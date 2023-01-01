Frontdoor: Overvalued With Poor Financials

Mar. 06, 2023 8:56 AM ETFrontdoor, Inc. (FTDR)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
91 Followers

Summary

  • FTDR recently posted FY22 and Q4 FY22 results. Their income declined significantly, and revenue growth was flat.
  • They are overvalued compared to industry standards.
  • The stock is showing bearish signals.
  • I assign a hold rating on FTDR stock.

Plumber fixing a pipe and talking to his clients in the kitchen

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) offers home service plans in the U.S. their home services cover the replacement and repair of approximately 20 home systems and appliances like plumbing, refrigerators, ovens, spas and pumps, and air conditioning systems. They also provide pro-connect on-demand

Income statement

FTDR'S Investor Relations

Technical chart

Trading View

Revenue

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
91 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.