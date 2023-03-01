Porsche Holding: What To Look For In Volkswagen And Porsche Earnings

Summary

  • The net asset value discount between Porsche Holding and its holdings in Volkswagen Group and Porsche AG is 17.2bn euros, almost the same as the market cap of Porsche Holding.
  • More important is that the actual cash flows from Volkswagen and Porsche are increasing.
  • Volkswagen has announced strong results for the past year and optimistic guidance for 2023. We should see the same from Porsche AG.
  • Volkswagen will pay a record annual dividend for 2022, resulting in a 1.37bn pay-out to Porsche Holding.
  • Gradual paydown of debt through dividends received will result in an increased NAV discount and higher future cash flows.

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, this is almost equivalent to USD.)

Investment Thesis

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche Holding) (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY

CVolkswagen and Porsche Holding dividend pay-out 2018-2023

Volkswagen and Porsche Holding dividend pay-out 2018-2023 (Source: Author calculations based on published company results)

Volkswagen ordinary shares vs. preferred shares and Porsche Holding

Volkswagen ordinary shares vs. preferred shares and Porsche Holding (Source: Seeking Alpha)

