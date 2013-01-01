Lennar: Not The Right Time For This Homebuilder

Mar. 06, 2023 6:30 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN), LEN.B
Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
809 Followers

Summary

  • Lennar is one of the top home builders in the US.
  • The US housing market is still facing the consequences of rising rates, and this will take some time to fully play out.
  • Now is not the right time to buy any home builders, especially at these multiples.

Couple building their dream house and pointing at details while holding blueprint

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is one of the biggest homebuilders in the US. It's been publicly traded since the early 70's and currently has a market cap of $27.5 billion. Their three operating segments are: homebuilding at 93% of revenue, financial services, and multifamily

share price cagr of LEN

dividend channel

This article was written by

Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
809 Followers
I am an independent analyst and investor interested in investing at the intersection of value and growth. My method is a highly qualitative focus on mostly small caps, looking for both long term compounders as well as some special situations. On Twitter @GrowthyValue

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.