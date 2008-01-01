Kwarkot

My portfolio has included multifamily REIT AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) until very recently, although not without mixed feelings. Their excellence and inflation protection battles with a dividend yield that remains low even now.

I bought AVB mainly in late 2021, from the perspective that it would be a good inflation hedge. This is still true.

Other than that, my expectations were for a total return in the high single digits. I sold within the past month for reasons developed here and in my recent article on inflation protection.

But my reasons may not be your reasons. As AvalonBay have just reported their financials for 2022, this is a good time to turn them inside out. At issue is their business model, its security against adversity, and its prospects for growth.

This is the second REIT to get this treatment from me this year. The first was Simon Property Group (SPG).

What and Where AvalonBay Is

AvalonBay is one of the two largest Multifamily REITs, with a market cap near $25B. They are also one of only three Multifamily REITs to carry an A- credit rating.

In its essence, AvalonBay is a developer of multifamily housing. As we will see below, this is the main place where they grow shareholder value.

Over recent decades their economic growth are one of the best amongst REITs. Their nominal growth rate of FFO/share has exceeded 7% based on some point-to-point comparisons.

A closer look at that aspect was detailed in my analysis last year for members of High Yield Landlord. More accurately their long-term growth rate is a bit smaller, perhaps 6.5%. More on that below.

Historically AvalonBay has emphasized apartments in coastal gateway cities. This has been where one found the strongest economic growth.

Yet the emerging trend over recent decades has been the flow of population to the sunbelt. The pandemic accelerated this for a time, but the long-term, slower trend remains.

AvalonBay has responded to this, adding four expansion regions to their pre-existing six. On their Q4 2022 earnings call, they had this to say:

Our goal is to shift 25% of our portfolio to our 6 expansion markets over the next 6 to 7 years. At the end of 2022, including our development currently underway, we increased our expansion market exposure to 7%. And subject to the capital allocation environment this year, we expect to be at 10% by the end of 2023.

Here is their map from Q2 2022.

AvalonBay

The inset here makes an important point. Many may express concern that inflation of costs will make development less profitable. In isolation this is true, as one can see by scanning any horizontal row.

But inflation also comes with increases in rent and Net Operating Income, or NOI. If you look at the central cell, shaded green, and track 10% increases in both hard costs and NOI, you can see that development yields go up in response.

In order to establish themselves in new regions, AvalonBay has acquired a number of existing apartment complexes. Here is their slide on two of them.

AvalonBay

They put about $1B into each of these two regions, acquiring 12 relatively new communities and developing 4. This represents about 5% of their total of ~300 communities. These average ~300 homes each. That $2B is significant, representing 8% of their total gross property.

AvalonBay has also begun using local developers to build new communities for them in the expansion regions. They call this their Developer Funding Program, described in this image:

AvalonBay

Further color on this program was provided in the Q4 2022 earnings call:

[It] does 2 things for us. One, it accelerates our investment activity in the expansion regions because it does take time to get the teams on the ground as -- and we're further along in some markets than others. Where we're doing the DFP so far has been more like say, North Carolina, where we just started there a year or 2 ago, not so much in Denver where we've been there for 5 years already.

Real Estate Is Very Local

One of my pet peeves is seeing arguments about the potential of some class of real estate based on national averages and trends. Real estate markets always first and foremost reflect local supply and demand.

The recent earnings calls by AvalonBay and Camden Property Trust (CPT) have emphasized that even metro-level statistics are too broad to really depict conditions for a given property.

Camden, for example, discussed how their local positioning in Austin and Houston implies that they are not threatened by the overall supply glut in those metros.

Similarly, in all respects- demand, supply, and affordability - the AvalonBay portfolio is superior to the average regional market. AvalonBay provided this slide to illustrate that:

AvalonBay

Just to pound this point home more broadly: In any region there are always better and worse places to buy, sell, or build. Choosing residential REITs based on national or even regional statistics is not the best focus. Find the best companies.

Dispositions Matter for AvalonBay

AvalonBay is an active recycler of capital, which helps fund their development, as we will see. Here is their display of dispositions, from their most recent 8-K.

AvalonBay

They have been selling an average of about 7 communities per year. Note that this is also their rate of developing new communities.

This represents about 2.3% of their total. The way they responded to market conditions was in the holding period of the communities they sold.

AvalonBay took advantage of the high prices in 2021 to sell communities that they had held much longer than their long-term average. They sold high, at a 3.7% cap rate, and likely sold less-desirable communities as well. The disposition cap rate was still strong in 2022, at 4.0%.

