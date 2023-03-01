Do We Need To Rethink ESG Investing?

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Investors need to rethink how they approach ESG investing and which strategies they will implement, especially when we are thinking about the "E".
  • Under the current framework, investors favor companies which have well-documented ESG strategies and are well underway to achieving their targets year after year.
  • But does this really help to achieve the sustainable development goals, especially when it comes to climate change?

Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

pcess609

By Detlef Glow

Yes! From my point of view, investors need to rethink how they approach ESG investing and which strategies they will implement, especially when we are thinking about the “E.”

Under the current framework, investors favor companies

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.47K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.