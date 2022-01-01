I've Become Less Happy With Li-Cycle

Summary

  • While I would still argue that the strategic plan looks correct performance seems less than hoped.
  • Prices are moving against the company which is not a good sign.
  • Further, the annual loss is greatly understated to my mind - rightly, given accounting methods but still.
Renewable Energy Battery Recycling

ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Li-Cycle is disappointing

A year back I had a look at Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and said that I thought their basic strategic plan was good. For, in my view, that plan was indeed good. I'm now less enamoured

Li-Cycle metals prices assumptions

Li-Cycle metals prices assumptions (Li-Cycle)

Li-Cycle gains on notes

Li-cycle notes (Li-Cycle)

Li-Cycle cashflow

Licycle cashflow (Licycle)

Li-Cycle results

Li-cycle results (Li-Cycle)

Another of our looks at the metals world

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

