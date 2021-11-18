TanjalaGica/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH:CA) (OTCPK:RHUHF) is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of hardware and hardware products in Canada and the USA. Richelieu is a serial acquirer in this pretty fragmented market and in the past fifteen months, the company closed on about ten smaller bolt-on acquisitions. This brings the total amount of acquisitions to almost 90 since the company started its M&A quest about 35 years ago.

Richelieu Investor Relations

Richelieu offers a wide range of products to its customers and several of its acquisitions helped to add to the list of 130,000 products Richelieu has made available for its in excess of 100,000 customers.

Richelieu Investor Relations

The company's primary listing is in Canada where it is trading with RCH as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Canada exceeds 70,000 shares per day.

Data by YCharts

2022 was a good year but it will be difficult to replicate the results in 2023

Thanks to its smart M&A plans, Richelieu has been able to rapidly increase its revenue while expanding its margins. Back in 2018, the company reported a total revenue of 'just' C$1B with C$106M in EBITDA and while the revenue increased by almost 80% by 2022, the EBITDA almost tripled as the margins increased from less than 11% to around 16%.

Richelieu Investor Relations

I wasn't quite sure what to expect of the Q4 results as the world economy was slowing down and the increasing interest rates in North America would have put the brakes on construction and renovation activities. But the fourth quarter actually contained some positive surprises. The quarterly revenue came in at C$458M while a total EBITDA of just under C$77M was generated, which means the EBITDA margin in the final quarter of the year still exceeded 16%. While that is lower than the 18% EBITDA margin in Q4 2021 keep in mind there was quite a bit of pent-up demand in 2021 while Richelieu's recent acquisitions will need a little bit of time to be fully incorporated in the corporate structure.

Generating about C$287M in EBITDA resulted in a pre-tax income of C$232M and after taking the corporate taxes into account, Richelieu reported a total net income of C$170M of which about C$168M was attributable to the company's shareholders.

Richelieu Investor Relations

As there are just under 56M shares outstanding, the EPS came in at C$3.01.

While that's a good result, I also wanted to see how the company's cash flow performance was. After all, the total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses came in at almost C$49M during the year.

The negative operating cash flow of C$36.2M may come as a surprise, but as you can see below, this was entirely related to a C$261M investment in the working capital position. The operating cash flow before changes in the working capital were roughly C$224.5M and after deducting the C$26M in lease payments, the underlying operating cash flow was C$198.5M for the year.

Richelieu Investor Relations

The total capex was C$22.6M (the combination of capex and lease payments was actually pretty much in line with the total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses) resulting in a net free cash flow of approximately C$176M. After deducting the share of the non-controlling interests, the underlying free cash flow result was just under C$175M or C$3.14 per share.

A portion of the free cash flow was used to pay dividends (C$29M) and to complete acquisitions (C$44M).

I'm not too worried about the working capital drain. While the total level of inventories increased by almost 65%, let's not forget this still represents less than 40% of the annual revenue (versus just under 30% last year). And as the full extent of some of the recent acquisitions will only become visible in 2023, I do think the inventory level as a percentage of the revenue will decrease this year. It for sure is an element I will keep an eye on, but I'm not too worried about it right now.

The entire balance sheet actually looks pretty robust as well. The positive working capital position exceeds half a billion Canadian Dollar and although the cash position is just C$21M, the company has just C$138M in short-term debt and virtually no long-term debt (less than C$1M).

Richelieu Investor Relations

So, debt does not appear to be an issue. The net debt level of C$118M represents less than 0.5 times the EBITDA (minus the lease amortization), so the balance sheet is in good shape.

Investment thesis

While 2022 was phenomenal, I don't expect Richelieu to perform as well in 2023 as this may be a transition year. The company did not provide a detailed outlook for this year but I wouldn't be surprised to see the EBITDA stagnate or perhaps even show a decrease to C$250-270M. This means that while the company would be a strong buy based on the 2022 results, we simply cannot extrapolate those results to 2023.

That being said, even at an EBITDA of C$260M, the EPS and FCFPS should still come in around C$2.6-2.75 per share which still makes the stock somewhat attractive at the current price level of just under C$40. And if we would assume the full-year EBITDA will come in at 'just' C$250M, the stock is trading at around 9.5 times EBITDA (and decreasing fast is Richelieu would hoard its cash rather than spending it on M&A).

And keep in mind that considering Richelieu is an M&A focused company, it may be able to secure good deals that could pay off in the longer run. The recent dividend increase to C$0.15 per quarter is nice, but the 1.5% dividend yield is pretty irrelevant right now.

I currently have no position in Richelieu Hardware, but I would be interested in going long on dips. I am okay with a stagnating EBITDA for a little while as I am focusing on the longer term picture.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.