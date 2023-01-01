Bruce Bennett

Thesis

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has an entrenched business, an established brand, and a safe dividend. Despite these positives, we don't believe that Verizon will outperform the S&P 500 over the coming decade. Their debt levels pressure long-term free cash flow available to equity holders. The business has low growth potential and is highly capital intensive. Income oriented investors have a valid reason to own the stock, but it isn't for everyone.

The Good

If nothing else, Verizon is a stable and predictable business. Their Q4 earnings showed that they are continuing to grow their business despite a difficult economic environment. This represents the best thing about Verizon. The company is an established brand in an industry with massive barriers to entry. This means that investors can count on them to remain in business over the long term and perform reasonably well from year to year.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Verizon Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Verizon's biggest draw to income investors is their history of growing dividends. The company has consistently grown their dividend payout over the past decade, and will likely be able to do so for the foreseeable future. This is great for investors that seek a steady source of income with growth potential.

Data by YCharts

Verizon's yield has grown increasingly attractive as the stock has sold off. This yield is higher quality than that found on a comparable bond because Verizon's yield is growing and investors aren't taking much more risk than a treasury. An investment in Verizon is also more resistant to devaluation of the dollar than a bond is.

Data by YCharts

Now that we've covered some positives about Verizon, let's go over some of the negatives.

The Bad

In 2022 Verizon recorded $21,748 million of net income. Compare this with their total debt of $150,639 million. It would take around 6.9 years to cover this debt with their current net income. This would not be much of an issue for a company that is growing at a high rate, but Verizon is no such company. Their debt levels pressure the amount of income that is available to equity holders over the long term, because the bondholders eventually need to be paid off. In a practical sense, their debt reduces the present value of the firm in the eyes of equity holders.

While Verizon's business is stable, it also has a history of slow growth. Over the past decade, Verizon has not posted year over year revenue growth in excess of 10%, and has even posted year over year revenue declines. This low growth reduces the present value of the firm, and while management can outperform prior growth trends, we don't view it as being likely.

Data by YCharts

Verizon's business is highly capital intensive. This capital intensity is why their free cash flow has been pressured over the past decade despite continuing to grow revenue. As long as capital expenditures continue to outpace depreciation, Verizon can be considered to be in an investment cycle, and the longer it continues, the further their rewards get pushed out which lowers the present value of the firm.

Data by YCharts

One Man's Trash

At the end of the day, making an investment in Verizon depends on the goals that an investor has. If an investor is concerned with beating the market on a total return basis, we believe that the negatives outweigh the positives. On the other hand, income oriented investors can take the opportunity to buy Verizon at depressed prices and fulfill their investment objectives.

In this case, one investor's trash is the income investor's treasure.

Price Action

An investment in Verizon has essentially been dead money over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

When compared to the S&P 500, the total return over the past five years looks even worse. That being said, those that believe in mean reversion may view Verizon as a candidate to outperform over the short term. Over the long term, we believe that Verizon will continue to underperform the market.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

On a P/E basis, Verizon looks cheap, but free cash flow is probably a better metric due to the nature of their business and debt levels. On a free cash flow basis, Verizon actually looks expensive considering their low growth numbers. At this price, Verizon doesn't look attractively valued on a fundamental basis. The ideal buyer of Verizon stock is an income oriented investor that would rather have stable and reliable income than a total return that is higher than the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Risks

This bearish thesis assumes that the negative factors surrounding Verizon will cause them to underperform the market over the next decade. So for risks, we must think about what needs to take place for them to outperform. There are a few potential paths for that to happen.

Verizon may be able to take market share from competitors. While difficult, this would improve Verizon's competitive positioning and increase their value as an investment.

Verizon may have meaningful pricing power and be able to raise prices on their customers without seeing significant attrition. This would improve their business economics significantly and activate additional operating leverage in their model.

Verizon may be able to reduce the capital intensity of their business and reap the rewards of a decade-long investment cycle. This would drastically increase their free cash flow and severely damage the bear case.

Verizon may be able to refinance their debt at lower rates and pay down their debt at a favorable time. This would make the stock significantly more attractive to investors that are concerned about the debt load.

The more of these upside scenarios the company can achieve, the greater the reward for shareholders.

We view the overall risk/reward to be unattractive at these levels and believe Verizon is slightly overvalued on a fundamental basis. There are a few ways that Verizon can outperform our expectations. Even if Verizon merely performs to expectations, the stock can still be a good buy for income oriented investors, but those concerned with outperforming the market on a total return basis may want to look elsewhere.

Key Takeaway

Our rating is a sell because we view the negatives as outweighing the positives and believe that Verizon will underperform the S&P 500 over the next decade. Verizon is a well established firm and income oriented investors have a valid reason to own the stock, but it isn't for everyone.