Verizon Communications: Good For Income Oriented Investors But Meager Growth Potential

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
396 Followers

Summary

  • Verizon is a great company for income oriented investors, but the stock isn't for everyone.
  • They have an entrenched business, an established brand, and a safe dividend.
  • On the other hand, their debt levels pressure long-term free cash flow available to equity holders. The business has low growth potential and is highly capital intensive.
  • We do not believe that Verizon will have a total return greater than the S&P 500 over the coming decade.
  • That being said, income oriented investors have a valid reason to own the stock.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Thesis

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has an entrenched business, an established brand, and a safe dividend. Despite these positives, we don't believe that Verizon will outperform the S&P 500 over the coming decade. Their debt levels pressure long-term free cash flow available

Consolidated Financial Summary from Verizon Q4 Earnings Presentation

Consolidated Financial Summary (Verizon Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
396 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.