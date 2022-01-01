ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Li-Cycle is disappointing

A year back I had a look at Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and said that I thought their basic strategic plan was good. For, in my view, that plan was indeed good. I'm now less enamoured of the company simply because they don't seem to be making quite so good on that strategic plan.

What we seem to have, in my view, is management not quite delivering what we might hope from them. Thus the decline in the stock price since a year ago. Thus also perhaps a certain wariness about where that stock price might go in the future.

The strategic plan

The part I liked about Li-Cycle was that they were thinking properly about recycling. Yes, having the right chemistry is good, having a plan and so on. But the plan really needs to be about making sure of the supply that is to be recycled. That's always the difficult part of recycling and all too many of those playing in the space don't do the work on that. So, I said:

"Think on it for a moment. Traditional business, you make something, somewhere, then you distribute it. It comes out of the factory in units of 10,000 (as an example) and then eventually becomes just the one unit of whatever in the hands of the actual consumer.

Recycling works exactly the opposite way around. There's one unit in the hands of that final consumer - who has just consumed it - and you've now got to get it back into that pile of 10,000 pieces which is the economic size to run back through the recycling plant.

We all know that retail and distribution margins are high - Ford doesn't get paid $30,000 for a car, Coca-Cola isn't getting $5.89 (or whatever those retail prices are these days) for a six-pack. Recycling works the same way but in reverse.

So, whenever anyone starts talking about recycling I want to see the attention they're paying to the collection of what is to be recycled. Because that's where so much of the economics of the business is.

Yep, sure, a new whizzy tech, a shiny plant, better chemistry, they all help. But that attention has to be paid to where the material to be recycled is going to come from."

OK. But then there's still that slip 'tween cup and lip thing to think about.

Capital

One warning around here is that Li-Cycle could well need another capital raise, which would be distinctly dilutive. The problem is the cost of building the actual recycling plant itself - the bit that does the chemistry, not the collection and preparation points.

In many other forms of scrap metal recycling this isn't a cost carried by the recycler. A nickel recycler doesn't build their own cathode plant, they send it off to Glencore (as an example) who have one which will accept processed scrap. A copper recycler the same, they might make it up into "red copper" which then goes off to a cathode plant for final recycling.

Battery recycling tends not to do this. It might be sensible to send the cobalt off to an extant plant, for example, or the copper, but there are no lithium recycling plants around at present. So, building the chemicals - rather than recycling collection - plants is something that needs to be done. They're expensive.

We've also got the warning from SA itself that Li-Cycle could do badly. I tend to think that's more a result of applying standard industrial accounting numbers to a company that is still in the build-out phase than anything else, to be honest about it.

Finally, there's the loan from the Feds. This is conditional and could go either way. Either that they don't need a capital raise or that they do to match it.

No, that doesn't mean I'm dismissive of the problems that might arrive. Just that the application of any set of numeric standards can fall foul of that problem - applying not wholly relevant measures.

Output prices

A major output - by value- for Li-Cycle is going to be the cobalt. and here's a problem. Which is that cobalt prices can and do - they are now - below production costs. Note that's production costs of virgin material that is.

Now this sounds absurd and even more so if we think that this can carry on for any period of time. If people are losing money then they'll stop, supply will contract and prices rise. Except no, that's not quite how it does work.

There are two interacting effects here. One is that virgin cobalt is usually a byproduct. That is, we go nickel mining and can co-extract cobalt if we wish. That's also true of certain copper deposits. We don't stop nickel or copper mining because the price of cobalt drops. So, our all-in costs of cobalt production might not be covered but the marginal costs of doing so might be even at lower prices. We'll continue to produce cobalt even though a full accounting shows we're losing money but we're going to have to carry some of those costs anyway because we're continuing to mine nickel or copper.

The people who are only producing cobalt might drop out of the market but those as byproduct often not.

The other effect is that mining has Capex and Opex. It costs hundreds of millions to billions to open a mine. Once we've opened those costs are done - they're "sunk costs". We can't, ever, undo the decision that led to us spending that cash. So, the decision about whether to keep running a mine depends upon operating costs. Which are, obviously because we've just defined them to be, lower than the all-in costs of Cap and Op -ex.

So, for byproduct metals the two effects interact. It's entirely possible for sales values to be below production costs and for long periods of time too. Currently the cobalt price is around the $30,000 (no more accuracy than that required) a tonne mark and that is below average, all-in, production cost.

