On March 02, Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), now nearly a $800 million cap biopharmaceutical company reported 2022 financial results and provided a business update. Since the initial coverage, shares have skyrocketed more than 150% on the strength of an overwhelming positive FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee vote (10-2) that the benefits of XPHOZAH (tenapanor) in combination with phosphate binders outweigh its risks in treating hyperphosphatemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as a firmer timeline for approval. The 9-4 vote in favor of monotherapy is icing for recognition of clinical value but immaterial for revenue generation; health plans just won’t be allowing it in the first line, given the many less expensive generic CKD options. Tenapanor is marketed as IBSRELA, and Wedbush anticipates a great “48% QoQ growth” for the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation therapy in Q1. Investors may be pleasantly surprised that this is being done without broad insurance coverage (Table 1).

Approved in September 2019, IBSRELA was only launched last April. Coverage was explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall. Combined, these payors control 59% market share, with 38 million covered lives as of 2021. The most common plan was examined when possible and are specified in Table 1. If the insurer offered non-Medicare prescription drug plans ("PDP") in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn't do Exchanges, so their Medicaid plan and that of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are the only ones in the survey.

Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for an NF drug.

X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 1. 2023 Coverage of IBSRELA at 15 Largest Health Insurance Companies in the U.S.

Rank Commercial health insurance plans 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier NF 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List x BCBS Montana Basic Drug List x BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List x BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List x BCBS Texas Basic Drug List x 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] NF PA 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) 3 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive 3 PA Sp 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier 4 11 Humana Rx5 x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] NF Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List X BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List x BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List x BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List x BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids PA 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] NF PA 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q x 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 14 Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace] x Rank Medicare Prescription Drug Plans 1 Kaiser Permanente 5 2 Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5] x 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic x BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic PPO x BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic x BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic x BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic x 4 UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens PDP] x 5 Centene [Wellcare Value Script PDP] x 6 CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice PDP] x 7 GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx) x 8 BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select x 9 Highmark Performance Formulary 5 PA 10 BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard x 11 Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP x 12 BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 14 Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO) x 15 Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO NF Click to enlarge

IBSRELA was included in at least half of top 10 plans just in the commercial category, but that’s an immense help to employees, who otherwise may have to take time off for IBS-C flareups. Kaiser Permanente, known for integration of care and cost-effectiveness, at least sees the drug’s value for its senior members. Fortunately for low-income individuals, BCBS Texas, as well as California’s Medicaid, with more than 15 million enrolled, both allow access after a PA process. In December, management claimed that 31% of non-using gastroenterologists surveyed by Spherix report an intent to adopt IBSRELA within the next three months. That will be for naught if those GI’s are allied with plans that exclude the medicine; most people can’t afford to pay for it out-of-pocket even if they get reimbursed later.

Ardelyx - Financials and Risks

As of February 28, 2023, Ardelyx had a total cash position of $121.0 million. IBSRELA 2022 net product sales were $15.6 million, more than half of which ($8.7 million) were earned in Q4. President and CEO Mike Raab said IBSRELA remains on track to capturing a mid-to-high single-digit share of the 5 million-prescription IBS-C market, which would yield at least $500 million in peak revenues. It will be many years to achieve that if at all unless coverage improves. Total operating expenses in Q4 were $32 million. For 2023, the monthly burn is averaging under $12 million. Without additional collaboration revenue or financing, the company’s war chest isn’t sufficient to fund operations for the next 12 months. They can raise up to $130 million more through at-the-market secondary offerings. Thus, the bull case is centered on XPHOZAH approval.

Ardelyx intends to resubmit the XPHOZAH new drug application (“NDA”) early in Q2, meaning next month. Once accepted, the company will then be notified by the FDA’s Division of Cardiology and Nephrology about the NDA’s classification and timing for review (2-months for a Class 1 and 6-months for a Class 2). Historically, the Agency has gone against a favorable advisory committee's recommendation 23% of the time, and odds for such discordant actions are lower with a higher degree of consensus on the vote. Also previously noted, however, is that in accordance with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the NDA review will once again go before the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research led by Director Patrizia Cavazzoni, a former head of Global Pharmacovigilance and Epidemiology at Sanofi (SNY), the maker of phosphate binders Renagel and Renvela.

Takeaways

In conclusion, longs are looking for a quick review and approval, while shorts want a Class 2 designation which signifies a 4-month delay, the FDA to “err on the side of caution,” or another botched launch. Only the first short thesis has a good chance of happening, and management has taken it as the base case. Other meaningful unscheduled events include one or more formulary wins. At this stage, even one or two major companies adding IBSRELA to their drug lists can lead to a major bump in sales. There is little reason to sell at this time. According to Ford Equity Research analysis of three key factors that influence common stock performance: earnings strength, relative valuation, and recent price movement, Ardelyx is a Hold. Among the analysts covering the stock, Ford has a 98% StarMine Relative Accuracy Score, based on the firm's opinions on ARDX over the last 24 months; no one else is remotely close to that. Of course, their EPS and operations earnings yield calculations are understandably Very Negative because of IBSRELA’s limitations, leaving the Very Positive 304% 1-year return as a valid factor. Indeed, ARDX gets an A+ Momentum grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant system on all time frames considered, helping the stock to a Strong Buy.

Overall, approval is still more likely so this outcome favors going long in the near and mid-term (1-7 months). For investors who like the current price but can’t afford more shares and need leverage, selling puts and buying calls are all viable. It is better to pick a date such as July 21 (there are none for May or June) to cover for the NDA acceptance catalyst. As detailed in the previous article, the clinical merits of XPHOZAH are otherwise compelling. Furthermore, with 70% of dialysis patients as of the most recent month having serum phosphate levels >4.5 mg/dL (best patient survival is close to 4.4 mg/dL), there is unquestionably a huge unmet medical need, which at times has swayed the Agency.

Once approved, the total addressable market in the U.S. alone is immense, and the recommendation timeframe changes accordingly. Of the 786,000 people in with end-stage CKD, 71% are on dialysis, meaning 390,000 have uncontrolled hyperphosphatemia while on best care and would need XPHOZAH. Using a price point of $2,000 per month (a 270-pill bottle of Renagel still costs that much) suggests around $750 million per month or $9 billion in annual revenues. This is more than the $8.3 billion expected for BioNTech (BNTX), a $32 billion cap company rated a Buy due to upcoming clinical catalysts, and slightly less than the $9.7 billion for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), a $75 billion cap biotech rated a Buy for its strong cystic fibrosis franchise and pipeline. And XPHOZAH will get there because in my opinion every nephrologist will prescribe it (no safety issues), every insurance company will cover it to extend patient lives, and there is no competition on the horizon for at least 5 years. Even if the drug is priced conservatively, Ardelyx appears to be an easy potential multi-bagger of several magnitudes if investors can hold on to it for a decade.