ICF International Banks On Big Government Contracts, Recession Comes Or Not (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 06, 2023 8:34 AM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)
Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
728 Followers

Summary

  • Expected high single-digit yearly growth ahead, around 75% of projected $2 billion revenues coming from various governmental levels.
  • ICF aims to repay its debt and convert the multibillion pipeline into recession-resistant contracts.
  • The biggest growth markets are IT modernization, public health, disaster management, utility consulting, and climate environment and infrastructure services.
  • ICFI stock outperformed S&P 500 by 35 percentage points.

Solar Panels And Wind Turbines With Plexus And Connection Dots

onurdongel

Investment Thesis

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a unique player in consulting services for governmental agencies on all levels, with a modest international operation. They provide both consulting and technology expertise. With an expected high single-digit/low teens yearly growth ahead, ICF will aim

revenues

Revenue track - Q3 2022 Investor Presentation (ICF International IR site)

markets

Market types - - Q3 2022 Investor Presentation (ICF International IR Site)

gov clients

Governmental clients - Q3 2022 Investor Presentation (ICF International IR Site)

projects

Supported programmes - Q3 2022 Investor Presentation (ICF IR Site)

chart

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

renko

Renko Daily (TradingView)

spy

Comparison to SPY - S&P 500 (TradingView)

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
728 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.