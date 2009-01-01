Bilibili's Decade Of Losses Casts Doubt On Valuation

Mar. 06, 2023 6:18 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI), BLBLFIQ
Summary

  • The company has not achieved profitability despite increasing revenue from 20 million in 2015 to 3.2 billion in 2022.
  • BILI is a popular Chinese online entertainment platform similar to YouTube, established in 2009, generating revenue through advertising, mobile games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.
  • Q4 results show solid growth in user metrics and net revenues and a net loss of RMB1.5 billion.
  • Bilibili faces potential competition from more prominent players like Tencent and ByteDance.
  • BILI is trading at 2.7x sales while iQIYI is trading at 1.5x; iQIYI's revenues are larger than Bilibili's, and iQIYI's EBITDA is positive, BILI's is still negative.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is a popular Chinese online entertainment platform similar to YouTube, established in 2009. Initially, the platform focused on long-form videos related to anime, comics, and gaming, known as ACG content, which gained popularity among Gen Z users. However, as time passed, BILI diversified its

BILI Q4 financial results

BILI gross margin

BILI q4 results

BILI historical revenue segmentation

Bili and peer gross margin

Bili and peer price to sales

Bili and peer revenue growth

