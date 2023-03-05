Adding Liquidity

Terence Reilly
Summary

  • Central banks around the world have been adding liquidity. This includes China, Japan, Europe, and the US.
  • The Treasury department has been spending down their account by using emergency measures to not breach the debt ceiling.
  • This has had the effect of adding liquidity, while the Fed is trying to take it out. When the Fed resumes its (net) tightening, markets may struggle.

Why won’t this market go down? Technical analysis and options positioning have been overriding fundamentals. Why? Central banks around the world have been adding liquidity. China, Japan, Europe, and the US have been adding liquidity! Yes, I know we have all been talking about QT and the

