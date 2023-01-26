Murphy Oil: Raising That Batting Average

Summary

  • Big projects result in growth spurts and write-offs that make quarterly comparisons challenging.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation was able to complete a large project that resulted in significant production growth.
  • Offshore, particularly the Gulf of Mexico is a major focus area and profit center for the company.
  • There are a lot of distant future growth possibilities in Brazil.
  • The large growth in fiscal year 2022 necessitates a relatively large budget in the current fiscal year to maintain production levels and grow less rapidly.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is a company that frequently flies under the radar. Management does not do the "road shows" that many do to promote the stock. Management also has an unusual focus on the long-term for a publicly traded stock. Last but not

Murphy Oil Summary Of Fourth Quarter Oil Production Growth And Revenue Effects

Murphy Oil Summary Of Fourth Quarter Oil Production Growth And Revenue Effects (Murphy Oil Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides January 26, 2023)

Murphy Oil Gulf Of Mexico Growth Production Initial Results

Murphy Oil Gulf Of Mexico Growth Production Initial Results (Murphy Oil Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Slides January 2023)

Murphy Oil Breakdown Of Offshore Breakeven Potential

Murphy Oil Breakdown Of Offshore Breakeven Potential (Murphy Oil February 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Murphy Oil Joint Venture Gulf Of Mexico

Murphy Oil Joint Venture Gulf Of Mexico (Murphy Oil February 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Murphy Oil Exxon Mobil Brazilian Project Joint Venture

Murphy Oil Exxon Mobil Brazilian Project Joint Venture (Murphy Oil February 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

