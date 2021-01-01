Evkaz/iStock via Getty Images

Contrarian investing can be incredibly rewarding. At the same time, they can also come with a great deal of pain. Sometimes this is because a call that you make is just wrong. Other times, it's because the downside of the firm that you've gone long could be deeper and could last longer than you initially anticipated before working out. Though not a long call of mine since I previously rated the business a 'hold' as opposed to a 'buy', one company that has not exactly panned out the way I thought it might in recent months is Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), an enterprise that serves as a value-added industrial distributor of more than 1.7 million industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation products. Recent weakness on both its top and bottom lines resulted in shares pulling back. Having said that, I don't necessarily believe that the company is one that investors would be wise to bail on just yet. While I do believe that there are better opportunities on the market than this, GIC stock is getting cheap enough to warrant some degree of optimism.

A hard hit

Back in July of 2022, I found myself asking whether or not Global Industrial Company made for an appealing investment prospect. Leading up to that point, the company had done well to grow its operations over the prior few years. Both revenue and profits showed a general upward trend. All things considered, I believed the company to be a quality player in its space and I even went so far as to say that I had a difficult time imagining a scenario where investors would truly lose out by buying into the business. The only thing that stopped me from rating it a 'buy' was my view that shares looked to be more or less fairly valued. Since then, the stock has experienced quite a pullback. Shares are down 18.5% compared to the 4.1% increase the S&P 500 experienced.

More likely than not, this downside has come in response to some weakness that management revealed. Consider financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Revenue for that time totaled $260.5 million. That's 0.6% lower than the $262 million reported the same time one year earlier. the actual decline would have been worse had it not been for the fact that, in the final quarter of 2022, the company had one extra selling day of operation compared to the same time of the 2021 fiscal year. On an average daily basis, sales actually declined by 2.2% year over year.

On the bottom line, the picture was even worse. Net income for the enterprise dropped from $20.3 million in the final quarter of 2021 to $13.4 million in the final quarter of 2022. It is true that operating cash flow for the company improved during this time, roughly tripling from $8.3 million to $26.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have declined from $22.3 million to $15.9 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company shrank from $27 million to $18.8 million. Margin pressures impacted the company during this time. For instance, an increase in cost pushed the firm's gross profit margin from 37% in the final quarter of 2021 to 36% at the same time of the 2022 fiscal year. Even though sales for the company fell year over year, the firm also saw selling, distribution, and administrative costs climb from 27.1% of sales to 29.2%.

What's interesting is that the weakness the company experienced during the second half of the year was something new to the firm. If you look at the 2022 fiscal year in its entirety, sales for the business did quite well, coming in at $1.17 billion. That's up nicely from the $1.06 billion the company reported for 2021. Profitability metrics also improved during this time. Net income, for instance, expanded from $69.8 million to $78.1 million. Operating cash flow rose from $47.6 million to $49.8 million, while the adjusted figure for this rose nicely from $76.3 million to $88 million. Also on the rise was EBITDA. This metric grew from $91.7 million in 2021 to $109.1 million in 2022.

More likely than not, the weakness the company experienced during the second half of the year will not dissipate. I say this because, during the company's fourth quarter earnings release, management acknowledged that uncertainty exists from an economic perspective, though they did say that they remain optimistic and excited by growth opportunities. Money, management did not go beyond this to give us any sort of numbers that we should anticipate for the 2023 fiscal year.

If we use the data from 2022, we can calculate that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.2. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 11.7, while the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 9.2. By comparison, if we use data from 2021, shares are a bit pricier. The price-to-earnings multiple would be 14.8, while the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would stand at 13.5. And finally, the EV to EBITDA multiple would come in at 10.9. It's unclear exactly the degree to which the firm's fundamental condition might worsen in the near term. But even if we revert back to the financial performance the company achieved during the 2020 fiscal year, shares don't look all that bad. In fact, they might still offer some respectable upside if management can build long-term growth opportunities. The firm has already alluded to this, saying that it plans to penetrate new vertical markets like healthcare and hospitality, while expanding its exclusive brands products and becoming more e-commerce oriented. But of course, the devil is in the details and we won't know exactly the long-term impact these moves will have on the business until more data comes out.

As part of my analysis of Global Industrial Company, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2.9 to a high of 96.8. Two of the five firms were cheaper than our target. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 2.1 to 97.5. Only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect in this regard. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, we get a range of between 1.7 and 28.6. In this case, three of the five firms are cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA GIC Industrial Company 13.2 11.7 9.2 Titan Machinery (TITN) 10.1 13.3 8.2 MRC Global (MRC) 19.7 97.5 9.5 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 2.9 2.1 1.7 Transcat Inc. (TRNS) 69.3 36.3 28.6 Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) 96.8 14.6 8.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Operationally, it's clear to me that Global Industrial Company is showing some signs of weakness. Having said that, the company still looks affordable on an absolute basis while looking more or less fairly valued compared to similar firms. Given the amount of downside that shares have experienced in recent months, combined with the pricing of the business and management's optimism, I do think that perhaps shares have been pushed down too far. For those who believe that the state of the economy will worsen materially from here, I could understand taking a pass on this name. But when factoring in the data that I have seen, I do think that Global Industrial Company warrants a soft 'buy' at this time.