rates. Sale apartments. Price increase. Maintenance cost. Raising property taxes

Andrii Yalanskyi

Rose's Income Garden "RIG"

RIG is a defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 79 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments. The goal is to maintain 50% of the income

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.12K Followers
Looking to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner
Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at 4.5% with the added cash and rising value.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio is diversified in all sectors and currently holds 79 stocks/ investments, some listed below.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat.  All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article.  Smaller buys or changes to an existing position will get an alert only.

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: Feb 4, 2023.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 79.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (11 stocks): PM

Healthcare (9) : MRK

Communications- tele (5)BCE - Canada

Utility (8): DUK 

Consumer Discretionary (2): HD

Energy (6): ENB

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO

Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT

Industrial (7): SBLK

Material (3) : LYB

Financial: (13):  (9) BDCs/ ARCC, (1) bank, (1) ETF Fund , (1) BDC preferred and (1) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI

REAL ESTATE Misc (5): SPG

Cash is ~15.6%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: RIG = Rose's Income Garden had 79 stocks in it to end February with 1 added just this week to give it 80.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.