As conditions in the credit and real-estate markets have evolved, AvalonBay has changed their acquisition and development activity. They describe the changes here, also from the Q4 2022 earnings call:

As the year progressed, we pivoted from our original expectation of being a $275 million net buyer to ending the year as a $400 million net seller, a shift of roughly $700 million in total. We also ratcheted down new development starts, given the shifting environment, to $730 million from our original guidance of $1.15 billion.

This agility is what one wants to see (and in fairness is not unique to AvalonBay).

AvalonBay has recently added a mezzanine financing program. These seem to come and go as various REITs think they can exploit their expertise by applying it to loans, without undue management distraction.

Color me a bit skeptical on that because few REITs seem to stick with such programs long-term and because the lending aspect involves a distinct skill set. I'll bet the numbers look great on some finance-type's spreadsheet, though. This program does not move the needle now and may not ever, so we won't focus on it here.

Truth in Cash Flows

GAAP accounting renders many financial statements worthless in determining the cash elements of a business model. The financial statement in the standard SEC filings that is the least impacted is the Statements of Cash Flows.

The point of looking backward at these is to see how the business responded to changes in its business environment. One can then judge what is and is not likely to endure going forward.

We will now build up a graphic depicting the AvalonBay cash flows. One could stack the sources and uses of funds in any order; cash is fungible. The order used here reflects my view of where the focus of AvalonBay lies.

Each year on the graphics has two sets of bars. The left shows sources of funds while the right shows uses of funds, all as indicated by color in the legend.

Cash from Operations (Green) and Distributions (Light Blue)

Here are Cash from Operations, or CfO, and distributions:

RP Drake

In most years and especially recent ones CfO is the largest cash flow item. For AvalonBay, CfO is numerically close to the NAREIT Funds From Operations, or FFO. When this is true, the REIT has few of the oddball aspects that can lead FFO to mislead.

You can see that how CfO has changed from year to year. It dropped from 2008 through 2010, under the impact of the Great Recession. It dropped from 2020 through 2021, in response to the pandemic. Otherwise, it has increased.

The distributions, here the right set of bars, move steadily upward with CfO but remain well below it. They are well covered and not at risk (save in the event of an extended financial crisis led AvalonBay to temporarily reduce the dividend - see below).

Dispositions (Red) and Development (Purple)

Now we add dispositions above CfO on the left set of bars. We add development (including redevelopment which is much smaller) above distributions on the right set of bars.

RP Drake

Above the distributions, development is shown in purple. In every case, the sum of the light blue and purple bars is larger than CfO. The implication is that additional capital, beyond CfO, has been used to support development. You can see that the primary source of such capital has been the dispositions.

Acquisitions (Yellow) and Stock Issued (Gray)

Acquisitions (yellow) complement development at times. Issuing stock provides additional capital.

RP Drake

The pace of acquisitions (the yellow bars) varies quite a bit. But 2021 and 2022 really stand out. This is the pivot to add sunbelt exposure, discussed above.

We can see that in the years from 2018 forward acquisitions have mostly been funded from dispositions. Disposed properties were pricey; it was an opportunistic time to be selling.

In contrast, there has been small stock issuance since 2015 and almost none for the past three years. Stock has been cheap and so not worth issuing. AvalonBay even bought back stock in 2020.

Net New Debt (Brown), Archstone, and Other

Now we add three final categories. These are net new debt, in brown, the net change in cash and cash equivalents, in black, and the (always small) capital expenditures on existing communities, or recurring capex, in gold.

RP Drake

In order to sustain a target level of Debt/EBITDA, one needs to add debt as EBITDA increases (whether from development or from inflation). You can see this happen in recent years, although the magnitude is a small fraction of CfO.

AvalonBay would not need any new debt to continue both operating and growing, in contrast to the opinion expressed in this article, which in my view is ill-informed and includes many errors. But there would be no point in driving leverage down below their current low level.

The recurring capex is small and is consistently near 10% of FFO. In addition, other non-cash adjustments to GAAP revenue are small. In response, the present analysis focuses on FFO and not on Adjusted FFO.

The most dramatic events on the chart are from 2012 and 2013. In those years AvalonBay made a major acquisition of Archstone. This included assuming about $2B in debt.

They sold equity to raise cash. By 2012 the price of AVB had recovered back above its 2007 high, making this a sensible use of equity issuance. They then paid down the debt in 2013.

The large yellow bar in 2013 seems to be primarily part of that acquisition, using up the rest of the cash that was raised. But I did not dig deep enough to know what else may have happened.

