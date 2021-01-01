David Ramos

In October, I believed that challenges were continuing for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) as it was losing retail customers, the result of being forced to hike prices to maintain profitability. Following this observation, in combination with high leverage, great execution and discipline is needed to get comfortable to buy the dip.

A Small Recap

Following an investment spree in largely unrelated business, Verizon has seen a rapid increase in absolute debt levels over the past years, while the core operations no longer were the growth darling which they once were. Amidst elevated capital spending incurred amidst the move towards 5G, some greater (capital) discipline would be welcomed, certainly in a rapidly rising interest rate environment.

The company has been showing growth in the past on the back of its cash hungry wireless business, with the declining wireline business providing necessary cash flows as the historical concept of Oath (AOL, Yahoo, Telematics) was a higher profile segment, albeit with little financial substance.

The company has seen just very modest growth in recent years as 2021 revenues came in at $133 billion on which operating earnings of $32 billion were reported, equal to $5.32 per share. The issue was a staggering net debt load, reported at $148 billion, as the company invested $50 billion in wireless licenses in 2021 alone.

The issue is that sales were flat, and that costs kept increasing, with second quarter sales dead flat at $33 billion as operating earnings fell by $600 million to $7.5 billion, resulting in earnings being down sixteen cents to $1.24 per share.

By October shares were down to the $35 mark, as little happened in the meantime other than the obligatory dividend hike, with a $2.61 per share dividend payout translating into an ever higher payout ratio, only adding to the commitments of Verizon as cash flow generation was pressured already.

Second quarter sales rose 4% to $34.2 billion, yet expense growth made that operating earnings fell 11% to $7.9 billion, as net earnings fell as much as 23% to $5.0 billion following higher interest expenses. While debt is an issue, EBITDA trends at nearly $50 billion as the company believed that the largest investments into the network were a thing of the past already.

Second quarter results were aided by higher prices, which came at a cost as the company lost 189,000 wireless retail postpaid users, as churn rates rose 18 basis points to 92 basis points. This is a dangerous commercial approach as the company is seeing fierce competition, notably from T-Mobile US (TMUS), which creates a risk for continued customer losses.

Trading at a mere 7 times earnings, the valuation was very low as most of the capital spending appears to be a thing of the past by now. On the other hand, operational weakness and higher interest rates create causes for concern as well. To ignite some imagination, the company aims to cut costs by $2-$3 billion in 2025, offsetting some of these headwinds.

Owning a long position, I failed to have great conviction despite the low multiple, but in the end the low multiple was a dominant factor for a modest long position.

Stagnation

Since October shares rose from the mid-thirties to a high of $42 in early January, a decent 20% move as markets at large recovered a bit amidst lower interest rates. Following this relatively large move I cut a bit of my position at $40. Right now shares are down to $38 again, amidst rising interest rates in financing markets in recent weeks.

Other than some personnel changes over the last couple of months, it has been quite silent on the news front, other than the release of the fourth quarter results as released late in January.

Fourth quarter sales rose 3.5% to $35.3 billion as expense growth of nearly 6% made that operating earnings were down 5% to $7.2 billion. Similar trends were seen for the year, with full year revenues up more than 2% to $136 billion, with operating earnings down 6% to $30.5 billion. Adjusted for a one-time gain related to mark-to-market gains on pension related plans, quarterly earnings fell fourteen cents to $1.19 per share, with full year adjusted earnings posted at $5.18 per share.

The company has been taking some measures to get more efficient as the headcount is down more than a thousand to 117,000 workers, as net debt of $148 billion was flat compared to 2021, in part because the company has seen about 1% dilution in the share base. Comforting is that the company has seen 217,000 is postpaid phone net additions for the final quarter.

The problem is that despite some additions, continued pressure on the results is seen in 2023. While wireless revenues are seen up 3-4%, adjusted EBITDA is set to fall to $47.0-$48.5 billion (as it came in at $48.5 billion in 2022) yet the D&A component naturally keeps increasing. This resulting pressure on earnings, with adjusted earnings seen down from to $4.55-$4.85 per share, is concerning. On the bright side, capital spending is seen at a midpoint $18.75 billion, now coming in closer to the current annual depreciation charge of $17 billion.

This means that net capital spending to the tune of $1-$2 billion will come down dramatically, but this is needed as the dividend commitment comes in at $11 billion per annum now, with net earnings seen down to about $20 billion.

And Now?

The reality is that profitability metrics will come down which means that actual leverage will have to come down as well in order to maintain leverage ratios as the lower capital spending for 2023 does just allow for that. On the other hand, the decline in earnings per share is serious, as the company essentially guides for another year of around 10% declines in earnings per share.

Of course a current >6% dividend yield is highly compelling, but this has to compete with risk-free short term rates of around 4-5%, as the added debt costs will start to eat into the results over time as well, although Verizon has quite a beneficial, fixed and long-term debt schedule. Nonetheless, some higher interest expense will be incurred, although these only gradually mature over time, and hence the increase in interest expense will be very relatively modest.

Hence, I am now sitting on a long position which is half of my entire position. After taking some profits at $40, I am not yet enticed to pull the trigger to initiate a full position again as interest rates keep rising, and the 2023 guidance is a bit underwhelming. As a result, I am sitting on my position, willing to initiate full again at $35, as there are few triggers to be really upbeat, other than the valuation and the prospects for lower capital spending in 2023.