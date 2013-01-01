andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is one of the biggest homebuilders in the US. It's been publicly traded since the early 70's and currently has a market cap of $27.5 billion. Their three operating segments are: homebuilding at 93% of revenue, financial services, and multifamily for the rest. Below is the long term share price performance:

Below are the return metrics compared with peers:

Company Revenue Median ROE Median ROIC EPS CAGR FCF/Share CAGR LEN 23.4% 14.1% 7.1% 17.8% n/a DHI 22.6% 15.5% 11.1% 19.5% n/a NVR 12.7% 35.2% 24.8% 30.2% n/a PHM 12.9% 21.3% 12.5% 35.2% n/a Click to enlarge

Capital Allocation

Below we see LEN's free cash flow and how capital was allocated over the past decade:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 FCF -816 -811 -511 431 885 1,581 1,396 4,118 2,468 3,208 Acquisitions 147 165 315 426 1,041 1,284 394 471 373 Debt Repayment 822 626 817 500 1,423 2,052 1,123 2,387 1,355 361 Dividends 31 33 33 35 38 49 51 195 310 438 Repurchases 12 20 23 27 300 300 523 322 1,430 967 Click to enlarge

As you can see, there has been significant effort on deleveraging after acquiring CalAtlanta for $9.3 billion. With debt at lower levels, more cash flow will likely go towards reducing share count.

Risk

The biggest risk here is industry risk and the correlating price one would be (over)paying right now.

Home builders are something that I would categorize as long term growth plays that are also very cyclical along the way. This doesn't mean you can jump in at any price and enjoy the compounding though. If you buy at the wrong time, you would have to basically wait for another full cycle to play out before you get back to break even. The cyclicality can be your best friend if you time it right, and your worst enemy if you overpay.

Any of the big home builder stocks such as LEN are a bet on the US housing market fundamentally. I don't follow this sector very closely, but in general the effects of rising rates on house prices have not fully kicked in yet. It's going to take time to see more adjustable rates kicking in, and to see where rates end up normalizing over the next few years. I'm not saying you should wait years to even consider buying a home builder, but right now is not the time.

The only other notable risk is that LEN has been adopting the strategy of its competitor NVR in using options to purchase land. So far the returns on equity and invested capital have improved, but it will still take some time to see if they can mimic the success of NVR with this strategy.

Valuation

First let's look at the multiples comp to peers, followed by historical multiples:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield LEN 0.8 4.1 8.8 1.1 1.5% DHI 1 4.7 25 1.6 1.1% NVR 2.5 6.7 8.3 4.9 n/a PHM 0.9 4 25.2 1.4 1.1% Click to enlarge

I think this is a case where the company and industry are a bit too cyclical to use a DCF model. It's also problematic for the intrinsic value compounding rate (ROIC x Reinvestment rate), which gives a rough approximation of the true value of the enterprise. This leaves us relying on the multiples comp.

From the comparisons, LEN doesn't appear to have any discount as far as pricing. Shares are up 50% since June of last year, so now doesn't look like an attractive price at all.

Conclusion

To invest in any of the top home builders is placing a bet on the direction of the US housing market. LEN is certainly not a bad choice, but there is too much uncertainty regarding the future impact of rising rates on home prices. I see it as a low probability that home prices don't increase from here.

This type of stock is one I would consider as a longer term investment, but only at the right price. I think this stock fits the bill of both growth and cyclical. The size of the business is materially larger decade over decade, but the share price doesn't mean very linearly. This means you can essentially lose money for an entire cycle if you buy at or near the top of the cycle. Now isn't the time to buy any home builder, the effects of the rising rates need to be played out a bit more before acting.