Looking at the chart as a whole, the sources of funds (left bars) shown on the plot now are most often a bit below the uses of funds (right bars). This reflects the omission of a number of items in "Cash Flows from Investing Activities". The dominant one is distributions from unconsolidated real estate assets, which runs from about $10M to $100M, with an exceptional value of just over $200M in 2014.

The big-picture point I carry away from the analysis of cash flows is that AvalonBay is agile. They have adjusted how they source and use capital in response to changes in the markets. That would seem likely to continue.

Perils of Debt and Debt Structure are Small

AvalonBay is one of only three multifamily REITs to carry an A- credit rating. They use relatively little debt and have also reduced leverage since the Great Recession.

They also have excellent debt management. Here is their schedule of debt maturities:

AvalonBay

The average debt maturing over the next decade is $680M per year. This is less than half their Cash from Operations and less than a third the sum of that plus dispositions.

It is relevant that AVB maintains a credit facility expandable to $3B, more than 4 times their average debt maturity and more than their total annual cash expenditures. Difficulties such as an extended financial crisis certainly could reduce earnings growth and AVB could decide to reduce the dividend. But in the long-term context that would be a blip.

Turning to the total debt, the ratio of Total Liabilities to NOI ran above 7x early in this century. From 2014 on they reduced this ratio so that it now is usually below 6x.

Early in the century, interest expenses ran above 30% of NOI. Today they run about 15% of NOI, reflecting both lower interest expenses and lower leverage.

Taken in isolation, an extended period of higher interest rates could weigh on FFO/sh growth. Notably, the weighted average debt maturity for AvalonBay is 8.1 years, so about 6% of their debt would reprice each year. A doubling of the interest rate on each year's tranche of debt would produce a headwind of about 1% of FFO/sh each year.

It would take a long time at higher rates to pull interest expenses up markedly. In addition, so long as those higher interest rates come along with high inflation, there would be larger offsetting benefits, as I discussed here.

AvalonBay does have about $600M in variable-rate debt; at 7% of their total this is noticeably less than what some REITs carry. That debt now is at an interest rate about a 4% higher than a year ago, which is similar to everybody else.

Despite that, they have managed to reduce the interest rate on their fixed debt even as it increased modestly year over year. The resulting headwind on FFO/share growth for AvalonBay is only 100 bps, much smaller than projected by Camden or by Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

Those three are all outstanding REITs. Perhaps this element of outperformance by AvalonBay is coincidental. But then again, maybe they are better; they have managed the higher long-term growth rate.

Pandemic and Recovery

The pandemic did not much affect the overall business of AvalonBay. They stayed active in every area, except acquisitions during 2020, and were back at everything in 2021.

But it did impact CfO (the green bars above) and FFO. Let's look at quarterly TTM FFO.

RP Drake

[Here Excel was not cooperative; it often struggles with gridlines on log plots. But remember that any given vertical spacing on a log plot represents a fixed fractional change. So no matter how you scale them you see the same thing. Here you see half of FFO/share, which got the gridlines right.]

You can see that the fluctuations over time in FFO/sh (blue line) are quite large and that the pandemic decrease was not at all unusual. Over timescales of a few years, apartment earnings are volatile. But you can also see that 6.5% long-term growth, shown as the dashed line. What past investors have seen, over short timescales below a decade, is highly variable.

No wonder that spectacular growth in 2022 did not lead to a spectacular dividend raise. But AvalonBay is finally back near their long-term trend and has guided for nearly 6% growth of FFO/sh in 2023 (the gold dot). [They guided for a 5.3% growth rate of their preferred "Core FFO," but we will not try to unpack the difference here.]

This may get them back to decent dividend growth. They did raise it 3.8% in February.

At the moment forward dividends are only 64% of guided 2023 FFO/share. It seems likely to me that this payout ratio will increase going forward. If it does not, then FFO/share and dividends will both grow incrementally faster through increased reinvestment.

The guided growth is roughly in line with what we are seeing from other quality Multifamily REITs. But by comparison with the much flatter guidance from some REITs in other sectors, it is outstanding.

Whence Earnings Growth

What we care about today is future growth of FFO/sh. The above material provides a good context within which we can think about this growth.

Here is one way to stack up the above numbers:

$500M in dispositions at 4.5% is $22.5M in lost NOI.

$1B of development at a 6.5% return is $62.5M in gained NOI.

That difference of about $40M is just under a 3% increase in NOI.

Add a 3.5% rent increase and you get 6.5%, which is the historic growth rate.

