JHVEPhoto

At the start of 2022 I offered some thoughts on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) in this premium article, believing it was almost time for some upside after an ill-advised M&A move has weighed on the prospects for the company and its shares for many years in a row.

A Recap

Teva's current challenges still date back to 2015 when the company acquired the generic business from Allergan in a $40 billion deal, being a willing participant in the consolidation episode which took place in the sector at the time. Very quick it was apparent that the company overpaid for the activities as the company was hit by generic competition arriving for its own blockbuster Copaxone as well. That is a bit ironic of course as the company is mostly a generic drug business as well. Moreover, Teva hereby became involved with the opioid crisis fallout as well, including the related litigation liabilities.

Still a $70 stock in 2015, shares fell to just $15 in 2017, and ever since shares have largely traded around the $10 per share mark, as they traded at this mark early in 2022.

In 2017, the first full year after the purchase of the generic business, the company posted a 2% increase in sales to $22.4 billion on which adjusted earnings of $4 per share were reported. A $6.7 billion EBITDA number worked down to a 4.7 times leverage ratio with net debt posted at $31.5 billion.

Forwarding to 2020 sales had fallen to $16.7 billion, as only part of the decline was attributed to the pandemic, with sales declining for years now. EBITDA had fallen to $4.9 billion and earnings came in around $2.50 per share, as net debt was cut to $23.7 billion. With the operational performance flattish in the first three quarters of 2021, the company had cut net debt by another $2 billion in the meantime, reducing leverage, although still coming in at 4.5 times EBITDA.

Given the debt load, the 1.1 billion shares were still representing an $11 billion equity valuation at $10 per share, as the enterprise value of around $34 billion actually comes in below the transaction value of the Allergan deal. Not only was that deal very expensive, it has become even more expensive as most of the litigation concerns related to the opioid concerns relate from this deal as well. While there were many uncertain developments, relative leverage was finally coming down a bit again, as hopefully the worst of the woes should have been a thing of the past.

And Now?

Forwarding another year to early 2022, shares have traded in a $7-$11 range over the past twelve months, trading dead flat at $10 per share again. As it turned out 2021 sales fell to $15.9 billion on which adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share were reported. The company guided for stable operations in 2022, with sales seen at a midpoint of $15.9 billion and earnings seen at $2.50 per share.

The company quickly cut the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $15.7 billion amidst more competition for Copaxone as well as the impact of a strong dollar, and to just $15.3 billion following the second quarter earnings release. The guidance was cut further to $15.1 billion following the third quarter earnings report as full year sales only came in at $14.9 billion at the end.

This marks a near billion reduction from the original guidance which is concerning. Despite a more than 6% fall in sales, the company managed to limit the fall in adjusted earnings per share to six cents, with earnings posted at $2.52 per share. Promising is that net debt is cut to $18.4 billion. Full year adjusted EBITDA fell from $4.9 billion to $4.6 billion, reducing relative leverage to exactly 4.0 times.

The company guides for a $15.1 billion revenue number for 2023, marking small growth if this is achieved, but Teva has been too optimistic in many recent instances as well. While the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA number will tick up to $4.7 billion, adjusted earnings are seen at a midpoint of $2.40 per share, with earnings held back by a slightly higher anticipated tax rate.

Reality is that, after a softer performance, the pace of relative deleveraging has been disappointing, although absolute net debt has come down quite a bit (again). To really ignite appeal, and to address the leverage situation, it is vital that revenue and profitability declines come to an end, as the company promises for 2023.

Concluding Remarks

The truth is that a higher interest rate environment of 2022 of course has an impact on a leveraged business such as Teva, but fortunately the company has a sufficient amount of debt secured at fixed rates. Moreover, much litigation has been settled with US states during the year, slowly eliminating the worst legal overhang on the business.

It is good to realize that the 2022 revenue shortfall is largely due to the impact of a strong dollar, hurting reported sales by nearly $800 million last year. Furthermore, in this uncertain world, having strategic manufacturing capacity for drugs is key, something which client and countries will likely pay for. The company is furthermore upbeat on the expiration of Humira this year, one of the world's best selling drugs, as it has its biosimilar ready to go this summer, set to take advantage of this.

Amidst all this, shares have not moved over the past year, but the situation at large has become better even as the revenue stabilization has not been achieved this past year, due to the strong dollar. On the other hand, debt has come down quite a bit, as potential renewed stabilization in 2023 starts to create a compelling situation here, as now might be a reasonable time to take an opportunistic position here. That said, one should not expect a spectacular or quick recovery in all likelihood with the recovery being many years in the making now.