Which brings us to this from the Li-Cycle accounts (or here)

Li-Cycle metals prices assumptions (Li-Cycle)

Ah, we've a 40% decline in the cobalt price from the assumptions they've got in their accounts. That's, to put it mildly, not a positive assumption then.

Now note, this is the effect on their inventory. The material they're working through at present. We might want to assume that there's an about $4 million loss from this past set of accounts. Not hugely material. We can shrug and move on.

Except this does matter. Because there are two ways that scrap contracts can work. One is that it is the person providing the scrap - here, it's still almost entirely production line scrap being dealt with, so battery manufacturers - who carries the cost of changes in metals values. The other is that some fixed price offer has been made and it's the scrap processor who takes that price risk.

We don't know how Li-Cycle's contracts work so we don't know the answer here. It also gets worse - if battery scrap is worth less, then people will be less keen to get it recycled. It's even possible - no, I do not think this likely but it is possible - that the cost of recycling cobalt will be higher than the price of virgin cobalt. That depends upon the price of recycling it, obviously, as compared to virgin mining. But we've already noted that virgin production can be bought, right now, for below the all-in costs of producing it.

This really does happen in scrap metal by the way. The cost of recycling is greater, sometimes, than the value of metal coming out of the recycling process. At which point people stop recycling, of course.

I think this doubtful here with battery recycling. In the short term at least, the lithium price is so elevated at present. But I mention it because it really, really, does happen. It is possible to be offered a pile of even free metal and then lose money on recycling it. Again, please note, I say it is possible, not that this is happening right now.

One other detail I don't like

Looking at the accounts I see this:

Li-cycle notes (Li-Cycle)

And, well, yes. There are a couple of these in fact, this note and then one to Glencore as well. They've borrowed money - well, OK, that's fair enough. They have to pay interest on the bonds/notes, that's fair enough too. At least one is a convertible and so on.

The important thing here is that the interest rate on the bonds is at Libor plus. OK, that's fine too. But there's a cap on what Libor is deemed to be, 2% on both sets of borrowings. But the dollar base rate (as Libor doesn't really exist anymore) is well above 2%. So, the interest rate on these borrowings is capped. The bonds are therefore worth less than they used to be because interest rates have risen. That's just what happens if there's a floating rate bond (Libor plus x%) but there's also an interest rate cap there.

The lender has, arguably, lost money. The borrower could be said to have made money too. They could buy the bond back (well, maybe) for less than the amount they borrowed. So, where does that book profit turn up? It's possible to just put it in the balance sheet and as it's a non-cash, possibly even ethereal, gain just leave it there. It's also entirely fine, under accounting laws, to run it across the P&L. Which is what Li-Cycle has done:

Licycle cashflow (Licycle)

Hmm.

Li-cycle results (Li-Cycle)

So, that nominal gain on the bonds/notes is what halves reported losses for the year?

That is indeed entirely allowable accounting. It's also, to my mind at least, fairly aggressive. It's entirely true in the sense that that is the net effect on stockholder equity. But it's not wholly and entirely clarifying about how the underlying business itself is doing.

Another way of putting this is that I just don't like accounting like that. Sure, that could just be me.

My view

A year back I said that Li-Cycle was concentrating upon what I thought to be the important part of the process - getting ahold of what is to be recycled.

A year later I've some little quibbles about accounting and those really are just me. I'm noting that cobalt prices are distinctly moving against the business case here.

But most of all we just don't seem to be that much further ahead in the execution of the plan. Which isn't good. They've got money, they've got a plan, why isn't there more advance? The only thing we can really point to about this is execution of the plan.

I'm now distinctly less supportive of Li-Cycle as a story.

Why I'm wrong

Well, it could be that Li-Cycle is just about to start processing mountains of batteries and thereby both have income and also prove their ability to execute the plan. Given that they're still - even with the Fed loan - looking to finance the hub plant and thereby the actual processing plant I'm not sure that's a hope that really holds up. It's going to take quite some more time.

But it is possible, obviously, and if they do then that proves me wrong.

It's also possible that cobalt and other prices soar and thereby make the whole business model look better.

The investor view

The real point here is my walking back more than a bit on my view of a year ago. The basic ideas of the plan still seem fine. It's the implementation, the execution, that seems to be a bit lacking.

It is still true that being able to gain access to material to recycle is the first and most essential part of any recycling plan. So, the plan is fine. It's just, well, where is the activity?