On top of this would be whatever increased nominal growth occurs in response to inflation. For the case of 5% inflation for 15 years, my article on inflation protection found a net AFFO/sh growth rate of 8.7%.

It is also worth thinking about potential negative futures. Sustained higher interest rates are discussed above. Structural changes to the US economy or changes in management performance could drop that FFO/sh growth rate further.

In addition, any such developments could push fair FFO multiples down, even at modest discount rates. Such potential eventualities are why one diversifies.

Valuation

In the context of valuation, I find this plot worth contemplating.

RP Drake

Except during bear markets, investors have long been content to receive dividend yields from AVB that were comparable to the rates on 10-year treasuries. During the past decade, the spread has typically been below 100 bps.

But no one would argue that AVB should produce the same total returns as treasuries. Investors have treated AVB as a growth stock, counting on that increase in FFO/share.

Dividends were 77% of FFO in 1996 and 78% in 2022. So the FFO yield has been about 30% above the dividend yield.

My recent article discussing REIT cash earnings and valuation found that Funds available for Distribution and Reinvestment, which I called FDR, ran about 77% of FFO for multifamily REITs. That estimate also applies well to the specific numbers of AvalonBay.

Applying the discounted-cash-flow methodology from my article on earnings multiples gives, vs discount rate, the ratio of Net Present Value to FFO shown just below. This shows three cases, with growth rates as indicated. The terminal growth rate is 3% in all cases.

RP Drake

Here is my view of this graph. When inflation is moderate, growth rates of 5.5% to 6.5% are relevant.

In that case, a discount rate around 10%, which has been common for a lot of REITs, this gets you a multiple on FFO in the high teens for a cost structure like that of AvalonBay.

Using the same discount rate, the higher growth rate for the inflationary case pushes the multiple up to the low 20s. Perhaps the market would be content with this, with the higher growth rate anticipated to compensate for the increase in the inflation rate. Or perhaps not.

For the case with moderate inflation, the discount rate has to drop below 8% to get into the mid-20s and further than that to get up above 30x. Even for the inflationary case, it has to drop below 9%.

Yet some multifamily REITs were selling near 30x in late 2021, as shown here. These days three of the four shown are in the ballpark of 17x. The decrease since 2021 reflects both the drop in price and the increase in FFO/sh.

TIKR.COM

So what was going on across much of the past decade? Perhaps the market really thought that the growth of AvalonBay is so certain that AVB could be valued with a lower discount rate.

Alternatively, perhaps this is TINA at work, pushing discount rates below reasonable levels. I'm no fan of TINA and hope she has left the building.

In contrast, harking back 30 years the dividend yield was near 8% for an FFO yield near 10%. The P/FFO of 10 corresponded to a 14% discount rate. If you are young, hope for a return to that and enjoy the total returns well into the mid-teens when it comes. (Also send some of those returns to your grandmother, who is likely to need it.)

It is worth noting that the risk from here is asymmetric. The decrease in discount rates that would produce a 50% gain is much smaller than the increase that would produce a 50% loss.

What to Demand from Investing in AVB?

It seems to me that the market has been overdoing it in pricing AVB and the stocks of other Multifamily REITs as growth stocks. To return to FFO multiples in the mid-20s would require a firm belief that TINA will return or that we will see substantial inflation with little increase in the discount rate.

If the market priced in the full impact of inflation for the case modeled above, the price of AVB would increase by about a third, from less than 17x today to less than 23x. That's more than nothing but far short of returning to the levels of late 2021. On top of that, increasing interest rates could drive discount rates up and market multiples down.

As the bear market of 2022 developed, I increasingly saw AVB as an upside play. Not anymore. There is just not much if any margin of safety here.

On top of that, even a total return in the high single digits depends essentially on the market rewarding AvalonBay for growth. This might not happen if indeed it turns out that P/FFO moves down. And to put the nail in the coffin for me, the more-reasonably-priced, Net Lease REITs turned out to have a fair amount of inflation protection, as shown in the related article.

But there is another side to the story. At 3.8% the yield of AVB is not negligible. It is likely to grow with inflation and even somewhat more than that.

An investor seeking secure, growing income and satisfied with that yield can quite reasonably buy AVB. That is why I included it in my Buy-Hold-and-Go-Fishing Portfolio.

None of my more recent analysis and thinking changes the merit of AVB for a "Go Fishing" portfolio. It just became a much worse fit for what I am trying to do at the moment. So I sold, but perhaps you should buy.

I hope the above has given you enough data and context to improve your personal decisions about AVB (and about other top Multifamily REITs).