MarsBars

Bargain hunting for income stocks can be a fun endeavor, as the lower the price, the higher the yield. That's why I've bought Verizon (NYSE:VZ) multiple times over the past 12 months, as its dividend yield has breached levels that were previously unimaginable.

Having said that, it can be tricky to time an absolute bottom, as stock price movements are extraordinarily hard to predict, especially on a day to day or week by week basis. That's why I never try to time an absolute bottom and would rather layer in at opportune times.

As shown below, VZ stock is now again hovering near its 52-week low after spending a brief couple of months at or above the $40 level. Let's explore why now may be a great time to add exposure to this dividend giant.

Seeking Alpha

Why VZ?

Verizon is perhaps one of those stocks that need little introduction, with its standing as one of the big 3 telecom players in the U.S. It has a deep asset base that includes extensive fiber build in major metro areas of the U.S, primarily in the Northeast. It also has meaningful exposure the pre-paid phone market through its acquisition of Tracfone.

It's no secret that VZ has been a battleground stock for the better part of the past 12 months, with competitive pressure from AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS) heating up. This includes the current promotional environment, which resulted in lukewarm reception by the market to VZ's price increases.

Despite headline risks around Verizon, it's actually doing relatively well compared to expectations, with wireless service revenue growing by 6% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period. This was driven by the highest Q4 postpaid net additions in 7 years, higher price actions, and revenue contributions from Tracfone.

Nonetheless, VZ isn't immune to cost inflation, as higher promotional spend resulted in adjusted EBITDA being down by 0.2% during Q4. Despite this, VZ is taking meaningful steps towards ensuring its future. This includes adding 416,000 broadband subscribers during the fourth quarter, bringing the full year tally to 1.3 million subscriber adds.

This was driven by VZ's fixed wireless offerings, in which it taps excess 5G capacity to offer customers a bundled package of home internet and cellular service. In particular, home internet represents net new greenfield for VZ, as this isn't a market that Verizon is traditionally known for.

It also represents an opportunity to capture share away from rival AT&T's broadband customer base as well as that of incumbent broadband providers like Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR). Notably, Comcast does offer its customers a mobile plan, but that also benefits Verizon, as it's done through a wholesale agreement.

Looking forward, VZ should finally be able to see meaningful impact from its 5G capital investments later this year, as projects come online. These projects have the ability to scale up VZ's offerings while increasing the capacity to serve more customers, as highlighted by management during the recent conference call:

With the final trends of spectrum expected to be available in late 2023, we can deploy an average of 161 megahertz and up to 200 megahertz in certain markets across the entire Continental U.S. When we turn on the full breadth of spectrum, we expect peak download speeds to reach 2.4 gigabits per second, up from the 900 megabits per second we see with 60 megahertz deployed, all while supporting far more uses and applications. At the same time, we're also deploying our 5G standalone core. So by the end of the year, you should see a network with incredible speeds, both downlink and uplink and position to deliver 5G capabilities such as network slicing, voice over 5G and/or among others. We believe our network will allow us to maintain our premium position with our wireless mobility customers and provide reliable fixed wireless access services to consumers and businesses across the country. This is an example of how we can monetize our multipurpose network by scaling several revenue streams on the same infrastructure to enhance our return on investment.

Meanwhile, VZ pays a compelling 6.8% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 50% payout ratio (based on $5.18 adjusted EPS in 2022).

It also carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x. With time, I would expect for leverage to trend down, as EBITDA improves from expected growth and as VZ pays down debt with excess cash flow.

At the same time, VZ appears to be dirt cheap at the current price of $38.26 with a forward PE of 8.2, sitting well under its normal PE of 14.3. While management has guided for adjusted EPS to decline to $4.70 this year, it appears that near-term weakness is already more than baked into the share price.

I also expect 2023 earnings to be a near term trough, as analysts also expect EPS growth to pick up thereafter, as shown below. Lastly, analysts have a conservative $45.75 price target, which still translates to a potential 26% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Verizon appears to be a compelling stock for patient income investors. While the company is facing near-term headwinds, it remains well positioned in the wireless space and has plenty of greenfield opportunities in 5G and fixed wireless.

Meanwhile, investors are paid a handsome near-7% yield while waiting for a potential turnaround in the stock price. Given how no one can time an absolute bottom on every stock, value investors may want to consider layering in capital at the current discounted price.